New In Hand Photos of Titans Return Krok, Topspin, Quake, Roadburn and More
Sunday, January 8th, 2017 8:52PM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 13,233
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
Most Recent Transformers News
TFsource News! DX9 Carry and Terror, Titanika, Striker Noir, Sovereign, Gigapower, & TW Constructor!Posted 58 minutes ago
Rob Liefeld on Akiva Goldsman and Transformers, Hasbro / Paramount Shared UniversePosted 12 hours ago
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:01pm CST
TR Perceptor is so much better than RTS it's not even funny. Seeing TR Krok next to his Timelines self is... it feels very good, just seeing how much bigger Deluxes have gotten since Thrilling 30. Talking of height, it's surprising just how much bigger Topspin is than Perceptor, that's about a head, isn't it?
Gotta say, didn't think Hardhead to Quake would work at first... but the more I look at it, the better it keeps getting in my eye.
And I'm loving the translation of stickers to molded detail on Topspin, especially those vents on his knees. Just beautiful; everything about this guy so far seems like a perfect, streamlined update to the original. Due to my MTMTE-only stipulation for now I'm only going to get Perceptor and Krok, but Topspin's making that rule very very hard to follow.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:01pm CST
Posted by WeatherManNX01 on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:02pm CST
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:05pm CST
I imagine a Magnificus recolor will show up, but I would love a Reflector recolor. He needs to get a proper retail figure.
Posted by steals_your_goats on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:06pm CST
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:06pm CST
Posted by MGrotusque on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:09pm CST
He was one of my fave figures i had as a child. I must own this figure
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:13pm CST
btw Look closely at the amount of steps between the two releases
Posted by MagicDeath on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:23pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:
btw Look closely at the amount of steps between the two releases
It's Braingate. Don't ask how. It just is.
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:35pm CST
Kurona wrote:
Gotta say, didn't think Hardhead to Quake would work at first... but the more I look at it, the better it keeps getting in my eye.
And I'm loving the translation of stickers to molded detail on Topspin, especially those vents on his knees. Just beautiful; everything about this guy so far seems like a perfect, streamlined update to the original. Due to my MTMTE-only stipulation for now I'm only going to get Perceptor and Krok, but Topspin's making that rule very very hard to follow.
Yeah things are looking good. And Last Stand of the Wreckers is kinda like a prerequisite for MTMTE, I consider them in a similar vein, so I think that would make Topspin ok right?
Kurona wrote:
That transparent lime green tongue is wonderfully disgusting.
AGREED! I love how theya re bringing the clear plastic back in TR.
steals_your_goats wrote:This whole entire wave is incredible. Even Kup is looking better than he did initially. I personally think this new Krok looks much better than the club one seeing them side by side. The club one has a tiny head and is too bulky for a character like Krok. Topspin is still my favorite but Krok is a close second.
My favourites would be Topspin, then perceptor then krok, but i like em all, and and I think I will get all 5 of em (and blackshadow and braodside, brawn, shuffler and repugnus).
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:06pm CST
MagicDeath wrote:It's Braingate. Don't ask how. It just is.
Hardhead: 12 Steps
Quake: 10 Steps
Skullsmasher: 11 Steps
Krok: 12 Steps
Brainstorm's been messing with us.
Posted by SureShot18 on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:14pm CST
Posted by bodrock on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:32pm CST
Perceptor - killin' it with SCIENCE!
Kup - now with articulation!
Topspin - MUST HAVE
Quake - DAT FACE, transtector!
Brawn - Perfection.
The rest are left to impulse....! Well, besides Repugnus & Shuffler. I will also wait for Overlord over the space gangsta.
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:01pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:MagicDeath wrote:It's Braingate. Don't ask how. It just is.
Hardhead: 12 Steps
Quake: 10 Steps
Skullsmasher: 11 Steps
Krok: 12 Steps
Brainstorm's been messing with us.
Like a great man once said: "the thick plottens."
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:03pm CST
Posted by Nexus Knight on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:04pm CST
Posted by Jackwipe on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:24am CST
SillySpringer wrote:Jackwipe wrote:I bet you could easily get a Misfire out of that Topspin mold and a Crosshairs out of that Kup.I can remember seeing a bajillion Topspin KO's as a kid.
"Heeey, waitasec, why is Topspin red and 3x larger...and only $1.00..."
Triggerhappy is obviously Misfire. I think Slugslinger is a more likely retool out of Topspin, personally.
I dunno man that dual finned front - total Misfire I think, would'nt even need a retool, but a retool into a Slugslinger dual cockpit would be rad right? Plus Misfire's over in MTMTE sometimes helping Clobber get his memory back. I honestly think I'd love both.
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:46am CST
RAR wrote:When someone other than Chefatron gets their hand on Legends Brawn I hope they show off the interaction with his Titanmaster self (and the mini-vehicle) more.
I also wonder if that arm shield has any other uses at all. I just want to see him holding his own TR rifle mode.
Don't worry, although I'll have to find my Titan Master Brawn. Does anybody else think that shield is part of a pre-tool and we'll get a repaint down the line without the shield?
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:46am CST
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 4:51am CST
Carnivius_Prime wrote:Yeah I think Topspin and maybe Kup will be the only ones I get from this lot. The others aren't doing much for me. I can pass on Quake cos I found the Hardhead mold extremely disappointing with an awful looking alt-mode and boring transformation barely any different to the G1 figure. Perceptor looks dumbed down, ironically for a science guy.
I was quite impressed by how much the robot mode actually resembles the original. Though I do wish they'd planned ahead and perhaps put some new pieces in the top deck area - I get the impression that one or two additional new pieces to swap out could make him look very distinct indeed.
Heck I'd buy him simply to give Hardhead two guns and for the titanmaster if I'm honest.
chuckdawg1999 wrote:
Don't worry, although I'll have to find my Titan Master Brawn. Does anybody else think that shield is part of a pre-tool and we'll get a repaint down the line without the shield?
I notice the part under the shield resembled the back end of Bulkhead - but if they have a thing for Throttlebots now perhaps the use they might put it too is Rollbar - even if the obvious redeco is Outback/Fallback. Perhaps they might ditch the shield and replace it with a gun for such a release ?
The only issue there is that if the do make Fallback/Outback - I'd really want the complementary Titanmaster set too.