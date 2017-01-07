New In Hand Photos of Titans Return Krok, Topspin, Quake, Roadburn and More

Sunday, January 8th, 2017 8:52PM CST

finally give us their official stock images. You will also find some shots from our galleries to compare with the G1 toys. For the rest of this wave, we already have











































































































































































































































Credit(s): dardmc, nrd studio, Eric John A. Cruz, maku098 Can you guys get enough images of the newly reveales Krok, Quake and Topsin? Neither can we. So we have more for you, coming from all over the net (but all from the Phillipines where they were unveiled). We have some comparisons between TR Krok and his Club counterpart, but more importantly we see the alt mode very well now. We also have the best shots yet of Topspin (a whole gallery of him), and shots from the back which show some impressive thrusters. Plus, shots of Quake's tank mode, and the back of their cards whichgive us their official stock images. You will also find some shots from our galleries to compare with the G1 toys. For the rest of this wave, we already have video reviews so check those out! Let us know what you think and which ones you are getting.

Teleportation Abyss . Yeesh that's cool



TR Perceptor is so much better than RTS it's not even funny. Seeing TR Krok next to his Timelines self is... it feels very good, just seeing how much bigger Deluxes have gotten since Thrilling 30. Talking of height, it's surprising just how much bigger Topspin is than Perceptor, that's about a head, isn't it?



Gotta say, didn't think Hardhead to Quake would work at first... but the more I look at it, the better it keeps getting in my eye.



And I'm loving the translation of stickers to molded detail on Topspin, especially those vents on his knees. Just beautiful; everything about this guy so far seems like a perfect, streamlined update to the original. Due to my MTMTE-only stipulation for now I'm only going to get Perceptor and Krok, but Topspin's making that rule very very hard to follow. Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:01pm CST

Someone at Hasbro really has a sense of humor. Blunderbuss's power is mass-shifting, something Broadside really needs between his two alt modes. Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:01pm CST

william-james88 wrote:

Perceptor looks a bit scrawny for my liking, but it's still probably a better figure than the RTS version, which looked fine in either mode but was crummy in between. Perceptor looks a bit scrawny for my liking, but it's still probably a better figure than the RTS version, which looked fine in either mode but was crummy in between. Posted by WeatherManNX01 on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:02pm CST

I have to say, I really do like this Perceptor better than the previous Generations one. That was always one of the weaker molds. It didn't even come with a gun.



I imagine a Magnificus recolor will show up, but I would love a Reflector recolor. He needs to get a proper retail figure. Posted by RiddlerJ on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:05pm CST

This whole entire wave is incredible. Even Kup is looking better than he did initially. I personally think this new Krok looks much better than the club one seeing them side by side. The club one has a tiny head and is too bulky for a character like Krok. Topspin is still my favorite but Krok is a close second. Posted by steals_your_goats on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:06pm CST

william-james88 wrote:



That transparent lime green tongue is wonderfully disgusting. That transparent lime green tongue is wonderfully disgusting. Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:06pm CST

Quake, Topspin and Perceptor for me please. ESPECIALLY Topsin. His head sculpt is near perfect and my only gripe about that is i'd like his visor to be a tad bit larger like the massive visor he had back in the day.

He was one of my fave figures i had as a child. I must own this figure Posted by MGrotusque on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:09pm CST

btw Look closely at the amount of steps between the two releases And of course, the stock photos are just retouched from Hardhead's and Skullsmasher's:btw Look closely at the amount of steps between the two releases Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:13pm CST

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:











btw Look closely at the amount of steps between the two releases



It's Braingate. Don't ask how. It just is. It's Braingate. Don't ask how. It just is. Posted by MagicDeath on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:23pm CST

Kurona wrote:

Gotta say, didn't think Hardhead to Quake would work at first... but the more I look at it, the better it keeps getting in my eye.



And I'm loving the translation of stickers to molded detail on Topspin, especially those vents on his knees. Just beautiful; everything about this guy so far seems like a perfect, streamlined update to the original. Due to my MTMTE-only stipulation for now I'm only going to get Perceptor and Krok, but Topspin's making that rule very very hard to follow.

Yeah things are looking good. And Last Stand of the Wreckers is kinda like a prerequisite for MTMTE, I consider them in a similar vein, so I think that would make Topspin ok right?



Kurona wrote:

That transparent lime green tongue is wonderfully disgusting.



AGREED! I love how theya re bringing the clear plastic back in TR.



steals_your_goats wrote: This whole entire wave is incredible. Even Kup is looking better than he did initially. I personally think this new Krok looks much better than the club one seeing them side by side. The club one has a tiny head and is too bulky for a character like Krok. Topspin is still my favorite but Krok is a close second.



My favourites would be Topspin, then perceptor then krok, but i like em all, and and I think I will get all 5 of em (and blackshadow and braodside, brawn, shuffler and repugnus). Yeah things are looking good. And Last Stand of the Wreckers is kinda like a prerequisite for MTMTE, I consider them in a similar vein, so I think that would make Topspin ok right?AGREED! I love how theya re bringing the clear plastic back in TR.My favourites would be Topspin, then perceptor then krok, but i like em all, and and I think I will get all 5 of em (and blackshadow and braodside, brawn, shuffler and repugnus). Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 9:35pm CST

MagicDeath wrote: It's Braingate. Don't ask how. It just is.



Hardhead: 12 Steps

Quake: 10 Steps



Skullsmasher: 11 Steps

Krok: 12 Steps



Brainstorm's been messing with us. Hardhead: 12 StepsQuake: 10 StepsSkullsmasher: 11 StepsKrok: 12 StepsBrainstorm's been messing with us. Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:06pm CST

Wow, TR Perseptor is leaps and bounds better than RTS. And I like RTS Perceptor. Krok looks surprisingly well done, and now I have a desire to part ways with my Skullsmasher. Topspin looks like this wave's Triggerhappy in terms of how well its done and that's about all the praise this wave of deluxes gets from me. As I thought I can happily skip Kup and Quake. So the Wave 4 must-haves total 5, Perceptor, Krok, Topspin, Brawn, and Black Shadow(might be bumped down if Overlord doesn't have that much retooling). Posted by SureShot18 on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:14pm CST

Perceptor - killin' it with SCIENCE!

Kup - now with articulation!

Topspin - MUST HAVE

Quake - DAT FACE, transtector!

Brawn - Perfection.



The rest are left to impulse....! Well, besides Repugnus & Shuffler. I will also wait for Overlord over the space gangsta. Love these pics! The ones I need...Perceptor - killin' it with SCIENCE!Kup - now with articulation!Topspin - MUST HAVEQuake - DAT FACE, transtector!Brawn - Perfection.The rest are left to impulse....! Well, besides Repugnus & Shuffler. I will also wait for Overlord over the space gangsta. Posted by bodrock on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:32pm CST

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: MagicDeath wrote: It's Braingate. Don't ask how. It just is.



Hardhead: 12 Steps

Quake: 10 Steps



Skullsmasher: 11 Steps

Krok: 12 Steps



Brainstorm's been messing with us.



Like a great man once said: "the thick plottens." Like a great man once said: "the thick plottens." Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:01pm CST

Kurona wrote: william-james88 wrote:



That transparent lime green tongue is wonderfully disgusting.



I agree.

I'm this close to caving in. I just love the way this Krok figure turned out. I agree.I'mclose to caving in. I just love the way this Krok figure turned out. Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:03pm CST

Quake looks nice, but I personally think the mold works worlds better on Hardhead, who is atm the most awesome TF figure I've ever bought (pending purchases of Wolfwire, Triggerhappy, or Topspin). But Chasm's power... my Lord, I now need that toy, if solely for the awesome ability. Posted by Nexus Knight on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:04pm CST

SillySpringer wrote: Jackwipe wrote: I bet you could easily get a Misfire out of that Topspin mold and a Crosshairs out of that Kup.I can remember seeing a bajillion Topspin KO's as a kid.

"Heeey, waitasec, why is Topspin red and 3x larger...and only $1.00..."



Triggerhappy is obviously Misfire. I think Slugslinger is a more likely retool out of Topspin, personally.



I dunno man that dual finned front - total Misfire I think, would'nt even need a retool, but a retool into a Slugslinger dual cockpit would be rad right? Plus Misfire's over in MTMTE sometimes helping Clobber get his memory back. I honestly think I'd love both. I dunno man that dual finned front - total Misfire I think, would'nt even need a retool, but a retool into a Slugslinger dual cockpit would be rad right? Plus Misfire's over in MTMTE sometimes helping Clobber get his memory back. I honestly think I'd love both. Posted by Jackwipe on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:24am CST

RAR wrote: When someone other than Chefatron gets their hand on Legends Brawn I hope they show off the interaction with his Titanmaster self (and the mini-vehicle) more.



I also wonder if that arm shield has any other uses at all. I just want to see him holding his own TR rifle mode.



Don't worry, although I'll have to find my Titan Master Brawn. Does anybody else think that shield is part of a pre-tool and we'll get a repaint down the line without the shield? Don't worry, although I'll have to find my Titan Master Brawn. Does anybody else think that shield is part of a pre-tool and we'll get a repaint down the line without the shield? Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:46am CST

Yeah I think Topspin and maybe Kup will be the only ones I get from this lot. The others aren't doing much for me. I can pass on Quake cos I found the Hardhead mold extremely disappointing with an awful looking alt-mode and boring transformation barely any different to the G1 figure. Perceptor looks dumbed down, ironically for a science guy. Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:46am CST