New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

Monday, January 23rd, 2017 10:39AM CST

Category: Contests
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 16,178

We are dropping by to let all of you know that voting for the next Prime has begun! You can find the vote HERE. We can also confirm for you which characters are in each category:

Honor: Hound, Ultra Magnus, Arcee
Chaos: Unknown Evil (AKA Deathsaurus), Thunderwing, Optimus Primal
Order: Megatron, Shockwave, Star Saber

Full bios have also been provided below. It is especially interesting considering Optimus Primal is considered 'Chaos', which did throw some fans for a loop. The Primal bio also implies he is the King of the IDW colony planet Eukaris, suggesting they are pulling some (but not all, cough Star Saber cough) comic strings into this vote.

You can vote everyday as long as the vote is active as well. So go to the link above and cast your vote! The next Matrix bearer is waiting!

Transformers News: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

HONOR
These legendary warriors will lead with honor and carry on the noble legacy of Optimus Prime.

HOUND
Transformers News: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

Function: Autobot Military Scout & Strategist

Traits: Loyal, dependable

Prime Pledge: Hound looks to forge his legacy on a single, straightforward vow: protect all living beings on Cybertron from tyranny.

Quote: “We must remember those that led us here. To turn back now would be to turn our backs on them.”

ULTRA MAGNUS
Transformers News: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

Function: Autobot City Commander

Traits: Noble, Bold

Prime Pledge: Ultra Magnus has sworn to honor his forefathers and wield the Matrix of Leadership with a sense of duty, justice, and honor worthy of their sacrifice.

Quote: “It is a hero’s duty to continue the fight until the final triumph is won.”

ARCEE
Transformers News: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

Function: Autobot Warrior

Traits: Proud, fierce

Prime Pledge: Arcee has witnessed the damage done by war. She vows to leave her warrior past behind and embrace a future of unity.

Quote: “I will never stop fighting for the future I know is possible.”


CHAOS
These powerful warlords will stop at nothing to become supreme leader of Cybertron, even if it means creating a chaotic world where only the strongest survive.

UNKNOWN EVIL
Transformers News: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

Function: To Be Revealed

Traits: Cruel, Menacing

Prime Pledge: This merciless agent of chaos will send the universe spiraling toward an unknown and unforeseen fate. Cybertron will be reborn in the image of this powerful dictator.

Quote: “For empires to rise, that which they are built on must first be destroyed.”

THUNDERWING
Transformers News: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

Function: Decepticon Aerial Espionage

Traits: Relentless, Sinister

Prime Pledge: Born with a unique spark that gives him a mysterious connection to the Matrix of Leadership, Thunderwing vows to use his ability to unleash unknown powers that lay dormant within the Matrix of Leadership.

Quote: “The Autobots had their chance and failed. Now the power of the Matrix of Leadership will be mine to hold, and yours to behold!”

OPTIMUS PRIMAL
Transformers News: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

Function: Maximal Leader, King of the Beast Planet Eukaris

Traits: Courageous, Unconventional

Prime Pledge: Optimus Primal heralds the coming of a new age of beasts. Those who follow him know he will keep fighting no matter how big the odds are against him.

Quote: “True strength is having the courage to trust that sometimes crazy works.”


ORDER
"These commanders vow to leave the Autobot and Decepticon factions in the past and unite Cybertron under a new order."

MEGATRON
Transformers News: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

Function: Longtime Decepticon Leader

Traits: Driven, Immensely Powerful

Prime Pledge: Tired of the war between the Autobots and Decepticons, Megatron stakes his claim on a final act of destruction: tear down the old system and usher in a new era of unity…under his rule.

Quote: “The old ways must fall, and only I have the power to strike the final blow.”

SHOCKWAVE
Transformers News: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

Function: Longtime Decepticon Leader

Traits: Calculating, megalomaniacal

Prime Pledge: Shockwave declares that Cybertron can only be saved through the creation of a strict order, and only he is brilliant enough to be the mastermind behind it all.

Quote: "The rashness of action has led us here. Now is the time that clarity of thought shall rule."

STAR SABER
Transformers News: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

Function: Autobot Supreme Commander

Traits: Pure, Just

Prime Pledge: A valiant champion of peace, Star Saber vows to wield his mighty sword as a servant of hope who will fight for the good of all Transformers robots.

Quote: “The light of peace will illuminate the path to victory.”
Credit(s): Hasbro
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853867)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 23rd, 2017 @ 10:42am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I voted Hound, Primal, and Star Saber
Hey, neat! Me too!
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853869)
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 23rd, 2017 @ 10:47am CST
Curious how this is going to translate to toys. What will the overall gimmick be?
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853871)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 23rd, 2017 @ 10:53am CST
Sabrblade wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I voted Hound, Primal, and Star Saber
Hey, neat! Me too!
Sabr and I vote for the same characters?? Wow :lol:
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853872)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 23rd, 2017 @ 10:53am CST
jeez Megatron looks a total dork in that pic.


I ovted Arcee, Thunderwing and Shockwave...

Mainly cos I just want a new voyager-sized Thunderwing. He's one of my all time fave TF characters (well, the Marvel one is) and still yet to have a decent toy. 2010 Deluxe as fine but too small and a lil kibble-heavy with the wings. And he's held the Matrix in those Marvel tales too.
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853873)
Posted by Terrsolpix on January 23rd, 2017 @ 10:53am CST
Translation: vote for the character you want to get a new figure that may or may not have a gimmick shoved in there for good measure.
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853876)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 23rd, 2017 @ 10:58am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I voted Hound, Primal, and Star Saber
Hey, neat! Me too!
Sabr and I vote for the same characters?? Wow :lol:
For my picks, I went with the down-to-Earth underdog (pun unintended), the guy from the series that the current Hasbro team keeps ignoring, and the obscure Japanese hero who's never had a Hasbro toy.

Magnus and Arcee were both emphasizing "fighting" too much, Unknown Evil and Thunderwing were too obviously corrupt, and both Megatron and Shockwave have gotten and keep getting plenty of new toys.
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853881)
Posted by Kyleor on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:10am CST
Why vote? Bumblebee is going to be the next Prime so the series and toys can keep focusing on him :-P
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853882)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:11am CST
Sabrblade wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I voted Hound, Primal, and Star Saber
Hey, neat! Me too!
Sabr and I vote for the same characters?? Wow :lol:
For my picks, I went with the down-to-Earth underdog (pun unintended), the guy from the series that the current Hasbro team keeps ignoring, and the obscure Japanese hero who's never had a Hasbro toy.

Magnus and Arcee were both emphasizing "fighting" too much, Unknown Evil and Thunderwing were too corrupt, and both Megatron and Shockwave have gotten and keep getting plenty of new toys.

For me, I really like Hound and I feel his characterizations through the years make him a very good Prime candidate.

As much as I like Deathsaurus, I like Primal more, and it's time he officially became a matrix bearer.

And Star saber is very similar to Primal. I like the character and I think he also deserves to finally become a matrix bearer. Megatron was a close second, but I think Saber deserves it more
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853883)
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:11am CST
I voted Primal, Hound, and Star Saber. Arced and Magnus have pretty good figures (so I've heard), Shockwave and Megaton have enough figures, and Thundering and the Unknown Evil (clearly Wheelie) are just too evil to hold the power of a Prime.
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853885)
Posted by Shauyaun on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:17am CST
It's not about the figures it's about logic!
At least order is
Shockwave is the best candidate since he's the most logical being in the multiverse!
And he answers to no one!
SHOCKWAVE wrote:"Ultimately, I serve only one master... pure logic."
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853887)
Posted by grimlockprime108 on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:22am CST
for what reason did hasbro decide to "hide" the "unknown evil's" identity?i mean seriously.it's not like it was a blacked out shadow.it is very clearly deathsaurus/dezaras in very dim lighting
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853889)
Posted by Kurona on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:27am CST
I voted Ultra Magnus, Deathsaurus and Megatron. Not much to it - Deathsaurus was my Number 1 pick from the start and I just didn't like the other contestants in Order and Honour. Arcee and Star Saber actually rank as some of my least favourite Transformers characters lol.

I'm actually kind of amazed they justified Primal's position in Chaos with "sometimes crazy works". That's really digging deep and a huge stretch and I kind of love it. That aside, I really like the idea of him being the king of Eukaris! I sort of wanna see him face down with Cybertron Scourge now...
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853893)
Posted by leokearon on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:33am CST
Ultra Magnus because he's a born leader
Primal because That's just Prime
Shockwave it is only logical
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853897)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:44am CST
*not voting* :-s
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853898)
Posted by Nik Hero on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:45am CST
I voted Hound, Primal, and Star Sabre.
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853903)
Posted by itscramtastic on January 23rd, 2017 @ 12:12pm CST
Carnivius_Prime wrote:Mainly cos I just want a new voyager-sized Thunderwing. He's one of my all time fave TF characters (well, the Marvel one is) and still yet to have a decent toy. 2010 Deluxe as fine but too small and a lil kibble-heavy with the wings. And he's held the Matrix in those Marvel tales too.
;)^ :BOWDOWN: Same vote! I'll do it again tomorrow!

A voyager Thunderwing would be amazing. I'm disappointed I missed out on Thunder Mayhem at the subscription prices.
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853904)
Posted by Immortal Starscream on January 23rd, 2017 @ 12:20pm CST
this was a tough one for me. also I feel Arcee and Primal are in the wrong category, and need to be swapped. I voted hound for sure. Magnus to me is a good leader, and arcee is just an awesome character, but to me hound has all the right qualities, regardless of which continuity you follow him in.

I voted Deathsaurus for chaos, because he is someone who needs some western love, as he was a cool villain who never made it overseas. and no, I don't count the recent skylynx repaint. Primal to me would be a cop out. and we have already had a Primal Prime in the past. though I wouldn't mind an update. beastwars does need some love. and then thunderwing... just give us a new voyager+ scale one and we will call it good.

lastly I went with Megatron, though this was a tough choice for me. one, Shockwave is one of my top faves, and I feel he needs a proper CHUG toy. Star saber like deathsaurus, needs a new toy, and is also one of my faves. however, in my mind star saber is already a prime. at least thats the role he filled in Victory. I know the comic version is a completely diffrent animal, and I would think star saber is due a toy regardless of whether he wins the prime vote or not. Megatron becoming a prime though, after everything that has happened, the dynamic changes hes gone through in the comics as well, just to finally get what hes been after from the beginning, the story possibilities write themselves. at the same time though im not sure we need another megs toy. maybe I shoulda voted shockwave X_X
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853905)
Posted by Corsair on January 23rd, 2017 @ 12:27pm CST
I just picked my 3 favorite bots.

Optimus Primal is an odd inclusion. Puting him in the Chaos category is also odd.

Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853907)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 23rd, 2017 @ 12:29pm CST
"Sometimes crazy works!"
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed (1853908)
Posted by Corsair on January 23rd, 2017 @ 12:30pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:"Sometimes crazy works!"


It's working for me :-P

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
