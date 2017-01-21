New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed
Honor: Hound, Ultra Magnus, Arcee
Chaos: Unknown Evil (AKA Deathsaurus), Thunderwing, Optimus Primal
Order: Megatron, Shockwave, Star Saber
Full bios have also been provided below. It is especially interesting considering Optimus Primal is considered 'Chaos', which did throw some fans for a loop. The Primal bio also implies he is the King of the IDW colony planet Eukaris, suggesting they are pulling some (but not all, cough Star Saber cough) comic strings into this vote.
You can vote everyday as long as the vote is active as well. So go to the link above and cast your vote! The next Matrix bearer is waiting!
HONOR
These legendary warriors will lead with honor and carry on the noble legacy of Optimus Prime.
HOUND
Function: Autobot Military Scout & Strategist
Traits: Loyal, dependable
Prime Pledge: Hound looks to forge his legacy on a single, straightforward vow: protect all living beings on Cybertron from tyranny.
Quote: “We must remember those that led us here. To turn back now would be to turn our backs on them.”
ULTRA MAGNUS
Function: Autobot City Commander
Traits: Noble, Bold
Prime Pledge: Ultra Magnus has sworn to honor his forefathers and wield the Matrix of Leadership with a sense of duty, justice, and honor worthy of their sacrifice.
Quote: “It is a hero’s duty to continue the fight until the final triumph is won.”
ARCEE
CHAOS
These powerful warlords will stop at nothing to become supreme leader of Cybertron, even if it means creating a chaotic world where only the strongest survive.
UNKNOWN EVIL
Function: To Be Revealed
Traits: Cruel, Menacing
Prime Pledge: This merciless agent of chaos will send the universe spiraling toward an unknown and unforeseen fate. Cybertron will be reborn in the image of this powerful dictator.
Quote: “For empires to rise, that which they are built on must first be destroyed.”
THUNDERWING
Function: Decepticon Aerial Espionage
Traits: Relentless, Sinister
Prime Pledge: Born with a unique spark that gives him a mysterious connection to the Matrix of Leadership, Thunderwing vows to use his ability to unleash unknown powers that lay dormant within the Matrix of Leadership.
Quote: “The Autobots had their chance and failed. Now the power of the Matrix of Leadership will be mine to hold, and yours to behold!”
OPTIMUS PRIMAL
Function: Maximal Leader, King of the Beast Planet Eukaris
Traits: Courageous, Unconventional
Prime Pledge: Optimus Primal heralds the coming of a new age of beasts. Those who follow him know he will keep fighting no matter how big the odds are against him.
Quote: “True strength is having the courage to trust that sometimes crazy works.”
ORDER
"These commanders vow to leave the Autobot and Decepticon factions in the past and unite Cybertron under a new order."
MEGATRON
Function: Longtime Decepticon Leader
Traits: Driven, Immensely Powerful
Prime Pledge: Tired of the war between the Autobots and Decepticons, Megatron stakes his claim on a final act of destruction: tear down the old system and usher in a new era of unity…under his rule.
Quote: “The old ways must fall, and only I have the power to strike the final blow.”
SHOCKWAVE
Function: Longtime Decepticon Leader
Traits: Calculating, megalomaniacal
Prime Pledge: Shockwave declares that Cybertron can only be saved through the creation of a strict order, and only he is brilliant enough to be the mastermind behind it all.
Quote: "The rashness of action has led us here. Now is the time that clarity of thought shall rule."
STAR SABER
