New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Now Open, Full Bios Revealed

Monday, January 23rd, 2017 10:39AM CST

I voted Ultra Magnus, Deathsaurus and Megatron. Not much to it - Deathsaurus was my Number 1 pick from the start and I just didn't like the other contestants in Order and Honour. Arcee and Star Saber actually rank as some of my least favourite Transformers characters lol. I'm actually kind of amazed they justified Primal's position in Chaos with "sometimes crazy works". That's really digging deep and a huge stretch and I kind of love it. That aside, I really like the idea of him being the king of Eukaris! I sort of wanna see him face down with Cybertron Scourge now...

this was a tough one for me. also I feel Arcee and Primal are in the wrong category, and need to be swapped. I voted hound for sure. Magnus to me is a good leader, and arcee is just an awesome character, but to me hound has all the right qualities, regardless of which continuity you follow him in.



I voted Deathsaurus for chaos, because he is someone who needs some western love, as he was a cool villain who never made it overseas. and no, I don't count the recent skylynx repaint. Primal to me would be a cop out. and we have already had a Primal Prime in the past. though I wouldn't mind an update. beastwars does need some love. and then thunderwing... just give us a new voyager+ scale one and we will call it good.



lastly I went with Megatron, though this was a tough choice for me. one, Shockwave is one of my top faves, and I feel he needs a proper CHUG toy. Star saber like deathsaurus, needs a new toy, and is also one of my faves. however, in my mind star saber is already a prime. at least thats the role he filled in Victory. I know the comic version is a completely diffrent animal, and I would think star saber is due a toy regardless of whether he wins the prime vote or not. Megatron becoming a prime though, after everything that has happened, the dynamic changes hes gone through in the comics as well, just to finally get what hes been after from the beginning, the story possibilities write themselves. at the same time though im not sure we need another megs toy. maybe I shoulda voted shockwave X_X