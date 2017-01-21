Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Opens Tomorrow, January 23

New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Opens Tomorrow, January 23

Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 12:23PM CST

On this glorious Sunday afternoon, we would like to pass on a reminder from Hasbro to all of you that the new 'Power of the Primes' fan vote for the next Prime opens tomorrow! The vote will determine who the next Prime of Cybertron will be, joining the ranks of Optimus, Rodimus, Alpha Trion, and more. You can begin voting tomorrow HERE. The 4 finalists will be announced this Friday, January 27, and the final round of voting will occur between February 1 and 4, with the winner being announced at New York Toy Fair later in the month.

Read up below to make sure you are ready for the vote, and join the discussion on who you are voting for in the forums below!

We're reaching out today with a reminder that your chance to decide which Transformers character will become the next leader of Cybertron is fast approaching! Starting on January 23rd, fans will be able to visit TRANSFORMERS.COM/vote to cast their vote to help determine which character will join the ranks of Optimus Prime, Rodimus Prime and other Cybertronian legends as the next Prime of Cybertron. The fan-voted Prime will be featured in the Transformers Generations toy line and brand’s Prime Wars Trilogy storytelling in 2018.

The first round of voting will begin on January 23rd, when fans can visit Transformers.com to choose between three groups of candidates – Honor, Chaos and Order.

· Honor: These legendary warriors will lead with honor and carry on the noble legacy of Optimus Prime.
· Chaos: These powerful warlords will stop at nothing to become supreme leader of Cybertron, even if it means creating a chaotic world where only the strongest survive.
· Order: These commanders vow to leave the Autobot and Decepticon factions in the past and unite Cybertron under a new order.

Four finalists will be chosen by the fans and revealed by Hasbro in late January. Fans can then have the final say by returning to Transformers.com to vote between February 1st and February 4th. The winning Prime will be officially unveiled during New York Toy Fair in February.

For additional information on the Power of the Primes fan vote, please visit TRANSFORMERS.COM/vote or the official TRANSFORMERS Facebook page, Facebook.com/Transformers.
Credit(s): Hasbro
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Opens Tomorrow, January 23 (1853728)
Posted by SillySpringer on January 22nd, 2017 @ 2:23pm CST
I'll vote for Honor. I hope Hound is part of that. I might vote for Star Saber though if he happens to be part of honor. Then again, the three categories probably don't matter with IDW. Star Saber could be the best Prime ever in Hasbro's fiction, and completely Stalin in IDW.
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Opens Tomorrow, January 23 (1853737)
Posted by steals_your_goats on January 22nd, 2017 @ 3:06pm CST
I'm voting chaos. Not to be "edgy" or anything but I think it would be different and refreshing to see a Warlord take up the mantle of prime. IDW gave us corrupt primes but one that's already evil would be interesting.
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Opens Tomorrow, January 23 (1853738)
Posted by sol magnus on January 22nd, 2017 @ 3:10pm CST
o.supreme wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
o.supreme wrote:But a character whose dominant quality is Chaos cannot posses the Matrix of Leadership, therefore they cannot be leader, unless you start changing the rules, which then makes this whole exercise pointless and not worth my time.


that was furmans creation matrix NOT the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. Galvatron and Scourge both tried to use it, and it turned out very bad for them. heck even Ultra-Magnus wasn't worthy...that should say a lot in itself

Magnus not being able to use the Matrix wasn't about worthiness. He wasn't the chosen one and it wasn't the Autobots' "darkest hour" when he tried to use it...
Re: New 'Power of the Primes' Fan Vote Opens Tomorrow, January 23 (1853745)
Posted by Kurona on January 22nd, 2017 @ 3:54pm CST
Plus, elements of both the cartoon's Matrix of Leadership and Marvel's Creation Matrix have bled into and merged with each other since then; and in part thanks to that the Matrix of Leadership has evolved to be and mean something different - albeit similar - to what it was in the 1986 movie.

