New Robots in Disguise McDonalds Toys Now Available in Australia

Seibertronian down under Burn
has notified us that the outback now has some new McDonalds Happy Meal toys based on the Robots in Disguise TV show! This news was posted on the Ozformers
Facebook page and shows that 5 Autobots will make up the assortment. The 5 figures will be: Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift, Grimlock, and Strongarm. All 5 will feature some movable limbs and a weapon. You can check out the image below, and if you live in Australia you can start heading to the land of the Big Mac and getting yourself some new Robots in Disguise stuff!
Credit(s): Ozformers Facebook Page
Posted by Zeedust
on January 22nd, 2017 @ 7:50pm CST
No Fixit, and the ponies have no Applejack.
In other words, neither set has the orange one who talks funny. Make of that what you will.