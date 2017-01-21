Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

New Robots in Disguise McDonalds Toys Now Available in Australia

Transformers News: New Robots in Disguise McDonalds Toys Now Available in Australia

Saturday, January 21st, 2017 9:05PM CST

Categories: Toy News, Store News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 10,121

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Seibertronian down under Burn has notified us that the outback now has some new McDonalds Happy Meal toys based on the Robots in Disguise TV show! This news was posted on the Ozformers Facebook page and shows that 5 Autobots will make up the assortment. The 5 figures will be: Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift, Grimlock, and Strongarm. All 5 will feature some movable limbs and a weapon. You can check out the image below, and if you live in Australia you can start heading to the land of the Big Mac and getting yourself some new Robots in Disguise stuff!

Transformers News: New Robots in Disguise McDonalds Toys Now Available in Australia
Credit(s): Ozformers Facebook Page
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: New Robots in Disguise McDonalds Toys Now Available in Australia (1853774)
Posted by Zeedust on January 22nd, 2017 @ 7:50pm CST
No Fixit, and the ponies have no Applejack.

In other words, neither set has the orange one who talks funny. Make of that what you will.

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,999 pages were recently viewed by 535 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.04739 seconds and was viewed 3 times on Monday, January 23rd 2017 4:56am CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.