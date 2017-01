New Robots in Disguise McDonalds Toys Now Available in Australia

Saturday, January 21st, 2017 9:05PM CST

Burn

Credit(s): Ozformers Facebook Page

Seibertronian down underhas notified us that the outback now has some new McDonalds Happy Meal toys based on the Robots in Disguise TV show! This news was posted on the Ozformers Facebook page and shows that 5 Autobots will make up the assortment. The 5 figures will be: Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift, Grimlock, and Strongarm. All 5 will feature some movable limbs and a weapon. You can check out the image below, and if you live in Australia you can start heading to the land of the Big Mac and getting yourself some new Robots in Disguise stuff!