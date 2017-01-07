Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed

Sunday, January 8th, 2017 9:14PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 8,011

This came out of nowhere (again). We are getting a new Windblade. It is a redeco of the previous Warrior Windblade mold with a battlemask. It was revealed at a Hasbro event in the Philippines. We do not know if that means it will be found on the show. What do you make of it? Would you double dip? Or would you buy this one over the other version?

Credit(s): last maximal, xavier basa
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851241)
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:47pm CST
Wow. That looks good. We already knew what it looked liked from the back of the Titan Force box, but it looks better in person.
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851242)
Posted by Bounti76 on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:57pm CST
Honestly, that headsculpt makes her look kind of evil. I can see customizers turning this into a Decepticon, or possibly Maxima, from The Web-Series-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named.
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851244)
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:27am CST
Bounti76 wrote:Honestly, that headsculpt makes her look kind of evil. I can see customizers turning this into a Decepticon, or possibly Maxima, from The Web-Series-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named.

Oh you mean- *aimed at by multiple firearms* nevermind.

And yeah, that does look evil.. SG Windblade anyone?
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851245)
Posted by Seibertron on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:31am CST
RAR wrote:It is a shame that the RID 2017 toys are likely going to get buried in the build up to some rampant overstocking of the Last Knight toys in a few months time. as I certainly never see a sniff of Rescue Bots toys in the UK. They may as well be eBay exclusives to me.


That would explain why I sell so many Rescue Bots toys to the UK. Wasn't aware that Rescue Bots were hard to find across the pond. Rescue Bots continues to be one of the biggest regular sellers from the Seibertron.com store.
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851246)
Posted by MaverickPrime on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:23am CST
Holy crap, between the newer RiD toys AND most of Titans Return, the designers are REALLY upping their game, I'm very impressed! :APPLAUSE:
But sadly, I can't get the thought of how utterly astonishing these toys would've been if the budget was like it was before out of my head, imagine these new designs but with the mass and build quality of Cybertron toys and the paint detailing of the 2001 RiD figures and the parts count of ROTF...those would've been Masterpieces :(
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851256)
Posted by TimothyR on January 9th, 2017 @ 3:37am CST
[quote="RAR] But the real joke is that most of that product is just Optimus/Strongarm/Bumblebee/Grimlock & Sideswipe over and over and over again. They didn't even think to make a 3 step Jazz or Groundpounder.[/quote]

Nah, the real joke is they keep making things cheaper and cheaper but we keep lapping it up.
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851264)
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 4:41am CST
TimothyR wrote:
Nah, the real joke is they keep making things cheaper and cheaper but we keep lapping it up.


I notice how there was a lot of complaining about Off Road, Alpha Bravo and Rook ; but over time people seemed to kinda get on board with the idea.

The number of Characters we get now who are new is very small indeed. where as wizz back in time 30-32 years the majority of them are new - regardless of who is on the cartoon at the time.

It's like Hasbro is allergic to making new sub-groups or teams of original characters who sell just on the basis that they look cool and do cool stuff.

If they don't want to do "totally new" the compromise that usually comes to mind is to make proper toy versions of the Kre-O combiners - I would be really interested by that to see who people would react to a (almost) brand new beast combiner that isn't Monstructor or Predaking or Abominus.

But considering they often don't even make toys of Characters from their own TV shows - I remain sceptical that they will have a change of heart in that regard anytime soon.

But might people like original Characters over say pretender homages or a rest to zero again and zooming back to 2006 again in terms of the non-cartoon toyline.

Especially as modern toys are likely to be inferior to late 2000's ones in some respects.

Though I guess you could argue the toss on Hotrod. I'm still pondering that one myself.
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851271)
Posted by william-james88 on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:17am CST
Panda Prime Productions has a review of the newly found Robots in Disguise Combiner Force figures. This video features the two sets currently available, Primestrong (which combines Strongarm with Optimus Prime) and Beeside (which combines Bumblebee and Sideswipe). You can see their individual robot modes, how the gimmick works and the combined form. Let us know what you think of them and if your kids would like them!

Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851278)
Posted by Nik Hero on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:43am CST
My 3 year old will love these. My 6 year old, who plays with Generations, Combiner Wars, and Titans Return characters, will not.
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851289)
Posted by Deathsanras on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:26am CST
Windblade's going to an Eyes Wide Shut party.
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851293)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:40am CST
Bounti76 wrote:Honestly, that headsculpt makes her look kind of evil. I can see customizers turning this into a Decepticon, or possibly Maxima, from The Web-Series-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named.
I've seen customizers saying they want to turn her into Maxima, also known as She Who Sings, the First Maximal, Daughter of the Founder of the Maximals Fortress Maximus, from the amazingly-written series Beast Wars: Uprising.
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851309)
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:04pm CST
Some more Chefatron reviews are up (see the Titans Returns thread for others) ; here are the RID-17 ones though :

Alpine Strike Drift Review :



Warrior Skywarp review :




Legion Springload Review :



Legion Blurr Review :

Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851333)
Posted by Starsaber468 on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:03pm CST
Decepticon Stryker wrote:
Bounti76 wrote:Honestly, that headsculpt makes her look kind of evil. I can see customizers turning this into a Decepticon, or possibly Maxima, from The Web-Series-Which-Shall-Not-Be-Named.

Oh you mean- *aimed at by multiple firearms* nevermind.

And yeah, that does look evil.. SG Windblade anyone?

SG windbladr already exists she doesn't where the battle mask at all rather she has an color that is an homage to a certain anime character....
Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851336)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:10pm CST
Seibertronian RAR has provided us with more reviews today, this time in the form of a pair of repaints along with a new legion class figure: Blurr! Warrior Alpine Strike Drift is a repaint of the warrior class figure in an homage to the IDW character of the same name. Skywarp is a repaint of the Warrior Starscream mold, looking very nice in his black and purple. And rounding out the crew is legion class Blurr, an all new mold and a potential piece of a Robots in Disguise/Rescue Bots toy crossover.

You can check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Alpine Strike Drift Review :



Warrior Skywarp review :



Legion Blurr Review :

Re: New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed (1851338)
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:17pm CST
I just realised I don't know if Bisk is a 2017 Legion wave 1 or Legion wave 2 repack since he was skipped in the UK in the previous packaging style I hope he will get released in the new packaging either in wave 1 or 2 of Combiner Force Legions.

Maybe by the time he comes out I can actually find a Legion Ratchet that has two legs painted the same and not one thickly painted and one thinly painted - I've not seen such a common paint error since the Hasbro Asia Conehead 3 pack version of Thrust who had the same problem on his lift fans (I have two and they are both like that - but at least I can swap them now).

It would be great if they wrap Warrior Ratchet & Bisk back into a later wave too since both of those seem to have been skipped to - I remain a bit scared they might forget to do that though since Jazz was not reissued at all so far - where as Grimlock and Strongarm you can't escape from them.

