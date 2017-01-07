New Robots in Disguise Windblade Warrior Redeco with Battlemask Revealed

TimothyR wrote:

Nah, the real joke is they keep making things cheaper and cheaper but we keep lapping it up.

I notice how there was a lot of complaining about Off Road, Alpha Bravo and Rook ; but over time people seemed to kinda get on board with the idea.The number of Characters we get now who are new is very small indeed. where as wizz back in time 30-32 years the majority of them are new - regardless of who is on the cartoon at the time.It's like Hasbro is allergic to making new sub-groups or teams of original characters who sell just on the basis that they look cool and do cool stuff.If they don't want to do "totally new" the compromise that usually comes to mind is to make proper toy versions of the Kre-O combiners - I would be really interested by that to see who people would react to a (almost) brand new beast combiner that isn't Monstructor or Predaking or Abominus.But considering they often don't even make toys of Characters from their own TV shows - I remain sceptical that they will have a change of heart in that regard anytime soon.But might people like original Characters over say pretender homages or a rest to zero again and zooming back to 2006 again in terms of the non-cartoon toyline.Especially as modern toys are likely to be inferior to late 2000's ones in some respects.Though I guess you could argue the toss on Hotrod. I'm still pondering that one myself.