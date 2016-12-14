Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Transformers News: New Sightings and Listings for Latest Robots in Disguise Legion and Deluxe Toys

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 3:15PM CST

Category: Sightings
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 11,855

View Discussion

The latest Deluxe and Legion wave for Robots in Disguise is slowly making its way across the US. For the deluxes, which include Alpine Drift, Stormshot and Blastwave, they have now also been found at Target (the images below are from Palatine, IL).

Target also now has the latest Legion wave, which includes Starscream and Springload (the ones below were found in Okemos, MI). And if you don't have a Target or TRU in your area no worries, these anticipated legion toys are now on Amazon too. You can get Springload here and Starscream here.

Credit(s): amazon, seibertron and xrotorstormx
Re: New Sightings and Listings for Latest Robots in Disguise Legion and Deluxe Toys (1848177)
Posted by RAR on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:26pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed?


I never opened the Warrior Grimlock I bought as I happened to buy the KO one and pick up the 3 step around the same time at a carbootsale so I never got around to opening the warrior one. If I see one in revised packaging then I might give it a try - but would I be brave enough to bend the elbows though - hard to say.

I like the look of that plane and it's nice Starscream is getting a regular release version too - I would hope RID has a bit longer legs now though as I would really hope they get around to doing Thundercracker before the line dies as incomplete seeker sets drives me crazy.
Re: New Sightings and Listings for Latest Robots in Disguise Legion and Deluxe Toys (1848180)
Posted by ScottyP on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:31pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed?

I've been hearing it has
I bought the Wave 8 or 9 or whatever repack in the Weaponizer packaging, same problems :(
Re: New Sightings and Listings for Latest Robots in Disguise Legion and Deluxe Toys (1848187)
Posted by Seibertron on December 20th, 2016 @ 10:03pm CST
Out of curiosity, have you guys tried the fix I showed in my video on the Seibertron.com YouTube channel? Simple fix that negates this problem.

Re: New Sightings and Listings for Latest Robots in Disguise Legion and Deluxe Toys (1848202)
Posted by RAR on December 20th, 2016 @ 11:11pm CST
Remember kids safety in the work place !!

I didn't bother fixing my Gold Armour one as I was so unimpressed by his floppiness I just shoved him at the back of a shelf and forgot about him - and I simply will leave the elbows at the angle needed for T-rex mode.

I might not even have a green one to play with unless I pick one up at a Carboot sale as like I have said before the KO (or the remoulded Voyager) is a better bet.
Re: New Sightings and Listings for Latest Robots in Disguise Legion and Deluxe Toys (1848228)
Posted by wolverinetodd on December 21st, 2016 @ 7:53am CST
Nik Hero wrote:I just want Skunkticons!


I was hoping for a Chop Shop combiner, but I didn't get that either. I guess we're both S.O.L.
Re: New Sightings and Listings for Latest Robots in Disguise Legion and Deluxe Toys (1848229)
Posted by william-james88 on December 21st, 2016 @ 8:35am CST
wolverinetodd wrote:
Nik Hero wrote:I just want Skunkticons!


I was hoping for a Chop Shop combiner, but I didn't get that either. I guess we're both S.O.L.

Hey man, thats nothing compared to the legion of fans who are wanting Takara's take on Liokaiser while the Unite Warriors line is now over.
Re: New Sightings and Listings for Latest Robots in Disguise Legion and Deluxe Toys (1848244)
Posted by ThunderThruster on December 21st, 2016 @ 10:36am CST
Counterpunch wrote:I can't wait for the inevitable Takara redeco of the Combiner Force into the Multi-Force. :michaelbay: :TAKARATOMY: :michaelbay:


you sir, have piqued my intrigue

