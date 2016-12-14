New Sightings and Listings for Latest Robots in Disguise Legion and Deluxe Toys

Sabrblade wrote: Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed?

I never opened the Warrior Grimlock I bought as I happened to buy the KO one and pick up the 3 step around the same time at a carbootsale so I never got around to opening the warrior one. If I see one in revised packaging then I might give it a try - but would I be brave enough to bend the elbows though - hard to say.I like the look of that plane and it's nice Starscream is getting a regular release version too - I would hope RID has a bit longer legs now though as I would really hope they get around to doing Thundercracker before the line dies as incomplete seeker sets drives me crazy.