Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock

Transformers News: New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock

Monday, January 9th, 2017 1:47AM CST

Category: Live Action Movie News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 5,260

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Following the new TV spot for the upcoming Paramount release in the Transformers film franchise - The Last Knight, out this summer - we also have a new still image from the movie via USA Today, featuring cast members Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yaeger and Laura Haddock, seemingly exploring the ruins of some type of structure. Join the speculation game in the Energon Pub after checking it out below!

Transformers News: New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock
Credit(s): USA Today
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock (1851251)
Posted by SlyTF1 on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:55am CST
I was just hoping today, we'd get more sequences like the one aboard Lockdown's ship in AOE.
Re: New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock (1851258)
Posted by lowman_x on January 9th, 2017 @ 4:08am CST
Okay, that looks like either a statue or dead/stasis-locked knight clutching a sword. Here's hoping that thing reactivates at some point...
Re: New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock (1851259)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 9th, 2017 @ 4:19am CST
It might be ruins.....or maybe the innards of Unicron they are exploring?
Re: New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock (1851288)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:19am CST
Could be the same Knight Ship again after it was shot down by the Chinese military.
Re: New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock (1851297)
Posted by SlyTF1 on January 9th, 2017 @ 10:37am CST
Another one.
Re: New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock (1851298)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 10:39am CST
SlyTF1 wrote:Another one.

You're link isn't working here or in the youtube suggestion box. can you provide the full url?
Re: New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock (1851300)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 9th, 2017 @ 10:49am CST
"Two worlds collide"? Sounds like they're wanting us to think that that planet-looking thing is Cybertron, and that this might be a "Earth vs. Cybertron" movie.

D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
SlyTF1 wrote:Another one.

You're link isn't working here or in the youtube suggestion box.
Drop the "&t" part.
Re: New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock (1851301)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 10:59am CST
SlyTF1 is at it once again, giving us news that Transformers: The Last Knight has dropped its second TV trailer spot. Only a brief 15 second trailer, this new trailer is titled "Keep Coming" and features rearranged footage seen in the original release trailer. The title, along with the footage, may suggest some sort of Earth v. Cybertron battle to come in the upcoming 5th installment. Check out the trailer, and speculate below!

Re: New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock (1851332)
Posted by william-james88 on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:55pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:"Two worlds collide"?


Rival nations. It's a primitive clash. Venting years of frustrations.

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,751 pages were recently viewed by 796 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03941 seconds and was viewed 15 times on Monday, January 9th 2017 2:45pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.