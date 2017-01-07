New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock

Credit(s): USA Today Following the new TV spot for the upcoming Paramount release in the Transformers film franchise - The Last Knight, out this summer - we also have a new still image from the movie via USA Today , featuring cast members Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yaeger and Laura Haddock, seemingly exploring the ruins of some type of structure. Join the speculation game in the Energon Pub after checking it out below!

I was just hoping today, we'd get more sequences like the one aboard Lockdown's ship in AOE. Posted by SlyTF1 on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:55am CST

Okay, that looks like either a statue or dead/stasis-locked knight clutching a sword. Here's hoping that thing reactivates at some point... Posted by lowman_x on January 9th, 2017 @ 4:08am CST

It might be ruins.....or maybe the innards of Unicron they are exploring? Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 9th, 2017 @ 4:19am CST

Could be the same Knight Ship again after it was shot down by the Chinese military. Posted by Sabrblade on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:19am CST

Another one.

Posted by SlyTF1 on January 9th, 2017 @ 10:37am CST

SlyTF1 wrote: Another one.



You're link isn't working here or in the youtube suggestion box. can you provide the full url? You're link isn't working here or in the youtube suggestion box. can you provide the full url? Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 10:39am CST

D-Maximus_Prime wrote: SlyTF1 wrote: Another one.



You're link isn't working here or in the youtube suggestion box. Drop the "&t" part. "Two worlds collide"? Sounds like they're wanting us to think that that planet-looking thing is Cybertron, and that this might be a "Earth vs. Cybertron" movie.Drop the "&t" part. Posted by Sabrblade on January 9th, 2017 @ 10:49am CST

