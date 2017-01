New Still Image from Transformers: The Last Knight, featuring Wahlberg and Haddock

Monday, January 9th, 2017 1:47AM CST

5,260

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Credit(s): USA Today

Following the new TV spot for the upcoming Paramount release in the Transformers film franchise - The Last Knight, out this summer - we also have a new still image from the movie via USA Today , featuring cast members Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yaeger and Laura Haddock, seemingly exploring the ruins of some type of structure. Join the speculation game in the Energon Pub after checking it out below!