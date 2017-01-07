Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings

Thursday, January 19th, 2017 5:12PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 11,056

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

We have some news concerning new Transformers Rescue Bots figures, courtesy of online retailer Entertainment Earth, via site staff ScottyP and Seibertron himself. The listings show the first wave of the Flip Racers line, the Launchers from the same, and the fourth wave of Epic Figures (much like the static Titans of a couple of years back). Characters include Bumblebee, Boulder, Salvage, Quickshadow, and Blades, and are scheduled to arrive in February. Check them out below!

Transformers News: New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings


Transformers Rescue Bots Flipracer Launchers Wave 1 Case:
If you're looking for easy-to-transform toys for small hands, you'll flip over the Transformers Rescue Bots Flipracer Launchers! They transform magically and automatically, right in front of your eyes. Each package includes a launcher playset and a robot that can change into a car. This case of 6 individually packaged sets includes:
2x TRA RBT AIRPORT BLASTOFF BLADES
4x TRA RBT BUMBLEBEE QUICK LAUNCH GARAGE


Transformers News: New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings


Transformers Rescue Bots Flipracer Multipacks Wave 1 Case:
If you're looking for easy-to-transform toys for small hands, you'll flip over the Transformers Rescue Bots Flipracer Multipacks! They transform magically and automatically, right in front of your eyes. This pair of 2 individually packaged sets includes:
1x TRA RBT GRIFFIN ROCK RACING TEAM
1x TRA RBT GRIFFIN ROCK CONSTRUCTION TEAM
(subject to change)


Transformers News: New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings


Transformers Rescue Bots Epic Figures Wave 4:
Transformers Rescue Bots Epic Figures Wave 4 brings big bots to you! Each giant action figure has articulated arms and is designed to resemble your favorite heroic Autobots from the TV show. Each measures about 11 1/2-inches tall. For 3 to 7 years of age. Case includes 4 individually packaged non-transforming figures:
1x TRA EPIC SERIES BOULDER
1x TRA EPIC SERIES SALVAGE
1x TRA EPIC SERIES BUMBLEBEE
1x TRA EPIC SERIES QUICKSHADOW
Credit(s): Entertainment Earth
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
Re: New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings (1853268)
Posted by Emerje on January 19th, 2017 @ 8:23pm CST
They really are just Bot Shots aren't they? They're not even hiding it now with the launchers. Not that there's anything wrong with that, those were fun figures.

Emerje
Re: New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings (1853272)
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 19th, 2017 @ 8:58pm CST
Emerje wrote:They really are just Bot Shots aren't they? They're not even hiding it now with the launchers. Not that there's anything wrong with that, those were fun figures.

Emerje

The word 'shot' is probably too violent for Rescue Bots. But yeah, it's the exact same concept.
Re: New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings (1853294)
Posted by Bumblevivisector on January 19th, 2017 @ 10:38pm CST
A more show-accurate Quickshadow!?! Got a friend who needs that for his daughters.

And customizers who insist on giving every fembot a boob-where possible, please remember that this is a preschool line...





...therefore plenty will turn up on the secondary market with the chest door broken off, making it worth the wait for the dirt cheap price.

Also, turning Blades into a little Indy car gives him a striking resemblance to Leadfoot, my favorite PCC!
Re: New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings (1853324)
Posted by RAR on January 20th, 2017 @ 7:21am CST
Blades appears to be in his Jet mode the cockpit and wings are visible on the toy.

TFW2005 just posted tweet with an image of a Combiner for Combiner Force in art form at least on a card standee backing in a store.

It has Strongarm as a right arm , Sideswipe as the left Bumblebee as the chest and Grimlock as the legs - Grimlock is obviously much larger.

I wonder what size the toy version will be ?
Re: New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings (1853456)
Posted by Emerje on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:50pm CST
RAR wrote:Blades appears to be in his Jet mode the cockpit and wings are visible on the toy.

And four big wheels. ;)

Emerje
Re: New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings (1853503)
Posted by RAR on January 21st, 2017 @ 7:44am CST
Emerje wrote:
RAR wrote:Blades appears to be in his Jet mode the cockpit and wings are visible on the toy.

And four big wheels. ;)

Emerje


Yes indeed - he's quite similar to the Botshots Powerglide and Jetfire.

I hope they get the pricing right on these as those Dinosaur ones were a total mess in the UK if you could find them at all they were twice the american dollar price in a $-£ swap so like $4.00 in USA and £8.00 in the UK - no wonder no one bought them - I was really irked by the 26 missing paint applications on Blades too compared to his packet.

The sad thing is they could have been a really fun size to go with if they'd kept the larger size as it was. but they got a bit greedy - I guess the smaller more or less Deluxe Rescue Bots have their uses though.

But i'll get these so long as Hasbro isn't delusional with the pricing or the stores have a good offer on them.

As when I see a shop selling an RID 3 step for £27 my first thought is to laugh in their face.

