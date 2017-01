New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings

Thursday, January 19th, 2017 5:12PM CST

11,056

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

ScottyP

Seibertron

Transformers Rescue Bots Flipracer Launchers Wave 1 Case:

If you're looking for easy-to-transform toys for small hands, you'll flip over the Transformers Rescue Bots Flipracer Launchers! They transform magically and automatically, right in front of your eyes. Each package includes a launcher playset and a robot that can change into a car. This case of 6 individually packaged sets includes:

2x TRA RBT AIRPORT BLASTOFF BLADES

4x TRA RBT BUMBLEBEE QUICK LAUNCH GARAGE

Transformers Rescue Bots Flipracer Multipacks Wave 1 Case:

If you're looking for easy-to-transform toys for small hands, you'll flip over the Transformers Rescue Bots Flipracer Multipacks! They transform magically and automatically, right in front of your eyes. This pair of 2 individually packaged sets includes:

1x TRA RBT GRIFFIN ROCK RACING TEAM

1x TRA RBT GRIFFIN ROCK CONSTRUCTION TEAM

(subject to change)



Transformers Rescue Bots Epic Figures Wave 4:

Transformers Rescue Bots Epic Figures Wave 4 brings big bots to you! Each giant action figure has articulated arms and is designed to resemble your favorite heroic Autobots from the TV show. Each measures about 11 1/2-inches tall. For 3 to 7 years of age. Case includes 4 individually packaged non-transforming figures:

1x TRA EPIC SERIES BOULDER

1x TRA EPIC SERIES SALVAGE

1x TRA EPIC SERIES BUMBLEBEE

1x TRA EPIC SERIES QUICKSHADOW

Credit(s): Entertainment Earth

We have some news concerning new Transformers Rescue Bots figures, courtesy of online retailer Entertainment Earth, via site staffandhimself. The listings show the first wave of the Flip Racers line , the Launchers from the same, and the fourth wave of Epic Figures (much like the static Titans of a couple of years back). Characters include Bumblebee, Boulder, Salvage, Quickshadow, and Blades, and are scheduled to arrive in February. Check them out below!