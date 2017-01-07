New Transformers: Rescue Bots Flip Changers, Launchers and Epic Figures Listings

Emerje wrote: RAR wrote: Blades appears to be in his Jet mode the cockpit and wings are visible on the toy.

And four big wheels.



Emerje

Yes indeed - he's quite similar to the Botshots Powerglide and Jetfire.I hope they get the pricing right on these as those Dinosaur ones were a total mess in the UK if you could find them at all they were twice the american dollar price in a $-£ swap so like $4.00 in USA and £8.00 in the UK - no wonder no one bought them - I was really irked by the 26 missing paint applications on Blades too compared to his packet.The sad thing is they could have been a really fun size to go with if they'd kept the larger size as it was. but they got a bit greedy - I guess the smaller more or less Deluxe Rescue Bots have their uses though.But i'll get these so long as Hasbro isn't delusional with the pricing or the stores have a good offer on them.As when I see a shop selling an RID 3 step for £27 my first thought is to laugh in their face.