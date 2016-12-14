Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging

Transformers News: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging

Monday, December 19th, 2016 8:28AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 13,734

There is a new unknown Rescue Bots rescan figure with an ATV alt mode found in the "crane" of Rescue Bots Megabots Copter Crane Blades on the back of his package. It seems to be a transforming figure. What do you make of it? Here are some images of the back of the box and the asterix next to the toy states that the figure is to be sold seperately.

Transformers News: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging

Transformers News: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging

Transformers News: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1847826)
Posted by Bombilation on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:36am CST
It makes me of Sureshock from Armada/Energon. If that's who it is, then it's homage of the year.

If not, I'd guess Cliffjumper, namely because I'm crazy.
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1847827)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:42am CST
It's color scheme looks like Servo's deco.
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1847836)
Posted by Easy Tiger on December 19th, 2016 @ 10:53am CST
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1847841)
Posted by Survivefan23 on December 19th, 2016 @ 11:06am CST
Maybe Brushfire.
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1847843)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 11:13am CST
Easy Tiger wrote:It's this thing, isn't it?

[attachment=0]Bumblebee-Go-Kart-Nuremberg-Toy-Fair-2017-200x200.jpg[/attachment]

( Image from http://news.tfw2005.com/2016/12/18/hauck-hti-display-transformers-merchandise-nuremberg-toy-fair-2017-330175 )
Isn't that just a full-sized children's ride-able toy?
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1847847)
Posted by william-james88 on December 19th, 2016 @ 11:36am CST
Sabrblade wrote:
Easy Tiger wrote:It's this thing, isn't it?

[attachment=0]Bumblebee-Go-Kart-Nuremberg-Toy-Fair-2017-200x200.jpg[/attachment]

( Image from http://news.tfw2005.com/2016/12/18/hauck-hti-display-transformers-merchandise-nuremberg-toy-fair-2017-330175 )
Isn't that just a full-sized children's ride-able toy?

I think he was making a joke. It looks nothing like the toy in the pic and its just a BB themed kids vehicle.
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1847857)
Posted by kurthy on December 19th, 2016 @ 1:10pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:It's color scheme looks like Servo's deco.


I was thinking the same thing. Doesn't Servo turn into a rocket sled or something?
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1847910)
Posted by lowman_x on December 19th, 2016 @ 4:01pm CST
Call me crazy, but could we be looking at a Rescue Bots updated version of Fixit with a new alt-mode? The way the handle bars look like they could move somewhat makes me think of eyebrows and the seat area with the two blue circles *could* be eyes........

Or I'm just talking crazy talk.
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1847912)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on December 19th, 2016 @ 4:15pm CST
lowman_x wrote:Call me crazy, but could we be looking at a Rescue Bots updated version of Fixit with a new alt-mode? The way the handle bars look like they could move somewhat makes me think of eyebrows and the seat area with the two blue circles *could* be eyes........

Or I'm just talking crazy talk.

I can actually see it a bit. I see the eyes, the potential for a headcrest, the arms... it's possible
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1847935)
Posted by Emerje on December 19th, 2016 @ 6:54pm CST
lowman_x wrote:Call me crazy, but could we be looking at a Rescue Bots updated version of Fixit with a new alt-mode? The way the handle bars look like they could move somewhat makes me think of eyebrows and the seat area with the two blue circles *could* be eyes........

Or I'm just talking crazy talk.

If you're crazy then I'm crazy because that was my first impression, too. The two blue things on the top near the seat is a fake front to the ATV. I think the top of the ATV is the front of the bot with the seat and silver part on the end making the body. The arms are on the sides, you can see the peg holes above the exhaust pipes. The rear wheels would make his legs, and the top "lights" his face with the real ATV front getting pushed onto his back. Yeah, I can see it for sure.

Although, I wonder if it could actually be TLK Squeaks repurposed for Rescue Bots?

Emerje
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1847969)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 10:07pm CST
Fixit isn't gold/brown, though (compare the ATV to the bright orange seen on Blades himself, which is a much closer match to Fixit's orange).

kurthy wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:It's color scheme looks like Servo's deco.


I was thinking the same thing. Doesn't Servo turn into a rocket sled or something?
In the show, Servo's kind of got a multipurpose transformation function, able to turn into just about anything useful, with him usually turning into some kind of tool or machine, either mobile or stationary.
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1848160)
Posted by Easy Tiger on December 20th, 2016 @ 6:12pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
Easy Tiger wrote:It's this thing, isn't it?

[attachment=0]Bumblebee-Go-Kart-Nuremberg-Toy-Fair-2017-200x200.jpg[/attachment]

( Image from http://news.tfw2005.com/2016/12/18/hauck-hti-display-transformers-merchandise-nuremberg-toy-fair-2017-330175 )
Isn't that just a full-sized children's ride-able toy?

I think he was making a joke. It looks nothing like the toy in the pic and its just a BB themed kids vehicle.



Thanks, yeah it was a joke :D

In all seriousness, I think the smart money is on Fixit - you can unfold it in your head. He's essentially lying on his back. The front wheels are his shoulders. The silver 'seat' is the bit that visually connects to his wheelbase. I imagine his face is hidden at the back of the handlebar assembly.

Of course, if that's the case, his torso would essentially end up looking like an upside-down version of his RID head.

Edit: I'm an idiot. I've just noticed that Emerje has written an almost idential unfolding of it. Well, at least I'm not alone...
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1848166)
Posted by Bronzewolf on December 20th, 2016 @ 8:02pm CST
Seibertronians, remember that unidientified ATV Rescue Bot figure That was found yesterday on the back of Rescan series Blades' packaging? Well the mystery seems to be solved on the back of Rescan series Sequoia's packaging, as the figure is not only identified as "Brushfire", but also shown in it's robot mode, utilizing Sequoia in her (Fire?) Axe mode! This also doubles as our first in-hand look at Sequoia! Check out the pics below!











Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1848167)
Posted by lowman_x on December 20th, 2016 @ 8:04pm CST
Bronzewolf wrote:Seibertronians, remember that unidientified ATV Rescue Bot figure That was found yesterday on the back of Rescan series Blades' packaging? Well the mystery seems to be solved on the back of Rescan series Sequoia's packaging, as the figure is not only identified as "Brushfire", but also shown in it's robot mode, utilizing Sequoia in her (Fire?) Axe mode! This also doubles as our first in-hand look at Sequoia! Check out the pics below!













Ha ha! Well, looks like I was waaaaaaay off! LOL
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1848179)
Posted by RAR on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:29pm CST
Nice design reminds me of a Armada era Minicon inflated to a larger size.

Does it "shock" have elbows !!!

I'm keeping my fingers crossed for some UK distribution on the Minicon cases - I love them things - I just wish the Police Playset was not being so illusive as I need to get the dog-cycle too.

The long 5mm posts they have would mean they'd be cross-compatible with the 2017 RID toys too (I think)
Re: New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging (1848350)
Posted by Underc3211 on December 21st, 2016 @ 8:52pm CST
I never thought I'd say this for a rescue bots toy but; I like it. It actually looks pretty solid and I'm tempted to actually buy it.

