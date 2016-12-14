New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging

lowman_x wrote: Call me crazy, but could we be looking at a Rescue Bots updated version of Fixit with a new alt-mode? The way the handle bars look like they could move somewhat makes me think of eyebrows and the seat area with the two blue circles *could* be eyes........



Or I'm just talking crazy talk.

If you're crazy then I'm crazy because that was my first impression, too. The two blue things on the top near the seat is a fake front to the ATV. I think the top of the ATV is the front of the bot with the seat and silver part on the end making the body. The arms are on the sides, you can see the peg holes above the exhaust pipes. The rear wheels would make his legs, and the top "lights" his face with the real ATV front getting pushed onto his back. Yeah, I can see it for sure.Although, I wonder if it could actually be TLK Squeaks repurposed for Rescue Bots?Emerje