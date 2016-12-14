New Unknown ATV Rescue Bots Rescan Figure Found on Blades Packaging
Monday, December 19th, 2016 8:28AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 13,734
Posted by Bombilation on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:36am CST
If not, I'd guess Cliffjumper, namely because I'm crazy.
Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:42am CST
Posted by Easy Tiger on December 19th, 2016 @ 10:53am CST
Posted by Survivefan23 on December 19th, 2016 @ 11:06am CST
Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 11:13am CST
Easy Tiger wrote:It's this thing, isn't it?Isn't that just a full-sized children's ride-able toy?
Posted by william-james88 on December 19th, 2016 @ 11:36am CST
I think he was making a joke. It looks nothing like the toy in the pic and its just a BB themed kids vehicle.
Posted by kurthy on December 19th, 2016 @ 1:10pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:It's color scheme looks like Servo's deco.
I was thinking the same thing. Doesn't Servo turn into a rocket sled or something?
Posted by lowman_x on December 19th, 2016 @ 4:01pm CST
Or I'm just talking crazy talk.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on December 19th, 2016 @ 4:15pm CST
I can actually see it a bit. I see the eyes, the potential for a headcrest, the arms... it's possible
Posted by Emerje on December 19th, 2016 @ 6:54pm CST
If you're crazy then I'm crazy because that was my first impression, too. The two blue things on the top near the seat is a fake front to the ATV. I think the top of the ATV is the front of the bot with the seat and silver part on the end making the body. The arms are on the sides, you can see the peg holes above the exhaust pipes. The rear wheels would make his legs, and the top "lights" his face with the real ATV front getting pushed onto his back. Yeah, I can see it for sure.
Although, I wonder if it could actually be TLK Squeaks repurposed for Rescue Bots?
Emerje
Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 10:07pm CST
kurthy wrote:In the show, Servo's kind of got a multipurpose transformation function, able to turn into just about anything useful, with him usually turning into some kind of tool or machine, either mobile or stationary.Sabrblade wrote:It's color scheme looks like Servo's deco.
I was thinking the same thing. Doesn't Servo turn into a rocket sled or something?
Posted by Easy Tiger on December 20th, 2016 @ 6:12pm CST
I think he was making a joke. It looks nothing like the toy in the pic and its just a BB themed kids vehicle.
Thanks, yeah it was a joke
In all seriousness, I think the smart money is on Fixit - you can unfold it in your head. He's essentially lying on his back. The front wheels are his shoulders. The silver 'seat' is the bit that visually connects to his wheelbase. I imagine his face is hidden at the back of the handlebar assembly.
Of course, if that's the case, his torso would essentially end up looking like an upside-down version of his RID head.
Edit: I'm an idiot. I've just noticed that Emerje has written an almost idential unfolding of it. Well, at least I'm not alone...
Posted by Bronzewolf on December 20th, 2016 @ 8:02pm CST
Posted by lowman_x on December 20th, 2016 @ 8:04pm CST
Bronzewolf wrote:Seibertronians, remember that unidientified ATV Rescue Bot figure That was found yesterday on the back of Rescan series Blades' packaging? Well the mystery seems to be solved on the back of Rescan series Sequoia's packaging, as the figure is not only identified as "Brushfire", but also shown in it's robot mode, utilizing Sequoia in her (Fire?) Axe mode! This also doubles as our first in-hand look at Sequoia! Check out the pics below!
Ha ha! Well, looks like I was waaaaaaay off! LOL
Posted by RAR on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:29pm CST
Does it "shock" have elbows !!!
I'm keeping my fingers crossed for some UK distribution on the Minicon cases - I love them things - I just wish the Police Playset was not being so illusive as I need to get the dog-cycle too.
The long 5mm posts they have would mean they'd be cross-compatible with the 2017 RID toys too (I think)
Posted by Underc3211 on December 21st, 2016 @ 8:52pm CST