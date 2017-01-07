North Carolina Comicon Featuring John Barber and IDW

ScottyP

Comics publisher IDW, home of such iconic titles as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, Back to the Future, GI Joe, and My Little Pony, will bring their creators and properties to NC Comicon for the first time ever at NC Comicon: Oak City 2017!



On March 18th and 19th, Downtown Raleigh will be your source for all things IDW as your favorite artists and writers descend on the Raleigh Convention Center for a weekend of exclusive panels, signings, merch, game demos, and more. Come meet the creators behind some of the biggest properties in comics, gaming, and film, and get a once in a lifetime shot at drawing the industry’s top characters at IDW portfolio reviews.



With tons of guest, merch, and panel announcements to come in the following weeks, check back to nccomicon.com or download the official NC Comicon: Oak City 2017 app to make sure you don’t miss a second of it!