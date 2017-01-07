Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

North Carolina Comicon Featuring John Barber and IDW

Transformers News: North Carolina Comicon Featuring John Barber and IDW

Saturday, January 7th, 2017 10:46PM CST

Categories: Event News, People News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 4,662

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Resident North Carolinian ScottyP has given us some exciting news: writer John Barber along with IDW publishing, will be attending the North Carolina Comicon, which will be hosted at the Raleigh Convention Center from March 18 to the 19 of this year. The guest list can be found HERE. Check out the list, as well as the IDW press release quote, and if you live in the vicinity of Raleigh, grab some tickets and go see some awesome comics people!

Comics publisher IDW, home of such iconic titles as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, Back to the Future, GI Joe, and My Little Pony, will bring their creators and properties to NC Comicon for the first time ever at NC Comicon: Oak City 2017!

On March 18th and 19th, Downtown Raleigh will be your source for all things IDW as your favorite artists and writers descend on the Raleigh Convention Center for a weekend of exclusive panels, signings, merch, game demos, and more. Come meet the creators behind some of the biggest properties in comics, gaming, and film, and get a once in a lifetime shot at drawing the industry’s top characters at IDW portfolio reviews.

With tons of guest, merch, and panel announcements to come in the following weeks, check back to nccomicon.com or download the official NC Comicon: Oak City 2017 app to make sure you don’t miss a second of it!
Credit(s): North Carolina Comicon
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: North Carolina Comicon Featuring John Barber and IDW (1851137)
Posted by ScottyP on January 8th, 2017 @ 8:17am CST
This con started out two years ago and was a one day thing in a cruddy Marriott's ballroom. The highlight was Mick Foley making an appearance for some reason. I couldn't find but one dealer that had any IDW TF books. Figured I'd give it a couple years to grow before going back, and look at it now!

If any Seibertronians wanna hang out and be pals at or around this thing, let's figure that out closer to showtime :D

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,751 pages were recently viewed by 796 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02551 seconds and was viewed 1 times on Monday, January 9th 2017 2:45pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.