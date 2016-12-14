Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Transformers News: Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift

Sunday, December 25th, 2016 11:39AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 2,067

Via UK retailer The Entertainer, we have some official images of upcoming One-Step Changers from the Transformers: Robots in Disguise line of toys - Combiner Force subline - featuring Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, and Drift. Check them out below!

Transformers News: Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift

Transformers News: Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift

Transformers News: Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift

Transformers News: Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift

Transformers News: Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift

Transformers News: Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift

Transformers News: Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift

Transformers News: Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift

Transformers News: Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift
Credit(s): The Entertainer
Re: Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift (1848796)
Posted by Deviancy on December 25th, 2016 @ 2:55pm CST
I picked up the one step changer Bumblebee and Paralon. Bumblebee is pretty cool, very easy to transform, obviously, but stands on display with ease. Paralon, while he looks cool, the joints on the legs make him a bit of a pain to put on display since the legs tend to give out.

All in all, I have a little bit of buyers remorse when it comes to Paralon and I'm not fond of the Autobot and Decepticon sticker emblems they use now. It would have been nice if they had painted on the emblems instead.

And yes, its been a long time since I collected Transformer figures, the last one I got up until this month was back in the late 80's.

