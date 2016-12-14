Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift

Sunday, December 25th, 2016 11:39AM CST

I picked up the one step changer Bumblebee and Paralon. Bumblebee is pretty cool, very easy to transform, obviously, but stands on display with ease. Paralon, while he looks cool, the joints on the legs make him a bit of a pain to put on display since the legs tend to give out.



All in all, I have a little bit of buyers remorse when it comes to Paralon and I'm not fond of the Autobot and Decepticon sticker emblems they use now. It would have been nice if they had painted on the emblems instead.



And yes, its been a long time since I collected Transformer figures, the last one I got up until this month was back in the late 80's.