Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Drift
Sunday, December 25th, 2016 11:39AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: Dr Va'al Views: 2,067
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm23,976 views
Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Listed on Walmart.ca with new Images19,505 views
IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More19,022 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, DriftPosted 6 hours ago
Posted by Deviancy on December 25th, 2016 @ 2:55pm CST
All in all, I have a little bit of buyers remorse when it comes to Paralon and I'm not fond of the Autobot and Decepticon sticker emblems they use now. It would have been nice if they had painted on the emblems instead.
And yes, its been a long time since I collected Transformer figures, the last one I got up until this month was back in the late 80's.