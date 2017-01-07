We receive more news from the Hong Kong event that brought us the first look at Transformers: The Last Knight toys, of a collaboration between Herocross and Thai sculpting company ToyLaxy as reported by chaihezi.com
. The first officially licensed superdeformed figure is - unsurprisingly - of Autobot leader Optimus Prime, who comes with a power jump stand and tiny Energon axe, along with adorable big blue eyes, but will also include Bumblebee, Soundwave and Megatron. Check out packaging and prototype images below!
Toylaxy, a Thai sculpture studio, will join forces with Herocross in Hong Kong to launch a series of Q-version transformers. The first prototype samples of Optimus Prime will be exhibited at the Hong Kong International Licensing Show.
Credit(s): Chaihezi
Re: Officially Licensed ToyLaxy / Herocross SD Optimus Prime Shown in Hong Kong (1852015)
Posted by Emerje
on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:20am CST
I like them, but not as sculptures. Would be much more interested in a series of minifigures done in that style ala Alt Modes.
Emerje