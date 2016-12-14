Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 3:27PM CST

Categories: Comic Book News, Toy News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 14,387

Via fellow Seibertronian Sabrblade, who found the news on Twitter account #AXEL, we also have the pack-in comic that accompanies the recently released Takara Tomy Legends e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat - which is not the same as the one we've seen previously - with both Japanese and English scripts, and due to continue in the Magna Convoy release. Check it out mirrored below!

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Transformers News: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat
Credit(s): #AXEL
Re: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat (1848126)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:44pm CST
Who's a good three-headed doggy? Yes you are, you all are :x
Re: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat (1848127)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:50pm CST
At one point, Bruticus's deco switches to resemble that of BM Cerberus, which I think there might be something more to than a mere color change. As Megalligator refers to the "Spark Circuit" in (The) Bruticus's chest, perhaps that is similar to the Spark Engines of Car Robots that enabled the color-changing Power Up of the 3 Car Robo Brothers to occur. The guy's even got a flaming aura around himself when the color change happens as well.
Re: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat (1848136)
Posted by Randomhero on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:16pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Who's a good three-headed doggy? Yes you are, you all are :x


I believe it's Bruticus

Re: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat (1848139)
Posted by Nik Hero on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:25pm CST
I have to buy Magna Convoy to see the end of this story? Boo!
Re: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat (1848150)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:56pm CST
In case you're curious, the three Transtectors Megaligator manupulates are those of Hardhead, Brainstorm and Galvatron.

Pretty clever in making Bruticus an amalgam of three of Straxus' clones.
Re: Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat (1848157)
Posted by Black Bumblebee on December 20th, 2016 @ 6:01pm CST
Nice nod to War Within on that cover :-)

