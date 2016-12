Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 3:27PM CST

Credit(s): AXEL Via fellow Seibertronian, who found the news on Twitter account AXEL, we also have the pack-in comic that accompanies the recently released Takara Tomy Legends e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat - which is not the same as the one we've seen previously - with both Japanese and English scripts, and due to continue in the Magna Convoy release.

Who's a good three-headed doggy? Yes you are, you all are Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:44pm CST

At one point, Bruticus's deco switches to resemble that of BM Cerberus, which I think there might be something more to than a mere color change. As Megalligator refers to the "Spark Circuit" in (The) Bruticus's chest, perhaps that is similar to the Spark Engines of Car Robots that enabled the color-changing Power Up of the 3 Car Robo Brothers to occur. The guy's even got a flaming aura around himself when the color change happens as well. Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:50pm CST

I believe it's Bruticus Posted by Randomhero on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:16pm CST

I have to buy Magna Convoy to see the end of this story? Boo! Posted by Nik Hero on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:25pm CST

In case you're curious, the three Transtectors Megaligator manupulates are those of Hardhead, Brainstorm and Galvatron.



Pretty clever in making Bruticus an amalgam of three of Straxus' clones. Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:56pm CST