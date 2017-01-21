Paramount Bought Super Bowl Ad, Transformers: The Last Knight or Baywatch Rumoured to Air
Sunday, January 29th, 2017

Paramount will advertise (we think it will be Baywatch, although it could go with Transformers: The Last Knight). Universal also has committed to at least one spot during the game, with Sony in the pre-game show.
