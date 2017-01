Paramount Bought Super Bowl Ad, Transformers: The Last Knight or Baywatch Rumoured to Air

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 7:08AM CST

1,252

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Paramount will advertise (we think it will be Baywatch, although it could go with Transformers: The Last Knight). Universal also has committed to at least one spot during the game, with Sony in the pre-game show.

Credit(s): Deadline

The rumouriest rumour this Sunday comes via entertainment website Deadline , reporting that Paramount has bought a Super Bowl (taking place on February 5th) ad space for 30 seconds. In previous years, the Transformers live-action movies have received attention in those very same spots - but now that we already have a teaser trailer and a number of TV ads , will there be enough interest to show more during the event? Let us know what you think in the Energon Pub!