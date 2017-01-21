Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Paramount Bought Super Bowl Ad, Transformers: The Last Knight or Baywatch Rumoured to Air

Transformers News: Paramount Bought Super Bowl Ad, Transformers: The Last Knight or Baywatch Rumoured to Air

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 7:08AM CST

Categories: Live Action Movie News, Rumors
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 1,252

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

The rumouriest rumour this Sunday comes via entertainment website Deadline, reporting that Paramount has bought a Super Bowl (taking place on February 5th) ad space for 30 seconds. In previous years, the Transformers live-action movies have received attention in those very same spots - but now that we already have a teaser trailer and a number of TV ads, will there be enough interest to show more during the event? Let us know what you think in the Energon Pub!

Paramount will advertise (we think it will be Baywatch, although it could go with Transformers: The Last Knight). Universal also has committed to at least one spot during the game, with Sony in the pre-game show.


Transformers News: Paramount Bought Super Bowl Ad, Transformers: The Last Knight or Baywatch Rumoured to Air
Credit(s): Deadline
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Paramount Bought Super Bowl Ad, Transformers: The Last Knight or Baywatch Rumoured to Air (1855588)
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 29th, 2017 @ 7:33am CST
It'll be the Transformers/Baywatch crossover we all knew was coming.
Re: Paramount Bought Super Bowl Ad, Transformers: The Last Knight or Baywatch Rumoured to Air (1855594)
Posted by Va'al on January 29th, 2017 @ 8:17am CST
RiddlerJ wrote:It'll be the Transformers/Baywatch crossover we all knew was coming.


...just Watch Bay do that. :shock:

Ending Soon On eBay

2016 Transformers TFCC Subscription Service 4.0 Pretender Bludgeon - Time Remaining: 15 days 2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds
10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Bludgeon Transformers TFCC subscription service 4.0 2016 - Time Remaining: 17 days 6 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds
Transformers Timelines Scourge Collectors Club Mail - Time Remaining: 20 days 3 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds
TFSS FISITRON (Ironfist); Transformers Subscription Service Collectors Club MISB - Time Remaining: 21 days 8 hours 55 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Jackpot by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 22 days 7 hours 1 minute 10 seconds
Transformers TREADSHOT TFCC FSS subscription figure with CATGUT Tread Shot - Time Remaining: 22 days 8 hours 49 minutes 13 seconds
Transformers REWIND FSS Collector's Club Subscription Exclusive NEW! Figure - Time Remaining: 22 days 8 hours 49 minutes 17 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

6,175 pages were recently viewed by 890 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02644 seconds and was viewed 147 times on Sunday, January 29th 2017 8:44am CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.