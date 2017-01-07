Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 2:44PM CST

Categories: Reviews, Site Articles
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 10,268

View Discussion

Fellow Seibertronian Cyberpath has a splendid pictorial review for us of the recently released Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm. He compares it to the previous Takara Brainstorm release and we see here how giving the old one's guns to new Brainstorm works out. Enjoy!


LG39 Brainstorm -- Takara's final Autobot Headmaster of the original group. Shipped one month after the last batch and arrived almost at the same time.

Brainstorm looks fantastic! The proportion of the body; the contrast of the colours--!

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm



I've already had a Brainstorm that I liked (LG09) but ordered this one too just because of scale & compatibility; I wasn't enthusiastic about it but it turned out great!

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm



The face sculpt is really well done -- detailed and crisp. But he doesn't look like the Brainstorm that I know as he's got a mouth. There's space between his jaw and "helmet" so I might try to somehow fashion a faceplate for him that would tab there.

Hey this kind of works, no? :))

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm



Yet another Autobot Headmaster that's supposed to have twin-guns but doesn't. Instead he was packed with the generic gun that Chromedome came with. He can however wield LG09's guns! The colour is not exactly the same, but it works.

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm



Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm




I was glad to find out that you can transform him without removing the nosecone, but you can remove it if you want a less prominent back.

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm


Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm



The articulation is very good, he's even got waist rotation that's not related to transformation; so far only the Decepticons have had it.

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm



He's got the exact same thighs as Chromedome and the shin-transformation is similar.

The transformation is cool and impressive, love the fin storage, the way the back-rest changes into his abs; the windshield, it's all pretty great for a deluxe.

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm



And the jet mode is just as nice as the robot! Though I'm surprised there is no peg hole for a stand.

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm


Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm


Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm



Brainstorm's drone buddy is a little more interesting than Chromedome's. And it's got this motorbike type mode.

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm


Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm



Didn't think I'd have a Headmaster, much less all of them (and two Brainstorms!) but here we are..

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm


Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1851852)
Posted by carytheone on January 11th, 2017 @ 2:47pm CST
Cyberpath wrote:
Arcee :lol: that's great ;)^
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1851912)
Posted by Seibertron on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:51pm CST
Cyberpath wrote:LG39 Brainstorm -- Takara's final Autobot Headmaster of the original group. Shipped one month after the last batch and arrived almost at the same time.

Brainstorm looks fantastic! The proportion of the body; the contrast of the colours--!



Any chance you could provide an extreme closeup (Seibertron.com style) of his face? The first one I bought had a paint flaw on his nose, and the 2nd and 3rd ones that I bought also have paint flaws on the nose or face, but in different places. I'm kind of OCD about facial paint flaws more than anything because of all of the close-up shots I do of their heads and upper torso/body. I just want to know if all Brainstorms have paint flaws on their face paint or I've just got 3 that do. Admittedly, they are small paint flaws, but they are paint flaws nonetheless. I'm extremely picky about their face paint.
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1851930)
Posted by ScottyP on January 11th, 2017 @ 6:14pm CST
fenrir72 wrote:

Those at HLJ were delayed batches. Not actual re-releases like MP-IH, TL Legends.There are instance when MP Exhaust got a re-release at Amiami but zilch at HLJ.
They're called second (or third, or nth) production runs, not delayed batches, and the only difference between those and what we'd call a "reissue" is marketing. LG-9 Brainstorm got one back in September, and several of the LG releases have those on the way (Scourge, Blurr, etc.) On the TAV front, I think only TAV-21 (and maybe 33?) has gotten any sort of second run so far.
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1851940)
Posted by fenrir72 on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:11pm CST
ScottyP wrote:
fenrir72 wrote:

Those at HLJ were delayed batches. Not actual re-releases like MP-IH, TL Legends.There are instance when MP Exhaust got a re-release at Amiami but zilch at HLJ.
They're called second (or third, or nth) production runs, not delayed batches, and the only difference between those and what we'd call a "reissue" is marketing. LG-9 Brainstorm got one back in September, and several of the LG releases have those on the way (Scourge, Blurr, etc.) On the TAV front, I think only TAV-21 (and maybe 33?) has gotten any sort of second run so far.


Yeah. The taller Brainstorm also got a second printing. Though with this anime accurate one being released, seams like too little too late.
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852022)
Posted by Cyberpath on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:14am CST
Thanks, Will!


Kurona wrote:Is that FAB 1 for Arcee.

That's just beautiful.
Thanks! Not sure; it was in a Kinder Surprise egg ages ago and I've always kept it because it reminded me of Arcee.


carytheone wrote:
Cyberpath wrote:
Arcee :lol: that's great ;)^
Thanks. ;)


Seibertron -- sure. Are these okay? (click to enlarge.)







Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852028)
Posted by Kurona on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:40am CST
Oh my god that facesculpt is beautiful.
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852037)
Posted by Cyberpath on January 12th, 2017 @ 6:56am CST
Seeing him in this scale was something else, I must say.

Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852057)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:44am CST
Good gravy, the sculpting on those cheeks, lips, chin, nose, everything below the eyes is GORGEOUS!

How could anyone wanna cover up such a beautiful face? =P~
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852061)
Posted by Cobotron on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:49am CST

This November, vote Brainstorm
For a better future for Cybertron





#Braingate


:-P Great pic CP!
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852063)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:52am CST
Cobotron wrote:

This November, vote Brainstorm
For a better future for Cybertron



via Imgflip Meme Generator
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852065)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:56am CST
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852069)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:27am CST
Sabrblade wrote:^ We've already got someone to fill that character role.

;)

This is brilliant and I got a kick out of it
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852073)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:51am CST
Sabrblade wrote:^ We've already got someone to fill that character role.

;)

Holy shit, I didnt know about this, wow!
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852088)
Posted by Seibertron on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:31am CST
Cyberpath wrote:Thanks, Will!


Kurona wrote:Is that FAB 1 for Arcee.

That's just beautiful.
Thanks! Not sure; it was in a Kinder Surprise egg ages ago and I've always kept it because it reminded me of Arcee.


carytheone wrote:
Cyberpath wrote:
Arcee :lol: that's great ;)^
Thanks. ;)


Seibertron -- sure. Are these okay? (click to enlarge.)









Those are some fantastic photos. Would love to talk to you about your camera work out of this topic some time. :APPLAUSE:

The yellow face paint on yours looks great. I've got 3 Brainstorms that have issues. Urgh.
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852099)
Posted by Seibertron on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:48pm CST
New camera, so settings aren't quite right with the colors yet in my pics of Brainstorm. Still learning about the differences with my cameras. Anyways, here's all 3 heads with flaws. I opened all of them up thinking the marks were blue paint from the eyes which I might be able to remove with my fingernail. However, after looking at this close-ups, it's obvious that it's actually marks in the yellow paint unfortunately.





Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852100)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:04pm CST
The last one looks to be the best of the three.
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852102)
Posted by Seibertron on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:09pm CST
william-james88 wrote:The last one looks to be the best of the three.


None of them are acceptable with those paint flaws though. Last one was the best, but that long line on the left side of his nose just kills it for me.
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852141)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:51pm CST
I've taken the liberty of looking at some Japanese blogs dealing with the figure, and out of the 4 I visited, 2 have figures with a blemish on the face paint:

Alfes2010
NT-san

The other 2 have perfect face paint:

Smogul
Keitai70

Just a luck of the draw in favor of imperfect paint I guess. We'll have to see how this develops.
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852142)
Posted by Moonshot on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:51pm CST
Seibertron wrote:
william-james88 wrote:The last one looks to be the best of the three.


None of them are acceptable with those paint flaws though. Last one was the best, but that long line on the left side of his nose just kills it for me.


Do u plan on selling the bad looking ones cheap?
Re: Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1852152)
Posted by Seibertron on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:30pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Keitai70


That one has a flaw on its chin as well as other imperfections on the lower right side of the face (dirt/bumps in paint). You can see it best in these photos, though the pic is a little out of focus.

http://ameblo.jp/kurihujannpa/image-12236291957-13841134057.html
http://ameblo.jp/kurihujannpa/image-12236291957-13841102699.html

