Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm

LG39 Brainstorm

Fellow Seibertronian Cyberpath has a splendid pictorial review for us of the recently released Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm. He compares it to the previous Takara Brainstorm release and we see here how giving the old one's guns to new Brainstorm works out. Enjoy!-- Takara's final Autobot Headmaster of the original group. Shipped one month after the last batch and arrived almost at the same time.Brainstorm looks fantastic! The proportion of the body; the contrast of the colours--!I've already had a Brainstorm that I liked (LG09) but ordered this one too just because of scale & compatibility; I wasn't enthusiastic about it but it turned out great!The face sculpt is really well done -- detailed and crisp. But he doesn't look like the Brainstorm that I know as he's got a mouth. There's space between his jaw and "helmet" so I might try to somehow fashion a faceplate for him that would tab there.Hey this kind of works, no?Yet another Autobot Headmaster that's supposed to have twin-guns but doesn't. Instead he was packed with the generic gun that Chromedome came with. He can however wield LG09's guns! The colour is not exactly the same, but it works.I was glad to find out that you can transform him without removing the nosecone, but youn remove it if you want a less prominent back.The articulation is very good, he's even got waist rotation that's not related to transformation; so far only the Decepticons have had it.He's got the exact same thighs as Chromedome and the shin-transformation is similar.The transformation is cool and impressive, love the fin storage, the way the back-rest changes into his abs; the windshield, it's all pretty great for a deluxe.And the jet mode is just as nice as the robot! Though I'm surprised there is no peg hole for a stand.Brainstorm's drone buddy is a little more interesting than Chromedome's. And it's got this motorbike type mode.Didn't think I'd have a Headmaster, much less all of them (and two Brainstorms!) but here we are..