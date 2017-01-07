Pictorial Review of Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm
LG39 Brainstorm -- Takara's final Autobot Headmaster of the original group. Shipped one month after the last batch and arrived almost at the same time.
Brainstorm looks fantastic! The proportion of the body; the contrast of the colours--!
I've already had a Brainstorm that I liked (LG09) but ordered this one too just because of scale & compatibility; I wasn't enthusiastic about it but it turned out great!
The face sculpt is really well done -- detailed and crisp. But he doesn't look like the Brainstorm that I know as he's got a mouth. There's space between his jaw and "helmet" so I might try to somehow fashion a faceplate for him that would tab there.
Hey this kind of works, no?
Yet another Autobot Headmaster that's supposed to have twin-guns but doesn't. Instead he was packed with the generic gun that Chromedome came with. He can however wield LG09's guns! The colour is not exactly the same, but it works.
I was glad to find out that you can transform him without removing the nosecone, but you can remove it if you want a less prominent back.
The articulation is very good, he's even got waist rotation that's not related to transformation; so far only the Decepticons have had it.
He's got the exact same thighs as Chromedome and the shin-transformation is similar.
The transformation is cool and impressive, love the fin storage, the way the back-rest changes into his abs; the windshield, it's all pretty great for a deluxe.
And the jet mode is just as nice as the robot! Though I'm surprised there is no peg hole for a stand.
Brainstorm's drone buddy is a little more interesting than Chromedome's. And it's got this motorbike type mode.
Didn't think I'd have a Headmaster, much less all of them (and two Brainstorms!) but here we are..
Any chance you could provide an extreme closeup (Seibertron.com style) of his face? The first one I bought had a paint flaw on his nose, and the 2nd and 3rd ones that I bought also have paint flaws on the nose or face, but in different places. I'm kind of OCD about facial paint flaws more than anything because of all of the close-up shots I do of their heads and upper torso/body. I just want to know if all Brainstorms have paint flaws on their face paint or I've just got 3 that do. Admittedly, they are small paint flaws, but they are paint flaws nonetheless. I'm extremely picky about their face paint.
fenrir72 wrote:They're called second (or third, or nth) production runs, not delayed batches, and the only difference between those and what we'd call a "reissue" is marketing. LG-9 Brainstorm got one back in September, and several of the LG releases have those on the way (Scourge, Blurr, etc.) On the TAV front, I think only TAV-21 (and maybe 33?) has gotten any sort of second run so far.
Those at HLJ were delayed batches. Not actual re-releases like MP-IH, TL Legends.There are instance when MP Exhaust got a re-release at Amiami but zilch at HLJ.
Yeah. The taller Brainstorm also got a second printing. Though with this anime accurate one being released, seams like too little too late.
Seibertron -- sure. Are these okay? (click to enlarge.)
How could anyone wanna cover up such a beautiful face?
This November, vote Brainstorm
For a better future for Cybertron
#Braingate
Great pic CP!
This is brilliant and I got a kick out of it
Holy shit, I didnt know about this, wow!
Those are some fantastic photos. Would love to talk to you about your camera work out of this topic some time.
The yellow face paint on yours looks great. I've got 3 Brainstorms that have issues. Urgh.
None of them are acceptable with those paint flaws though. Last one was the best, but that long line on the left side of his nose just kills it for me.
Just a luck of the draw in favor of imperfect paint I guess. We'll have to see how this develops.
Do u plan on selling the bad looking ones cheap?
That one has a flaw on its chin as well as other imperfections on the lower right side of the face (dirt/bumps in paint). You can see it best in these photos, though the pic is a little out of focus.
http://ameblo.jp/kurihujannpa/image-12236291957-13841134057.html
http://ameblo.jp/kurihujannpa/image-12236291957-13841102699.html