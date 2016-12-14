Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione
Wednesday, December 28th, 2016
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 996
Also, of all Titan Masters so far, Sawback has the very best integration with the Titan Master vehicle by filling out the mane of the lion. Here is a comparison between the lion mode on the G1 figure and its homage:
More comparisons with g1 we have Sawback on Hardhead and Skullcruncher and the G1 counterparts of the same combinations.
And here is Sawback with the other new molds from his wave:
Notice how well that Titan Master works to make up the mane.
Since Lione never had a robot mode (he was just a head), Sawback's robot mode is completely new and actually refers to the alt mode of his G1 counterpart by having a beast face:
The lion turns into a single pilot aircraft of some sort. What I find great is how there is painted detailing in the wings to give this form detailing not found in the other modes, with silver painted guns on the wings. While the instructions say to keep the legs up, I prefer them down.
Here is an alternate transformation for each new mold from this wave:
And here is Sawback in his shield mode, along with the other new Titan Masters in their respective weapons modes.
Let us know what you think of Sawback and the others.
Posted by RAR on December 28th, 2016 @ 11:12pm CST
He has a lot of issues with poor fit like plugging the legs together makes one of the leg hatches open slightly. he was also very very loose all over the place.
Nice head - no idea who the Titanmaster is supposed to resemble though.
he is quite a bit bigger than Optimus too.
I discovered earlier that the nub on the turret is actually removable and you can pull it straight forwards and plug it on his grey gun to make it longer or simply so he has no sticky up bit behind his head.
You can also use it as a shoulder cannon adaptor too. or to provide a 2nd handle for holding his combined guns as a rifle.
Once I spend 2 or 3 days worth or repeated floor polish dripping in his joints I expect i'll like him a lot more.
Oh and yes the stickers are pretty poor - don't do that again Hasbro.
Posted by william-james88 on December 28th, 2016 @ 11:36pm CST
RAR wrote:I opened Megatron now - I like the robot mode (mostly) but he's not much fun to transform he's kind of a mess of exploding hinges really.
He has a lot of issues with poor fit like plugging the legs together makes one of the leg hatches open slightly. he was also very very loose all over the place.
Nice head - no idea who the Titanmaster is supposed to resemble though.
The titan master is a,mini blitzwing
Posted by King Kuuga on December 28th, 2016 @ 11:52pm CST
william-james88 wrote:The Titan Masters for Wave 2 of Titans Return are being found at retail slowly but surely.
Wave 3 you mean.