Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 11:02PM CST

Categories: Site Articles, Editorials
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 996

The Titan Masters for Wave 2 of Titans Return are being found at retail slowly but surely. Personally, I believe this wave has the very best Titan Master so far: Sawback. This is a figure inspired from the G1 headmaster figure Lione and here you can see how the two compare. Of all Titan Masters so far, Sawback/Lione is the perfect G1 toy to be represented since he was only just a head in G1 so being just a head now works.

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Also, of all Titan Masters so far, Sawback has the very best integration with the Titan Master vehicle by filling out the mane of the lion. Here is a comparison between the lion mode on the G1 figure and its homage:

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

More comparisons with g1 we have Sawback on Hardhead and Skullcruncher and the G1 counterparts of the same combinations.

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

And here is Sawback with the other new molds from his wave:

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Notice how well that Titan Master works to make up the mane.

Since Lione never had a robot mode (he was just a head), Sawback's robot mode is completely new and actually refers to the alt mode of his G1 counterpart by having a beast face:

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

The lion turns into a single pilot aircraft of some sort. What I find great is how there is painted detailing in the wings to give this form detailing not found in the other modes, with silver painted guns on the wings. While the instructions say to keep the legs up, I prefer them down.

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Here is an alternate transformation for each new mold from this wave:

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

And here is Sawback in his shield mode, along with the other new Titan Masters in their respective weapons modes.

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Transformers News: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Let us know what you think of Sawback and the others.
Re: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione (1849336)
Posted by RAR on December 28th, 2016 @ 11:12pm CST
I opened Megatron now - I like the robot mode (mostly) but he's not much fun to transform he's kind of a mess of exploding hinges really.
He has a lot of issues with poor fit like plugging the legs together makes one of the leg hatches open slightly. he was also very very loose all over the place.

Nice head - no idea who the Titanmaster is supposed to resemble though.
he is quite a bit bigger than Optimus too.

I discovered earlier that the nub on the turret is actually removable and you can pull it straight forwards and plug it on his grey gun to make it longer or simply so he has no sticky up bit behind his head.
You can also use it as a shoulder cannon adaptor too. or to provide a 2nd handle for holding his combined guns as a rifle.

Once I spend 2 or 3 days worth or repeated floor polish dripping in his joints I expect i'll like him a lot more.

Oh and yes the stickers are pretty poor - don't do that again Hasbro.
Re: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione (1849340)
Posted by william-james88 on December 28th, 2016 @ 11:36pm CST
[-(
RAR wrote:I opened Megatron now - I like the robot mode (mostly) but he's not much fun to transform he's kind of a mess of exploding hinges really.
He has a lot of issues with poor fit like plugging the legs together makes one of the leg hatches open slightly. he was also very very loose all over the place.

Nice head - no idea who the Titanmaster is supposed to resemble though.

The titan master is a,mini blitzwing
Re: Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione (1849342)
Posted by King Kuuga on December 28th, 2016 @ 11:52pm CST
william-james88 wrote:The Titan Masters for Wave 2 of Titans Return are being found at retail slowly but surely.

Wave 3 you mean.

