Pictorial Review of Titans Return Sawback with Comparison to G1 Lione

Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 11:02PM CST

996

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

The Titan Masters for Wave 2 of Titans Return are being found at retail slowly but surely. Personally, I believe this wave has the very best Titan Master so far: Sawback. This is a figure inspired from the G1 headmaster figure Lione and here you can see how the two compare. Of all Titan Masters so far, Sawback/Lione is the perfect G1 toy to be represented since he was only just a head in G1 so being just a head now works.Also, of all Titan Masters so far, Sawback has the very best integration with the Titan Master vehicle by filling out the mane of the lion. Here is a comparison between the lion mode on the G1 figure and its homage:More comparisons with g1 we have Sawback on Hardhead and Skullcruncher and the G1 counterparts of the same combinations.And here is Sawback with the other new molds from his wave:Notice how well that Titan Master works to make up the mane.Since Lione never had a robot mode (he was just a head), Sawback's robot mode is completely new and actually refers to the alt mode of his G1 counterpart by having a beast face:The lion turns into a single pilot aircraft of some sort. What I find great is how there is painted detailing in the wings to give this form detailing not found in the other modes, with silver painted guns on the wings. While the instructions say to keep the legs up, I prefer them down.Here is an alternate transformation for each new mold from this wave:And here is Sawback in his shield mode, along with the other new Titan Masters in their respective weapons modes.Let us know what you think of Sawback and the others.