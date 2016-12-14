Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Monday, December 19th, 2016

Thanks to Seibertronian o.supreme we bring to you word that the Platinum Edition Liokaiser is now available on Amazon.com for the low price of $82.95! That's right folks, the Platinum combiner is available for a really good price that is on par with other box set combiners right now. Hurry up and grab this guy while he's available, and stay tuned for other great deals!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847908)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on December 19th, 2016 @ 3:56pm CST
We have even more Platinum news for you today! Following the Liokaiser sighting, we bring you to news that the Platinum "One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall" set, consisting of decoes of Classics voyagers Optimus Prime and Megatron, is now up on Amazon.com for half off! That means this set is now only $37.96, about the cost of a voyager and deluxe at today's prices. So hurry up and go grab yourself these Platinum sets before they're all gone!
Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847919)
Posted by Kurona on December 19th, 2016 @ 4:53pm CST
Kapow has also had Megatron vs Optimus reduced to an insane £30 for quite a long while now.

https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/transformer ... -pack.html

I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone.
Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847922)
Posted by Deadput on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:09pm CST
But do they ship to Canada?
Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847924)
Posted by Kurona on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:19pm CST
No, just inside Europe
Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847931)
Posted by Lucky Logician on December 19th, 2016 @ 6:13pm CST
Sorry, but still no for me.

OP looks dumb as a truck with those clear blue sections. It just does not work.

Megatron looks dumb as a robot with the grey sections. He could have been an excellent non-dragon Beast Machines Megs if they had just made him all red. So much wasted potential.
Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847946)
Posted by Mkall on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:39pm CST
I've been hoping to get that Megatron for a decent price. I don't give to tosses about the Prime.

Bought!
Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847949)
Posted by Quantum Surge on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:54pm CST
Pass. I'm fine with Evolution 2 Pack Optimus, and I'm customizing my Classics Megatron into a G1 accurate representation.
Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847951)
Posted by Starsaber468 on December 19th, 2016 @ 9:06pm CST
at this point I say people just wait for liokaiser to drop to the price of 30$ just like every boxset it seems XD
Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847964)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 9:59pm CST
But Beast Machines Megatron was predominately blue and silver.
Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847992)
Posted by nycPrime on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:02am CST
Pretty much what I'm doing, but I don't have to have him and can afford to wait.
Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1848011)
Posted by Ravage XK on December 20th, 2016 @ 5:08am CST
Victorion is down to $39.99 at the moment on Amazon.com

