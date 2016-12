Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95

Monday, December 19th, 2016 2:58PM CST

11,604

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

o.supreme we bring to you word that the Platinum Edition Liokaiser is now available on Credit(s): Amazon.com Thanks to Seibertronianwe bring to you word that the Platinum Edition Liokaiser is now available on Amazon.com for the low price of $82.95! That's right folks, the Platinum combiner is available for a really good price that is on par with other box set combiners right now. Hurry up and grab this guy while he's available, and stay tuned for other great deals!

Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!



Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847908)

Posted by

We have even more Platinum news for you today! Following the Liokaiser sighting, we bring you to news that the Platinum "One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall" set, consisting of decoes of Classics voyagers Optimus Prime and Megatron, is now up on Amazon.com for half off! That means this set is now only $37.96, about the cost of a voyager and deluxe at today's prices. So hurry up and go grab yourself these Platinum sets before they're all gone! Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on December 19th, 2016 @ 3:56pm CST

Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847919)

Posted by





https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/transformer ... -pack.html



I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone. Kapow has also had Megatron vs Optimus reduced to an insane £30 for quite a long while now.I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone. Posted by Kurona on December 19th, 2016 @ 4:53pm CST

Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847922)

Posted by

Kurona wrote: Kapow has also had Megatron vs Optimus reduced to an insane £30 for quite a long while now.



https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/transformer ... -pack.html



I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone.





But do they ship to Canada? But do they ship to Canada? Posted by Deadput on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:09pm CST

Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847924)

Posted by

Deadput wrote: Kurona wrote: Kapow has also had Megatron vs Optimus reduced to an insane £30 for quite a long while now.



https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/transformer ... -pack.html



I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone.





But do they ship to Canada?

No, just inside Europe No, just inside Europe Posted by Kurona on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:19pm CST

Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847931)

Posted by

Sorry, but still no for me.



OP looks dumb as a truck with those clear blue sections. It just does not work.



Megatron looks dumb as a robot with the grey sections. He could have been an excellent non-dragon Beast Machines Megs if they had just made him all red. So much wasted potential. Posted by Lucky Logician on December 19th, 2016 @ 6:13pm CST

Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847946)

Posted by

I've been hoping to get that Megatron for a decent price. I don't give to tosses about the Prime.



Bought! Posted by Mkall on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:39pm CST

Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847949)

Posted by

Pass. I'm fine with Evolution 2 Pack Optimus, and I'm customizing my Classics Megatron into a G1 accurate representation. Posted by Quantum Surge on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:54pm CST

Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847951)

Posted by

at this point I say people just wait for liokaiser to drop to the price of 30$ just like every boxset it seems XD Posted by Starsaber468 on December 19th, 2016 @ 9:06pm CST

Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847964)

Posted by

Lucky Logician wrote: Megatron looks dumb as a robot with the grey sections. He could have been an excellent non-dragon Beast Machines Megs if they had just made him all red. So much wasted potential. But Beast Machines Megatron was predominately blue and silver. But Beast Machines Megatron was predominately blue and silver. Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 9:59pm CST

Re: Platinum Edition Liokaiser Up On Amazon for $82.95 (1847992)

Posted by

Starsaber468 wrote: at this point I say people just wait for liokaiser to drop to the price of 30$ just like every boxset it seems XD

Pretty much what I'm doing, but I don't have to have him and can afford to wait. Pretty much what I'm doing, but I don't have to have him and can afford to wait. Posted by nycPrime on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:02am CST