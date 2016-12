Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Listed on Walmart.ca with new Images

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 10:58AM CST

15,670

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Description & Features



Transformers Generations Platinum Edition sets feature figures with a high level of detail, plus premium features and packaging. This Platinum Edition Chinese New Year figure celebrates the Year of the Rooster by showcasing the Autobot Leader, Optimus Prime, with special edition deco and die-cast parts.



Optimus Prime battles the Decepticons whenever they threaten the cause of freedom.. Since the beginning, Autobot Roller has been his ally. With the scout car by his side and a combat deck housed within his trailer, Optimus Prime is unstoppable.



This Platinum Edition figure features die-cast parts and a converting trailer. It comes with an Autobot Roller vehicle, 6 additional figure hands, converting blaster, Matrix of Leadership, jetpack, and Energon axe accessories, plus a figure stand.



Transformers and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.

© 2016 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

Manufactured under license from TOMY Company, Ltd.

Credit(s): Walmart.ca

So far, every Platinum Edition Transformer toy part of the Chinese New Year line was a Toysrus Exclusive in Canada. However, 2017 will be different with Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime being the first figure in this Chinese New Year line to be a Walmart exclusive instead. We know this since there is now a detailed listing on Walmart.ca . The price is not written yet and it is currently not available for ordering, but there is a dense toy description copied below along with official images for all of you to enjoy. What is odd is that it describes a special edition deco and yet it does not seem to be any different from the previous release. We do not know which retailer will be getting this figure in the US at this time, let us know if ever you come across that information.