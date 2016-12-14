Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Listed on Walmart.ca with new Images
Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 10:58AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 15,670
Description & Features
Transformers Generations Platinum Edition sets feature figures with a high level of detail, plus premium features and packaging. This Platinum Edition Chinese New Year figure celebrates the Year of the Rooster by showcasing the Autobot Leader, Optimus Prime, with special edition deco and die-cast parts.
Optimus Prime battles the Decepticons whenever they threaten the cause of freedom.. Since the beginning, Autobot Roller has been his ally. With the scout car by his side and a combat deck housed within his trailer, Optimus Prime is unstoppable.
This Platinum Edition figure features die-cast parts and a converting trailer. It comes with an Autobot Roller vehicle, 6 additional figure hands, converting blaster, Matrix of Leadership, jetpack, and Energon axe accessories, plus a figure stand.
Posted by Cobotron on December 20th, 2016 @ 11:00am CST
Is that so wrong?
Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 11:02am CST
Cobotron wrote:There is a part of me that really wants this for my Legends/Legions collection.Not if you leave it in robot mode forever.
Is that so wrong?
Posted by william-james88 on December 20th, 2016 @ 11:06am CST
Cobotron wrote:There is a part of me that really wants this for my Legends/Legions collection.
Is that so wrong?
Your not the only one.
Posted by Ultra Magnus on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:14pm CST
Posted by Randomhero on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:21pm CST
Ultra Magnus wrote:This was one of the best incarnations of OP. With the incredible design and engineering involved, I am VERY surprised that the Cab mode was compromised so. Still, the accessories and range of articulation make this figure INCREDIBLE. It really does scale well with Legion class figures and IronFactory/War in Pocket figs too. Probably gonna get this on General Principle, even tho I already have the THS Convoy that this is a remake of. I wish they would do some THS Decepticons now!
I wouldn't put too much hope on the Hybrid line being resurrected. This is more hasbro saying "well we were going to do it a couple years ago in a two pack and didn't and we still have the mold so let's finally release it for our 'Chinese year of' figure