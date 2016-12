Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Now Available Online in Canada and Price Revealed

Friday, December 23rd, 2016 12:10PM CST

5,603

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Credit(s): Walmart.ca

$159.97, that is what this toy is priced at right now on Walmart.ca . Those are canadian dollars, which mark this toy at the $120 price point in USD. For those who do not know, this is a 4 inch toy, comparable to the legends class in height but comparable to MP01 in terms of complexity. This is the first ever Hasbro release of this toy (as well as its first release in North America, of course) and it is currently available for purchasing off the site as well. For those unaware, the original Japanese release was available for 4,200 yen, around the $40 price point, back in 2006 In other Platinum news, the Platinum Edition Autobot Heroes set is available again on Walmart.ca, at $200