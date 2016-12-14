Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Now Available Online in Canada and Price Revealed

Friday, December 23rd, 2016 12:10PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 5,603

$159.97, that is what this toy is priced at right now on Walmart.ca. Those are canadian dollars, which mark this toy at the $120 price point in USD. For those who do not know, this is a 4 inch toy, comparable to the legends class in height but comparable to MP01 in terms of complexity. This is the first ever Hasbro release of this toy (as well as its first release in North America, of course) and it is currently available for purchasing off the site as well. For those unaware, the original Japanese release was available for 4,200 yen, around the $40 price point, back in 2006.

In other Platinum news, the Platinum Edition Autobot Heroes set is available again on Walmart.ca, at $200.

Transformers News: Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Now Available Online in Canada and Price Revealed

Transformers News: Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Now Available Online in Canada and Price Revealed
Credit(s): Walmart.ca
Re: Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Now Available Online in Canada and Price Revealed (1848560)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on December 23rd, 2016 @ 12:23pm CST
Okay, no. That's absurd.
Re: Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Now Available Online in Canada and Price Revealed (1848597)
Posted by MrBlack on December 23rd, 2016 @ 2:05pm CST
Yeah, no.

Maybe if it hits the bargain bin for $50, like all Platinum releases eventually do.
Re: Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Now Available Online in Canada and Price Revealed (1848632)
Posted by RAR on December 23rd, 2016 @ 6:42pm CST
You can go pick the original up on eBay for $50.00 or so.
Re: Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Now Available Online in Canada and Price Revealed (1848646)
Posted by Chillyn on December 23rd, 2016 @ 11:40pm CST
Hahaha hahaha $120 hahaha hahaha oh I'm glad to see they have a sense of humor

