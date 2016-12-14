Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com

Transformers News: Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com

Monday, December 19th, 2016 3:57PM CST

Categories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 13,925

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

We have even more Platinum news for you today! Following the Liokaiser sighting, we bring you to news that the Platinum "One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall" set, consisting of decoes of Classics voyagers Optimus Prime and Megatron, is now up on Amazon.com for half off! That means this set is now only $37.96, about the cost of a voyager and deluxe at today's prices. So hurry up and go grab yourself these Platinum sets before they're all gone!
Credit(s): Amazon.com
Re: Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com (1847919)
Posted by Kurona on December 19th, 2016 @ 4:53pm CST
Kapow has also had Megatron vs Optimus reduced to an insane £30 for quite a long while now.

https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/transformer ... -pack.html

I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone.
Re: Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com (1847922)
Posted by Deadput on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:09pm CST
Kurona wrote:Kapow has also had Megatron vs Optimus reduced to an insane £30 for quite a long while now.

https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/transformer ... -pack.html

I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone.



But do they ship to Canada?
Re: Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com (1847924)
Posted by Kurona on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:19pm CST
Deadput wrote:
Kurona wrote:Kapow has also had Megatron vs Optimus reduced to an insane £30 for quite a long while now.

https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/transformer ... -pack.html

I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone.



But do they ship to Canada?

No, just inside Europe
Re: Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com (1847931)
Posted by Lucky Logician on December 19th, 2016 @ 6:13pm CST
Sorry, but still no for me.

OP looks dumb as a truck with those clear blue sections. It just does not work.

Megatron looks dumb as a robot with the grey sections. He could have been an excellent non-dragon Beast Machines Megs if they had just made him all red. So much wasted potential.
Re: Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com (1847946)
Posted by Mkall on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:39pm CST
I've been hoping to get that Megatron for a decent price. I don't give to tosses about the Prime.

Bought!
Re: Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com (1847949)
Posted by Quantum Surge on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:54pm CST
Pass. I'm fine with Evolution 2 Pack Optimus, and I'm customizing my Classics Megatron into a G1 accurate representation.
Re: Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com (1847951)
Posted by Starsaber468 on December 19th, 2016 @ 9:06pm CST
at this point I say people just wait for liokaiser to drop to the price of 30$ just like every boxset it seems XD
Re: Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com (1847964)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 9:59pm CST
Lucky Logician wrote:Megatron looks dumb as a robot with the grey sections. He could have been an excellent non-dragon Beast Machines Megs if they had just made him all red. So much wasted potential.
But Beast Machines Megatron was predominately blue and silver.
Re: Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com (1847992)
Posted by nycPrime on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:02am CST
Starsaber468 wrote:at this point I say people just wait for liokaiser to drop to the price of 30$ just like every boxset it seems XD

Pretty much what I'm doing, but I don't have to have him and can afford to wait.
Re: Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com (1848011)
Posted by Ravage XK on December 20th, 2016 @ 5:08am CST
Victorion is down to $39.99 at the moment on Amazon.com

