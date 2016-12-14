Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com
Monday, December 19th, 2016 3:57PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 13,925
Posted by Kurona on December 19th, 2016 @ 4:53pm CST
https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/transformer ... -pack.html
I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone.
Posted by Deadput on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:09pm CST
Kurona wrote:Kapow has also had Megatron vs Optimus reduced to an insane £30 for quite a long while now.
https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/transformer ... -pack.html
I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone.
But do they ship to Canada?
Posted by Kurona on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:19pm CST
Deadput wrote:Kurona wrote:Kapow has also had Megatron vs Optimus reduced to an insane £30 for quite a long while now.
https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/transformer ... -pack.html
I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone.
But do they ship to Canada?
No, just inside Europe
Posted by Lucky Logician on December 19th, 2016 @ 6:13pm CST
OP looks dumb as a truck with those clear blue sections. It just does not work.
Megatron looks dumb as a robot with the grey sections. He could have been an excellent non-dragon Beast Machines Megs if they had just made him all red. So much wasted potential.
Posted by Mkall on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:39pm CST
Bought!
Posted by Quantum Surge on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:54pm CST
Posted by Starsaber468 on December 19th, 2016 @ 9:06pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 9:59pm CST
Lucky Logician wrote:Megatron looks dumb as a robot with the grey sections. He could have been an excellent non-dragon Beast Machines Megs if they had just made him all red. So much wasted potential.But Beast Machines Megatron was predominately blue and silver.
Posted by nycPrime on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:02am CST
Starsaber468 wrote:at this point I say people just wait for liokaiser to drop to the price of 30$ just like every boxset it seems XD
Pretty much what I'm doing, but I don't have to have him and can afford to wait.