Platinum 'One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall' Set Half Off At Amazon.com

Monday, December 19th, 2016 3:57PM CST

13,925

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Kapow has also had Megatron vs Optimus reduced to an insane £30 for quite a long while now.I'd pay that much for Classics Optimus alone.

Sorry, but still no for me.



OP looks dumb as a truck with those clear blue sections. It just does not work.



Megatron looks dumb as a robot with the grey sections. He could have been an excellent non-dragon Beast Machines Megs if they had just made him all red. So much wasted potential.