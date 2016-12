Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy

Credit(s): /toy/ Take this with an entire bucket of salt, but it appears that a user on /toy/ has found a leaked image of what seems to be the leader class version of Optimus Prime from the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight live-action movie toyline. The image, mirrored below, is a grey prototype with blue helmet and sword - check it out, and speculate away!

Now this looks like the new-trilogy prime toy we've been waiting for! Posted by Whifflefire on December 26th, 2016 @ 4:50pm CST

My AOE Prime is practically in the trash can already. If this thing has a decent vehicle mode, then I'll pay up. That's some Masterpiece level engineering! Posted by Bombilation on December 26th, 2016 @ 4:53pm CST

Where's the [strike]metal[/strike] kibble? Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 26th, 2016 @ 5:08pm CST

Let's hope this is at Toy Fair. I wonder how many people are going to buy the Premier Edition knowing this is potentially coming later?



If this is real then it's nice to see Hasbro finally realizing that a movie that'll likely gross a billion dollars is worth a toy line with a big budget. They seemed to forget that with AOE, but this could be a sign of them returning to the level we saw with the RotF and DotM lines. I'm thinking we might get a proper Triple Changer Drift in this line.



That looks... off. I mean, it's been compressed and blown up to hell, but still everything's flat and angular (what's up with the belly?), and it sorta looks like somebody built up on an existing figure than having engineered a full new (transforming) toy. Posted by Noideaforaname on December 26th, 2016 @ 5:34pm CST

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: Where's the [strike]metal[/strike] kibble?



Back pack is behind his shoulders Back pack is behind his shoulders Posted by dragons on December 26th, 2016 @ 6:13pm CST

dragons wrote: JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: Where's the [strike]metal[/strike] kibble?



Back pack is behind his shoulders

I don't think that's it and if it is then it's a tiny one since there's nothing behind his lower back. I think those are hinges and he transforms similar to CW Megatron with the entire chest folding up to form the top of the truck hood.



