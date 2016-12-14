Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy

Transformers News: Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy

Monday, December 26th, 2016 4:44PM CST

Categories: Live Action Movie News, Toy News, Rumors
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 4,450

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Take this with an entire bucket of salt, but it appears that a user on /toy/ has found a leaked image of what seems to be the leader class version of Optimus Prime from the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight live-action movie toyline. The image, mirrored below, is a grey prototype with blue helmet and sword - check it out, and speculate away!

Transformers News: Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy
Credit(s): /toy/
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy (1848900)
Posted by Whifflefire on December 26th, 2016 @ 4:50pm CST
Now this looks like the new-trilogy prime toy we've been waiting for!
Re: Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy (1848901)
Posted by Bombilation on December 26th, 2016 @ 4:53pm CST
My AOE Prime is practically in the trash can already. If this thing has a decent vehicle mode, then I'll pay up. That's some Masterpiece level engineering! :BOT:
Re: Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy (1848903)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 26th, 2016 @ 5:08pm CST
Where's the [strike]metal[/strike] kibble?
Re: Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy (1848906)
Posted by Emerje on December 26th, 2016 @ 5:26pm CST
Let's hope this is at Toy Fair. I wonder how many people are going to buy the Premier Edition knowing this is potentially coming later?

If this is real then it's nice to see Hasbro finally realizing that a movie that'll likely gross a billion dollars is worth a toy line with a big budget. They seemed to forget that with AOE, but this could be a sign of them returning to the level we saw with the RotF and DotM lines. I'm thinking we might get a proper Triple Changer Drift in this line.

Emerje
Re: Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy (1848909)
Posted by Noideaforaname on December 26th, 2016 @ 5:34pm CST
That looks... off. I mean, it's been compressed and blown up to hell, but still everything's flat and angular (what's up with the belly?), and it sorta looks like somebody built up on an existing figure than having engineered a full new (transforming) toy.
Re: Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy (1848918)
Posted by dragons on December 26th, 2016 @ 6:13pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Where's the [strike]metal[/strike] kibble?


Back pack is behind his shoulders
Re: Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy (1848919)
Posted by Emerje on December 26th, 2016 @ 6:25pm CST
dragons wrote:
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Where's the [strike]metal[/strike] kibble?


Back pack is behind his shoulders

I don't think that's it and if it is then it's a tiny one since there's nothing behind his lower back. I think those are hinges and he transforms similar to CW Megatron with the entire chest folding up to form the top of the truck hood.

Emerje
Re: Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy (1848920)
Posted by unexistance on December 26th, 2016 @ 6:33pm CST
ROTF Leader Optimus 2.0 :D

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers RPMS Mudflap Vs Autobot Skids Battle Series 04 Robot Car Machines - Time Remaining: 20 days 23 hours 12 minutes 22 seconds
Playskool Heroes TRANSFORMERS RESCUE BOTS MORBOT 6" Figure, NEW! - Time Remaining: 28 days 8 hours 39 minutes 2 seconds
Playskool Heroes TRANSFORMERS RESCUE BOTS QUICKSHADOW 6" Figure, NEW! - Time Remaining: 21 days 8 hours 39 minutes 54 seconds
Playskool Heroes TRANSFORMERS RESCUE BOTS BLURR 6" Figure, NEW! - Time Remaining: 21 days 8 hours 42 minutes 24 seconds
SKY LYNX & ONSLAUGHT Transformers Generations Combiner Wars action figure NEW - Time Remaining: 21 days 14 hours 46 minutes 47 seconds
Used Transformers Animated TA-16 Soundwave PAINTED - Time Remaining: 19 days 18 hours 17 minutes 7 seconds
New Transformers G2 Windbreaker Action Figure Generation Two - Time Remaining: 20 days 22 hours 21 minutes 51 seconds
Takara Transformers Robot Masters RM-03 Rijie Mirage Japan Exclusive - Time Remaining: 19 days 10 hours 6 minutes 45 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,363 pages were recently viewed by 750 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.04183 seconds and was viewed 394 times on Monday, December 26th 2016 6:57pm CST

© 2016 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.