Possible Image of Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime Toy
Monday, December 26th, 2016 4:44PM CSTCategories: Live Action Movie News, Toy News, Rumors
Posted by: Dr Va'al Views: 4,450
Posted by Whifflefire on December 26th, 2016 @ 4:50pm CST
Posted by Bombilation on December 26th, 2016 @ 4:53pm CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 26th, 2016 @ 5:08pm CST
Posted by Emerje on December 26th, 2016 @ 5:26pm CST
If this is real then it's nice to see Hasbro finally realizing that a movie that'll likely gross a billion dollars is worth a toy line with a big budget. They seemed to forget that with AOE, but this could be a sign of them returning to the level we saw with the RotF and DotM lines. I'm thinking we might get a proper Triple Changer Drift in this line.
Emerje
Posted by Noideaforaname on December 26th, 2016 @ 5:34pm CST
Posted by dragons on December 26th, 2016 @ 6:13pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Where's the [strike]metal[/strike] kibble?
Back pack is behind his shoulders
Posted by Emerje on December 26th, 2016 @ 6:25pm CST
dragons wrote:JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Where's the [strike]metal[/strike] kibble?
Back pack is behind his shoulders
I don't think that's it and if it is then it's a tiny one since there's nothing behind his lower back. I think those are hinges and he transforms similar to CW Megatron with the entire chest folding up to form the top of the truck hood.
Emerje
Posted by unexistance on December 26th, 2016 @ 6:33pm CST