Power of the Primes Fan Vote - Finalists Announced
Thursday, January 26th, 2017 11:51PM CSTCategory: Contests
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 5,104
View Discussion
-Honor - Ultra Magnus
-Chaos - Optimus Primal
-Order - Star Saber
-Wild Card - Unknown Evil AKA Deathsaurus
The final vote will begin Wednesday, February 1st. What do you think of the results? Did you get who you wanted to the finals? Who will be your final vote? Tell us what you think in the comments section below!
Posted by Nik Hero on January 26th, 2017 @ 11:59pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Well, 2 out of 3 aint bad. Plus I like all 4, so Yay!
I feel the same way. I hope Victory fans split their vote between Star Saber and Deathsaurus and enough fans of MTME don't want Ultra Magnus to leave the Lost Light, that Optimus Primal wins!
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:01am CST
We got the Hammer, the Monkey, The Gundam, and the Kaiju squaring off for the matrix. Well, I really like all 4, so I will be very satisfied with the results of the vote!
Now I just gotta pick which one I actually want to win
Posted by Nik Hero on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:04am CST
Posted by MaverickPrime on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:09am CST
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:11am CST
Posted by lupinesithlord on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:23am CST
Primal...meh
Star saber????
random unknown evil, I don't think so.
Color me underwhelmed.
Posted by Deadput on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:25am CST
Ultra Magnus, Optimus Primal and Star Saber were already interesting for being leaders that were not Primes especially Primal who If I remember right the show made a point that while he wasn't a Prime he was a great leader who was a father to his men and kicked tail-pipe regardless.
Like what would they even call him anyways Optimus Prime?
And I don't think it works anyways because Optimus and Rodimus were originally average underdogs who became something greater but here a leader becomes another uhhhh leader or something?
How dull and generically boring.
I don't care what happens next so I'm not bothering to vote any further and this reminds me of why I usually consider fan votes to be cancerous diseases never leave things to mass fan voting ever...
Posted by Seibertron on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:37am CST
Posted by Wolfman Jake on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:44am CST
Seibertron wrote:Well, if art imitates life, I'm putting my money on Deszaras since Trump won. Might as well see the Transformers Universe deal with their own version of alternate facts, border walls, racism, and other hot topics. Unfortunately, that sounds way more entertaining or interesting than the other three choices.
Oh Primus, please no! Real life is already horrific because of Trump. Transformers is an escape for me. It's my happy place.
Posted by Deadput on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:59am CST
Wolfman Jake wrote:Seibertron wrote:Well, if art imitates life, I'm putting my money on Deszaras since Trump won. Might as well see the Transformers Universe deal with their own version of alternate facts, border walls, racism, and other hot topics. Unfortunately, that sounds way more entertaining or interesting than the other three choices.
Oh Primus, please no! Real life is already horrific because of Trump. Transformers is an escape for me. It's my happy place.
I doubt your life is ruined because Trump is President while he is an awful person and probably will be a bad President it's hardly the end of the world there have been bad Presidents in the past and there will be some in the future because there is no perfect leader unless their name is Jesus Christ.
Just like it wont be the end of Transformers no matter who wins the voting but if enough fans (like 90 % of em) make a big enough fuss online and other places Hasbro might just ignore the results and act like nothing ever happened after the toy comes out.
Posted by Autobot Roadburn on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:08am CST
That said, I like these options, but I honestly wanted to vote for who I want a figure of more. I'd like a nice voyager Primal to go with my Rhinox, Rattrap, Blackarachnia and Waspinator. I guess he might get a Prime redesign though, so I'm not really sure where I want my vote to go. If there's not going to be a redesign other than "Well I guess this guy's a Prime now," I'll vote Primal. Otherwise Star Saber. He's got a cool design in MTMTE already, and I'd like to see where they'd go with him.
Posted by Deadput on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:08am CST
That and Decepticons don't usually win fan votes because of the children and the "Facebook casuals" who don't give a slags afterburner about bad guys.
Just saying this to make myself feel better that two people from the same category won.
Posted by Burn on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:10am CST
Posted by Autobot Roadburn on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:11am CST
Deadput wrote:The unknown evil (Deathasaurs) winning I'm going to call got rigged and would of gone to the next round regardless because Hasbro probably wants to milk the pointless marketing around the character like hasbro probably would and the fact he is called "Wild Card" instead of also being a part of "Chaos" like Primal the other 3 are definitely genuine results though I believe.
That and Decepticons don't usually win fan votes because of the children and the "Facebook casuals" who don't give a slags afterburner about bad guys.
Just saying this to make myself feel better that two people from the same category won.
I honestly wouldn't be super surprised myself, considering he's the only one not named. It's a really weird thing to do in a vote, putting in someone not a lot of people might recognize as a choice.
Posted by Luigi65gt on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:23am CST
Nik Hero wrote:[attachment=0]16174739_10154045889057161_2979564106239927065_n.jpg[/attachment]
Pretty much how I feel. I want primal to win, I 'll be happy if magnus, or star saber wins. I do find it funny how we are having a second chance on mysterious evil *cough deathsaurus. Cant help but think that their pushing him on to us.
Posted by Terrsolpix on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:29am CST
Posted by Terrsolpix on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:33am CST
Autobot Roadburn wrote:Deadput wrote:The unknown evil (Deathasaurs) winning I'm going to call got rigged and would of gone to the next round regardless because Hasbro probably wants to milk the pointless marketing around the character like hasbro probably would and the fact he is called "Wild Card" instead of also being a part of "Chaos" like Primal the other 3 are definitely genuine results though I believe.
That and Decepticons don't usually win fan votes because of the children and the "Facebook casuals" who don't give a slags afterburner about bad guys.
Just saying this to make myself feel better that two people from the same category won.
I honestly wouldn't be super surprised myself, considering he's the only one not named. It's a really weird thing to do in a vote, putting in someone not a lot of people might recognize as a choice.
They can't call it DeathSaurus, and Dezarus is its own character...... I'm guessing they're waiting and seeing if there is any interest before trademarking a new name. Honestly it's a guess, and I'm not claiming to know much about this kind of thing.
Posted by Deadput on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:37am CST
Terrsolpix wrote:
They can't call it DeathSaurus, and Dezarus is its own character...... I'm guessing they're waiting and seeing if there is any interest before trademarking a new name. Honestly it's a guess, and I'm not claiming to know much about this kind of thing.
But the recent Liokaiser combiner wars figure gave him the name Dezarus and yes they are the same character he just has Leozack's colors it was confirmed.
So name trademark is not the reason he is called "Unknown Evil"
Posted by Terrsolpix on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:38am CST
Deadput wrote:Terrsolpix wrote:
They can't call it DeathSaurus, and Dezarus is its own character...... I'm guessing they're waiting and seeing if there is any interest before trademarking a new name. Honestly it's a guess, and I'm not claiming to know much about this kind of thing.
But the recent Liokaiser combiner wars figure gave him the name Dezarus and yes they are the same character he just has Leozack's colors it was confirmed.
So name trademark is not the reason he is called "Unknown Evil"
It was more of a tinfoil conspiracy than anything else:HEADHURTS:
Posted by Deadput on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:51am CST
"Announcing the three group contenders and the wild card contender."
First of all Unknown evil was part of the Chaos group with Primal and therefor should be labeled as chaos too otherwise how does one become selected to be a "wild card" it was not an option for us to vote for so the way this happened are.
1: The voting was rigged and he was always meant to go on to the second round as a wild card.
2: He had the exact same number of votes as Primal because I'm sure normally/fairly he would not move on even if he had one less vote then Primal.
3: Hasbro did a random dice roll or random number generator on who would be the wild card and Mr.Unknownazarus just conveniently happened to be picked.
What are your guy's thoughts on the whole thing because unless it's option number 2 I consider an extra person moving on to be unfair because if that's the case they might as well as as had two extra people from Honor and Order move on too I mean I'm calling it now the final vote is between Mr.Unknownazarus and one of these three.
Chaos indeed...