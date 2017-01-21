Power of the Primes Fan Vote - Finalists Announced

Thursday, January 26th, 2017 11:51PM CST

-Honor - Ultra Magnus

-Chaos - Optimus Primal

-Order - Star Saber

-Wild Card - Unknown Evil AKA Deathsaurus



The final vote will begin Wednesday, February 1st. What do you think of the results? Did you get who you wanted to the finals? Who will be your final vote? Tell us what you think in the comments section below!



D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Well, 2 out of 3 aint bad. Plus I like all 4, so Yay!



I feel the same way. I hope Victory fans split their vote between Star Saber and Deathsaurus and enough fans of MTME don't want Ultra Magnus to leave the Lost Light, that Optimus Primal wins! I feel the same way. I hope Victory fans split their vote between Star Saber and Deathsaurus and enough fans of MTME don't want Ultra Magnus to leave the Lost Light, that Optimus Primal wins! Posted by Nik Hero on January 26th, 2017 @ 11:59pm CST

Just because I thought about this after my first post:



We got the Hammer, the Monkey, The Gundam, and the Kaiju squaring off for the matrix. Well, I really like all 4, so I will be very satisfied with the results of the vote!



Now I just gotta pick which one I actually want to win Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:01am CST

Posted by Nik Hero on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:04am CST

I am NOT happy with the results, all 4 characters have had some sort of leadership before, I really wanted Hound to be the next Prime Posted by MaverickPrime on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:09am CST

Great... Two of the guys I voted for made it. Now I have to decide between Primal and Star Saber.. Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:11am CST

These stink. Magnus already has held the matrix...not worthy.

Primal...meh

Star saber????

random unknown evil, I don't think so.

Color me underwhelmed. Posted by lupinesithlord on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:23am CST

Well yay three out of those 4 would have their identities ruined by becoming a Prime and the fourth is an evil character.



Ultra Magnus, Optimus Primal and Star Saber were already interesting for being leaders that were not Primes especially Primal who If I remember right the show made a point that while he wasn't a Prime he was a great leader who was a father to his men and kicked tail-pipe regardless.



Like what would they even call him anyways Optimus Prime?



And I don't think it works anyways because Optimus and Rodimus were originally average underdogs who became something greater but here a leader becomes another uhhhh leader or something?



How dull and generically boring.



I don't care what happens next so I'm not bothering to vote any further and this reminds me of why I usually consider fan votes to be cancerous diseases never leave things to mass fan voting ever... Posted by Deadput on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:25am CST

Well, if art imitates life, I'm putting my money on Deszaras since Trump won. Might as well see the Transformers Universe deal with their own version of alternate facts, border walls, racism, and other hot topics. Unfortunately, that sounds way more entertaining or interesting than the other three choices. Posted by Seibertron on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:37am CST

Seibertron wrote: Well, if art imitates life, I'm putting my money on Deszaras since Trump won. Might as well see the Transformers Universe deal with their own version of alternate facts, border walls, racism, and other hot topics. Unfortunately, that sounds way more entertaining or interesting than the other three choices.



Oh Primus, please no! Real life is already horrific because of Trump. Transformers is an escape for me. It's my happy place. Oh Primus, please no! Real life is already horrific because of Trump. Transformers is an escape for me. It's my happy place. Posted by Wolfman Jake on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:44am CST

Wolfman Jake wrote: Seibertron wrote: Well, if art imitates life, I'm putting my money on Deszaras since Trump won. Might as well see the Transformers Universe deal with their own version of alternate facts, border walls, racism, and other hot topics. Unfortunately, that sounds way more entertaining or interesting than the other three choices.



Oh Primus, please no! Real life is already horrific because of Trump. Transformers is an escape for me. It's my happy place.



I doubt your life is ruined because Trump is President while he is an awful person and probably will be a bad President it's hardly the end of the world there have been bad Presidents in the past and there will be some in the future because there is no perfect leader unless their name is Jesus Christ.





Just like it wont be the end of Transformers no matter who wins the voting but if enough fans (like 90 % of em) make a big enough fuss online and other places Hasbro might just ignore the results and act like nothing ever happened after the toy comes out. I doubt your life is ruined because Trump is President while he is an awful person and probably will be a bad President it's hardly the end of the world there have been bad Presidents in the past and there will be some in the future because there is no perfect leader unless their name is Jesus Christ.Just like it wont be the end of Transformers no matter who wins the voting but if enough fans (like 90 % of em) make a big enough fuss online and other places Hasbro might just ignore the results and act like nothing ever happened after the toy comes out. Posted by Deadput on January 27th, 2017 @ 12:59am CST

I feel like we should maybe end the political stuff here before it potentially escalates.



That said, I like these options, but I honestly wanted to vote for who I want a figure of more. I'd like a nice voyager Primal to go with my Rhinox, Rattrap, Blackarachnia and Waspinator. I guess he might get a Prime redesign though, so I'm not really sure where I want my vote to go. If there's not going to be a redesign other than "Well I guess this guy's a Prime now," I'll vote Primal. Otherwise Star Saber. He's got a cool design in MTMTE already, and I'd like to see where they'd go with him. Posted by Autobot Roadburn on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:08am CST

The unknown evil (Deathasaurs) winning I'm going to call got rigged and would of gone to the next round regardless because Hasbro probably wants to milk the pointless marketing around the character like hasbro probably would and the fact he is called "Wild Card" instead of also being a part of "Chaos" like Primal the other 3 are definitely genuine results though I believe.



That and Decepticons don't usually win fan votes because of the children and the "Facebook casuals" who don't give a slags afterburner about bad guys.



Just saying this to make myself feel better that two people from the same category won. Posted by Deadput on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:08am CST

Well ... I'm done. Posted by Burn on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:10am CST

Deadput wrote: The unknown evil (Deathasaurs) winning I'm going to call got rigged and would of gone to the next round regardless because Hasbro probably wants to milk the pointless marketing around the character like hasbro probably would and the fact he is called "Wild Card" instead of also being a part of "Chaos" like Primal the other 3 are definitely genuine results though I believe.



That and Decepticons don't usually win fan votes because of the children and the "Facebook casuals" who don't give a slags afterburner about bad guys.



Just saying this to make myself feel better that two people from the same category won.



I honestly wouldn't be super surprised myself, considering he's the only one not named. It's a really weird thing to do in a vote, putting in someone not a lot of people might recognize as a choice. I honestly wouldn't be super surprised myself, considering he's the only one not named. It's a really weird thing to do in a vote, putting in someone not a lot of people might recognize as a choice. Posted by Autobot Roadburn on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:11am CST

Nik Hero wrote: [attachment=0] 16174739_10154045889057161_2979564106239927065_n.jpg [/attachment]



Pretty much how I feel. I want primal to win, I 'll be happy if magnus, or star saber wins. I do find it funny how we are having a second chance on mysterious evil *cough deathsaurus. Cant help but think that their pushing him on to us. Pretty much how I feel. I want primal to win, I 'll be happy if magnus, or star saber wins. I do find it funny how we are having a second chance on mysterious evil *cough deathsaurus. Cant help but think that their pushing him on to us. Posted by Luigi65gt on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:23am CST

[strike]Star Saber or I riot[/strike] Posted by Terrsolpix on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:29am CST

Autobot Roadburn wrote: Deadput wrote: The unknown evil (Deathasaurs) winning I'm going to call got rigged and would of gone to the next round regardless because Hasbro probably wants to milk the pointless marketing around the character like hasbro probably would and the fact he is called "Wild Card" instead of also being a part of "Chaos" like Primal the other 3 are definitely genuine results though I believe.



That and Decepticons don't usually win fan votes because of the children and the "Facebook casuals" who don't give a slags afterburner about bad guys.



Just saying this to make myself feel better that two people from the same category won.



I honestly wouldn't be super surprised myself, considering he's the only one not named. It's a really weird thing to do in a vote, putting in someone not a lot of people might recognize as a choice.



They can't call it DeathSaurus, and Dezarus is its own character...... I'm guessing they're waiting and seeing if there is any interest before trademarking a new name. Honestly it's a guess, and I'm not claiming to know much about this kind of thing. They can't call it DeathSaurus, and Dezarus is its own character...... I'm guessing they're waiting and seeing if there is any interest before trademarking a new name. Honestly it's a guess, and I'm not claiming to know much about this kind of thing. Posted by Terrsolpix on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:33am CST

Terrsolpix wrote:



They can't call it DeathSaurus, and Dezarus is its own character...... I'm guessing they're waiting and seeing if there is any interest before trademarking a new name. Honestly it's a guess, and I'm not claiming to know much about this kind of thing.



But the recent Liokaiser combiner wars figure gave him the name Dezarus and yes they are the same character he just has Leozack's colors it was confirmed.



So name trademark is not the reason he is called "Unknown Evil" But the recent Liokaiser combiner wars figure gave him the name Dezarus and yes they are the same character he just has Leozack's colors it was confirmed.So name trademark is not the reason he is called "Unknown Evil" Posted by Deadput on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:37am CST

Deadput wrote: Terrsolpix wrote:



They can't call it DeathSaurus, and Dezarus is its own character...... I'm guessing they're waiting and seeing if there is any interest before trademarking a new name. Honestly it's a guess, and I'm not claiming to know much about this kind of thing.



But the recent Liokaiser combiner wars figure gave him the name Dezarus and yes they are the same character he just has Leozack's colors it was confirmed.



So name trademark is not the reason he is called "Unknown Evil"



It was more of a tinfoil conspiracy than anything else:HEADHURTS: It was more of a tinfoil conspiracy than anything else:HEADHURTS: Posted by Terrsolpix on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:38am CST