Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder and Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team Found at Target

Fellow Seibertronian Tigertrack has found the newly known Rescue Bots toys at Target in Livonia, MI. These are the Arctic Rescue Boulder and Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team, which appear to be redesigns/redecos of the two characters with a specific emergency theme to them, and an added combiner play pattern for the other elements of the set, including a Griffin! These are $19.99. You can see images below of this finding and more when they were first found online Seibertronian Death-Ray Charles has also found these in the Massachusetts area at Target as well.