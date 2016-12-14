Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Review of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

Transformers News: Review of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 9:37AM CST

Categories: Comic Book News, Reviews, Site Articles
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 937

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Elita Done
(Spoiler free-ish)



Synopsis
A wave of undead TITANS has touched down on CYBERTRON! Even with the help of the massive METROPLEX, WINDBLADE and STARSCREAM can only hold them off for so long. They need help from Elita-1—and they’re going to get it whether she agrees or not. The fate of CYBERTRON depends on it!

Transformers News: Review of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6
Now, where were we?


Story

With the weird time shifts of IDW's release schedules - seriously, even continuity has nothing on them - we're still working in the aftermath of Titans Return, and really quite heavily so. Said aftermath continues to provide an excellent backdrop to the evolving dynamics of the Council, and the whatonearthisgoingon-ness of Elita-1 and her Titan Carcer. How? Read on...

Transformers News: Review of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6
What Sparkstalker said!


An issue which rolls much faster than the previous one, which was more focused on build-up than resolution, we start to see the direct consequence of having called all major players into play, and Elita One still unwilling to lend a hand - because something is up with Carcer, as everyone knows by now.

Transformers News: Review of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6
but yyyyy


Though there is plenty of character building in the various scenes across the issue, and Windblade, Ironhide, Starscream, and even Metroplex get a good dose, the one that stood out the most was Obsidian, this time round. We've seen him loving his tiny 'gotcha' screens, being imposing and menacing and lurking and looming - we get to see a very different side of him, now that he's next to his First. She's probably worse things than him.

Transformers News: Review of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6
concerned creepy puppy


Mairghread Scott has also been able to do some subtle characterisation of the various names and faces that appear in group shots - keep an eye out for all of them as you dodge lasers, blasters, missiles. I have some further thoughts on the issue in terms of plot, but more on that below, of course.

Art

There is a lot happening all at once. It's a giant battle with giant Titans, occurring both in space and on Cybertron. It's a big canvas. Sara Pitre Durocher fills it masterfully, using panels, action layouts, character interactions and page breaks to convey the sheer scale of the event and of its impact upon Starscream's current rule, along with the Council.

Transformers News: Review of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6
pictured here


And if crowd and battle scenes weren't hard enough for lineart, colourist Joana Lafuente blends her skill with equal mastery, and makes individuals in a crowd stand out, from the guards around Ironhide, to the Titans attacking, to the faces appearing between convicts, citizens, dwellers and ex-colonists. That, and we still have some excellent space scenes, too.

Transformers News: Review of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6
And this shot


Tom B. Long, still on letters as we've come to expect, still delivers (as we've also come to expect) in fonts, captions, and interplaying the two and more into a coherent part of the visual storytelling. Metroplex's speech-style is still one of the highlights of this book, and so very nice to look at. We also then have Pitre Durocher on main cover, with a similar, echoing variant by Priscilla Tramontano (thumbnailed), plus a continuation of fan artist spotlights with Zoner taking a turn on RI.

Thoughts
Spoilerish ahead

Diplomacy also means strategy. Leadership also means compromise. Both definitely mean tough choices, and the unique mix of Windblade and Starscream's takes on the current situation at hand brings out a definitely intriguing and potentially incredibly consequential storyline revolving yes around Carcer, but also Metroplex, but even more also - and particularly - Elita-1.

Transformers News: Review of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6
One Scary Lady


As I said above, I like Obsidian's 'new' side, I like his interaction with Elita, I like that Windblade and Starscream are collaborating on a difficult task, I like that we have a side-support from Chromia, I like that we have everyone - and I mean everyone - in the issue (Check out ScottyP's spoilery character roster in our database!). I like that I have no idea where this is going. I can only think of other Titans, past storylines, speculate, and mostly, just wait for the evil to unfold. Join me?

. :CON: :CON: :CON: :CON: out of :CON: :CON: :CON: :CON: :CON:
Credit(s): IDW, Va'al
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

Ending Soon On eBay

New Hasbro TRANSFORMERS Generation COMBINER WARS CYCLONUS Japan Import :674 - Time Remaining: 23 days 16 hours 46 minutes 30 seconds
New TAKARA TOMY "Transformers Go!" G01 Kenzan First Limited Japan Import :807 - Time Remaining: 23 days 6 hours 31 minutes 28 seconds
New HASBRO "Transformers: Generations" Decepticon Blitzwing Japan Import :276 - Time Remaining: 22 days 17 hours 4 minutes 17 seconds
TAKARA TOMY Transformers Prim ORION PAX with Gold Metal Arms Micron Allouez :374 - Time Remaining: 23 days 1 hour 19 minutes 19 seconds
OVER-RUN RUNABOUT Transformers Timelines Collectors Club TFCC 2012 Figure MIB - Time Remaining: 23 days 21 hours 23 minutes 34 seconds
HASBRO EXCLUSIVE COVER "TRANSFORMERS Generations" 2013 series AUTOBOT SKIDS :279 - Time Remaining: 22 days 16 hours 11 minutes 24 seconds
transformers g2 vortex - Time Remaining: 27 days 20 hours 29 minutes 52 seconds
transformers g1 pretenders carnivac - Time Remaining: 27 days 18 hours 14 minutes 50 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

8,786 pages were recently viewed by 693 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.08933 seconds and was viewed 90 times on Wednesday, December 28th 2016 10:47am CST

© 2016 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.