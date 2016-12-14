Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Friday, December 23rd, 2016 3:49PM CST

Categories: Comic Book News, Collectables
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 4,782

In the recent Humble Bundle from IDW Publishing, featuring the Transformers comics and the Revolution event, the publisher also included a set of Revolution cards as a thank you to people who adhered to the initiative. Fellow Seibertronian tigertrack's today, and he selected the Transformers specific ones among the Rom, GI JOE, MASK characters part of the Revolution event - check them out below!

Transformers News: Revolution Cards from IDW Publishing Transformers Humble Bundle

Transformers News: Revolution Cards from IDW Publishing Transformers Humble Bundle

Transformers News: Revolution Cards from IDW Publishing Transformers Humble Bundle
Credit(s): IDW
