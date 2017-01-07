Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Rob Liefeld on Akiva Goldsman and Transformers, Hasbro / Paramount Shared Universe

Monday, January 9th, 2017 2:37AM CST

Not entirely related to the Transformers movie-verse - in fact, there is practically nothing at all here - but a new interview over on CinemaBlend with comics creator Rob Liefeld has shown how Akiva Goldsman, the producer in charge of the Writers' room that produced the scripts to be used in the upcoming The Last Knight, Bumblebee spin-off and probably more sequels after those, approached the whole shared universe of Hasbro properties. Check out the relevant snippets below!

Since 2015, Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman has become a big name in the world of cinematic universe franchises. In collaboration with Paramount Pictures, he not only created a braintrust that would help formulate the future of the Transformers series, but also went on to do the same thing with Hasbro and brands like G.I. Joe and ROM: Space Knight. We haven't seen an actual product from this process just yet, as none of the developing projects have made it to release -- but the methodology is continuing to spread, as the same approach that's going into the construction of the recently-announced Extreme Cinematic Universe.

[...]

[Liefeld:] So I kind of was thinking, 'I'm going to go to this meeting and maybe I'll get a good look at some Dark Tower stuff,' and what ended up happening is he goes, 'I want to hand you this giant black leather-bound equivalent of a phone book,' and it said, "The Transformers Bible." This thing is awesome and Akiva goes, 'I just want you to know, there's only eight of these in existence. Michael Bay has one, I have one, the head of Paramount has one, and the five other people involved have them.' So I flipped through it, and it's every treatment, outlines, screenplay, for the lineup of Transformer films that they have planned, that he was a showrunner for...

So he said to me, he said, 'It's pretty cool, right? I'm like, 'Yeah!' He's like, 'I ran this room; this is what we came up with. This is what I did on behalf of Paramount.' He goes, 'In a couple months, I'm going to go run the Hasbro room, and we're going to do the same thing for ROM, Micronauts, G.I. Joe. We're going to put together this Hasbro Cinematic Universe, and then he said, I would like to do yours next. And I said, 'Uhhhhhh, Okay, WOW!'

Re: Rob Liefeld on Akiva Goldsman and Transformers, Hasbro / Paramount Shared Universe (1851296)
Posted by JazZeke on January 9th, 2017 @ 10:01am CST
:oops: So much anti-talent going on here. Just when I thought comic movies couldn't sink any lower than Catwoman or Snyder's grim'n'gritty BatManChild vs. Supermope. This is the kind of stuff that makes you believe we will never achieve time travel, because otherwise someone would have come back and put a stop to it by now.
Re: Rob Liefeld on Akiva Goldsman and Transformers, Hasbro / Paramount Shared Universe (1851311)
Posted by Munkky on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:18pm CST
As apprehensive as I am about a Hasbro cinematic universe, this does make me feel optimistic. From how Liefeld describes it, it sounds like everything is planned, scripted and ready to go years in advance, they're not just Tauros Charging into it like DC did. This is good to hear, because this method is how I feel the development stage of a cinematic universe should be done.
Re: Rob Liefeld on Akiva Goldsman and Transformers, Hasbro / Paramount Shared Universe (1851340)
Posted by Burn on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:19pm CST
This should have been titled "Akiva Goldsman acknowledges the awesomeness that is Rob Liefeld"

