RobotKingdom.com Newsletter #1357

Transformers News: RobotKingdom.com Newsletter #1357

Friday, December 23rd, 2016

ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1357

Hi,
Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com.
Merry Christmas!

1. Rogue One â€“ A Star Wars Story Items Available NOW!

2. For any customers who purchased the Hasbro Titans Return Wave 2 items with USD40 or above, will receive 1 Hasbro Exclusive Titans Return Wave 2 Sticker Per Order!
https://www.facebook.com/Robotkingdom/p ... 1532325559

3. Free TF Movie 3 Trading Cards for every orders and unsent Preorders!
For every USD50 ordered, 4 pack of TF Movie 3 Trading card will be included.
For over USD300 Order, A Card Album will also be included!
If Any customers do not want the Free Gift Cards, please mention in the remarks section during check out.

#1 Hot items

Takara Transformers E-hobby Exclusive Transformers Legends Magna Convoy.
Pre-order, Available in late May 2017.
US$94.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflgmagnaconvoy.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$109.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp37.html

Transformers Legends LG-42 Godbomber.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$51.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg42.html

Iron Factory IF-EX14 Ultimate Commander with EX-16A Alleria.
Photos Updated!
Pre-order, Start Shipping on 28th December 2016.
US$54.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ifex14.html

TFC Combiner Poseidon P-06 - Thousandkills.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$69.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfcpp06.html

TFC Trinity Force TF-02 Red Knight.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$69.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tf02rk.html

Mech Planet T.H.S.-03 The Hot Soldiers.
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.
US$10.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/mpths03.html

Fans Want It FWI-4B Jetwing Upgrade Kit - Black ver.
Pre-order, Available in early March 2017.
US$35.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/fwi-4b.html

DNA DESIGN DK-04 Fortress Maximus Upgrade Kits-2.
Pre-order, Available in late March 2017.
US$39.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dk04.html

[Dr Wu] DW-P30 Power of Titans Clear Version.
Pre-order, Available in early Jan 2017.
US$7.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dwp30c.html

[Dr Wu] DW-P30 Power of Titans Coloured Version.
Pre-order, Available in early Jan 2017.
US$8.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dwp30.html

Toy World TW-M07 Cosmo.
Pre-order, Available in late December 2016.
US$42.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/twm07.html

TFC Trinity Force TF-01 Raging Bull.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$69.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tf01rb.html

GCreation GDW-01 (Masterpiece Size).
Photos Updated!Latest Photo with Hasbro Trailer Updated!
Pre-order Available in December 2016.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/gdw01.html

Unique Toys Palm Collection YM-02 Schunck and Betta.
Pre-order Available in December 2016.
US$31.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/utpcym02.html

Planet X PX-11 Apocalypse.
Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!
Pre-order Available in end of Feburary 2017.
US$279.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/px-11.html

Planet X PX-11A Apocalypse Set A.
Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!
Pre-order Available end of January/end of Feburary 2017.
Which set release first are not confirmed yet.
US$149.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/px-11a.html

Planet X PX-11B Apocalypse Set B.
Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!
Pre-order Available end of January/end of Feburary 2017.
Which set release first are not confirmed yet.
US$149.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/px-11b.html

Iron Factory IF-EX19 Shadow Tengu.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$29.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ifex19.html

Fans Toys FT-20A Terminus Giganticus.
Pre-order, Available in June 2017.
US$229.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft20a.html

Fans Toys FT-20B Terminus Giganticus.
Pre-order, Available in June 2017.
US$179.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft20b.html

Fans Toys FT-22 Koot.
Pre-order, Available in July 2017.
US$84.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft22.html

Fans Toys FT-27 Spindrift.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$55.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft27.html

Fans Toys FT-28 Hydra.
Pre-order, Available in October 2017.
US$124.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft28.html

Dark-ism - DI-F01 HR-face.
Preorder! Available in February 2017.
US$19.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dif01.html

Dark-ism - DI-F02 NLD-face.
Preorder! Available in February 2017.
US$19.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dif02.html

NECA - CINEMACHINES - Die Cast Collectibles - Terminator 2 Hunter Killer (Aerial).
Preorder! Available in March 2017.
US$24.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/neca19510.html

NECA - CINEMACHINES - Die Cast Collectibles - Terminator 2 Hunter Killer (Tank).
Preorder! Available in March 2017.
US$39.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/neca19511.html

________________________________________

#3New Arrival

Planet X - PX-01 GENESIS.
Available NOW!
US$299
http://www.robotkingdom.com/planetx001re.html

TFC Combiner Poseidon P-01 Mentarazor.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$74.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfcpp01.html

Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$79.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg35.html

Transformers Legends LG-36 Soundwave.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$65.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg36.html

Transformers Legends LG-37 Jaeger & Bluehorn.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$15.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg37.html

Transformers Legends LG-38 -Kontaru & Elfface
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$15.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg38.html

Transformers Legends LG-39 Brainstorm
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$32.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg39.html

Star Wars Black Series 6" Figure Wave1 2017 Case of 6.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0c.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6â€ Chirrut Imwe.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$22.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/c1365ax00.html

Hasbro Asia Exclusive Masterpiece Soundwave with Exclusive Gift.
Exclusive Gift Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$134.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/asiaemp02.html

Hasbro Captain America Civil War Marvel Legends 6" Assortment 2017 Case of 8.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$169.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b8322as01.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" Wave 5 case of 6.
Available NOW!
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0f.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" DARTH REVAN.
Available NOW!
US$49.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fdr.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" SABINE WREN.
Available NOW!
US$24.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fsw.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" OBI WAN KENOBI.
Available NOW!
US$19.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fowk.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA.
Available NOW!
US$17.5
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fplo.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" SNOWTROOPER.
Available NOW!
US$19.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fst.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" AT AT DRIVER.
Available NOW!
US$19.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fatatd.html

Hasbro Spiderman 2017 Marvel Legends Series 01 - Case of 8.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$169.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/a6655as0c.html

Marvel Legends 3.75" Legends Assortment Wave 1 2017 Case of 8.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$89.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b6356as04.html

King Arts - Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 45 Armor Figure.
Available NOW!
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kaaumm45af.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS022- Iron Man Mark 4.
Available NOW!
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs022.html

________________________________________
#4Warehouse Found/Restock Items

Iron Factory IF-EX16 Pink Assasin.
Pre-order Available in late December 2016.
US$17.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ifex16.html

Iron Factory IF-EX18 Lordscorpion.
Pre-order Available in Jan 2017.
US$59.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ifex18.html

Hasbro Transformers Movie 3 DOTM - Deluxe Starscream.
US$29.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dotmstarscream.html

Hasbro Transformers Movie 3 DOTM - Deluxe Jolt.
US$14.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dotmjolt.html

Hasbro Transformers Generation Platinum Edition Liokaiser.
US$109.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b6639as00.html

SDCC 2016 Exclusive Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus.
US$199
http://www.robotkingdom.com/sdcc16max.html

Transformers Takaratomy Mall Exclusive United Warriors UW-EX Lynxmaster with an Exclusive coin.
US$139.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ttmeuwex.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-27 Ironhide (Rerun).
US$79.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp27rerun.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-29 Laserwave with Exclusive premium gun.
US$134.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp29nov16.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno with Asia Exclusive Diecast Figure.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp33.html

Star Wars Walmart Exclusive Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Scarif Trooper.
US$24.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b9608h060.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story 3.75 Remote Control AT-ACT Playset.
US$279.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b7076as00.html

Star Wars Walmart Exclusive Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Remote Control R2-D2.
US$109.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b7493as60.html

________________________________________
#5ecember Upcoming Items.


Takara Transformers E-hobby Exclusive Transformers Legends Combo Bat.
Pre-order, Available in late December 2016.
US$57.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflgcombobat.html

Transform Dream Wave TCW-01 Upgrade Set.
Pre-order. Available in December 2016.
US$44.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tdwtcw01.html

Transform Dream Wave TCW-02 Upgrade Set.
Pre-order. Available in December 2016.
US$44.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tdwtcw02.html

Second Chance SC-03 Military Commander.
Pre-order, Available in December 2017.
US$45
http://www.robotkingdom.com/scsc03.html

Fans Toys FT-16 Sovereign.
Pre-order. Available in December 2016.
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ftft16.html

Hephaistos Works T-01 HM Garage for Titan Returns.
Pre-order, Available in December 2016.
US$26.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/t01hm.html

Art Storm ES GokinDancouga.
Pre-order, Available in December 2016
US$169.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/asesdancouga.html

TransFormMission TFM M-02 Carnage.
Pre-order, Available in December 2016!
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmm02.html

Garatron G.O.D-01 Thunderstorm.
Pre-order. Available in December 2016.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/god01tds.html

DX9 X18 Bumper.
Pre-order, Available in December 2016.
US$28.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x18.html

DX9 X19 Quaker.
Pre-order, Available in December 2016.
US$28.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x19.html

X-Transbots MX-III Eligos.
Pre-order. Available in December 2016.
US$149.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/xtmxiiieligos.html

DX9 D10 Hanzo (Masterpiece Size).
Pre-order, Available in December 2016.
US$119.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9d10.html

DX9 X16 X28 X 29 Box of 3.
Pre-order, Available in December 2016.
US$49.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x16-28-29.html

Yes Model YM-04 Spray.
Preorder. Available in December 2016.
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ym-04.html

Yes Model YM-06 Wail.
Preorder. Available in December 2016.
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ym-06.html

Toy World TW-M02A Jets.
Preorder. Available in December 2016.
US$89.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/twm02a.html

Toy World TW-M02B Assault.
Preorder. Available in December 2016.
US$89.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/twm02b.html

Toy World TW-M02C Elegy.
Preorder. Available in December 2016.
US$89.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/twm02c.html

DNA DESIGN DK-02 Upgrade Kit for Fortress Maximus.
Pre-order, Available in late December 2016.
US$46.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dk02.html

DNA DESIGN DK-02M Movable Hand Kits for Metroplex.
Pre-order, Available in late December 2016.
US$24.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dk02m.html

Fans Toys FT-08 Grinder.
Pre-order, Available in December 2016!
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ftft08.html

KFC EAVI METAL Phase 11th, A type Stratotanker.
Pre-order. Available in December 2016.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kfcpas.html

________________________________________

#6Hot Upcoming Preorders! (By Month)

Takara Diaclone Reboot - Dia-Naughts Set of 8.
Pre-order. Available Jan 2017.
US$25.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/diaclone-dns8.html

TransFormMission TFM M-04 Over Turn.
Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016!
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmm04.html

TransFormMission TFM M-05 Revolt.
Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016!
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmm05.html

TFC Combiner Poseidon P-05 Deathclaw.
Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016.
US$74.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfcpp05.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS025- Iron Man Mark 2.
Pre-order. Available in 4th quarter 2016.
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs025.html

Action Toys Transformers 17" Ultimetal UM-02 Ultra Magnus.
Pre-order, Available in 4th Quarter 2016.
US$849
http://www.robotkingdom.com/atuum.html

Toys Alliance - Mega Action Series MAS-01 - Optimus Prime.
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2016.
US$159.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tamas01op.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-34 Masterpiece Cheetor.
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.
US$57.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp34.html

Transformers Legends LG-40 Astrotrain
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.
US$41.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg40.html

Transformers Takaratomy Mall Exclusive United Warriors UW-EX Megatronia.
Pre-order, Available in January 2017.
US$139.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ttmeuwexmegatronia.html

Takara Diaclone Reboot - Diaclone Powered-Suit System Set A.
Pre-order. Available January 2017!
US$25.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/diaclone-psssa.html

Takara Diaclone Reboot - Diaclone Powered-Suit System Set B.
Pre-order. Available January 2017!
US$25.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/diaclone-psssb.html

Perfect Effect PE-DX06 Beast Gorira
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$139.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/pedx06.html

DX9 X30 X31 X 32 Box of 3.
Pre-order, Available in January 2017.
US$49.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x303132.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-35 Masterpiece Grapple with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order, Available in February 2017.
US$114.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp35.html

Transformers Legends Series - LG41 Leo Prime / Lio Convoy
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg41.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-01 - Classic Optimus Prime
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$39.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb01.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-02 â€“ Bumblebee
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$29.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb02.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-03 â€“ Megatron
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb03.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-04 â€“ Shockwave
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb04.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-05 â€“ Ironhide
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$29.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb05.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-06 â€“ Ratchet
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$29.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb06.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-07 â€“ Soundwave
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb07.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-08 â€“ Starscream
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb08.html

Transformers Takaratomy Mall Exclusive United Warriors UW-EX Baldigus.
Photo Update!
Preorder. Available in late March 2017.
US$139.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ttmeuwexbaldigus.html

Takara Diaclone Reboot â€“ DA-06 Dia-Battles V2 Cosmo Maneuver Type.
Pre-order, Available in March 2017
US$159.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/takaradiaclonev2cmt.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-09 - Dinobot Grimlock & Optimus Prime
Preorder! Available in March 2017
US$49.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb09.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-10 - Dinobot Strafe & Bumblebee
Preorder! Available in March 2017
US$35.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb10.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-11 - Optimus Prime
Preorder! Available in March 2017
US$89.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb11.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS062- Ant Man.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs062.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS063- Yellow Jacket.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs063.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS026- Captain America.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$112.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs026.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS027- Iron Man Mark 30.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs027.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS028- Iron Man Mark 33.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs028.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron with Exclusive Gift.
Photos Updated!
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$189.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp36.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-10 Masterpiece Convoy Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$184.5
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp10tre2.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-11 Masterpiece Coronation Starscream Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$109.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp11re.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Masterpiece Soundwave Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp13re2.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-15 Masterpiece Rumble & Ravage Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$34.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp15re.html

Fans Toys FT-10 Phoenix.
Pre-order. Available in April 2017.
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft10.html

Fans Toys FT-25 Outrider.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$84.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft25.html

Fans Toys FT-21 Berserk.
Pre-order, Available in June 2017.
US$124.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft21.html

King Arts â€“Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 05 Armor Figure.
Pre-order, Available in 2nd/3rdQuarter 2016.
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kaaumm07af-4283.html

King Arts â€“Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 07 Armor Figure.
Pre-order, Available in 2nd/3rdQuarter 2016.
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kaaumm07af.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS033- Iron Man Mark 25 Striker .
Pre-order. Available in3rd /4thQuarter 2016.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs033.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS034- Iron Man Mark 26 Gamma .
Pre-order. Available in3rd /4thQuarter 2016.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs034.html

King Arts - Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 15 Armor Figure.
Pre-order. Available in 2nd/3rdQuarter 2016.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kaaumm15.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS021 * Iron Man Mark6.
Pre-order, Available in 3rd/4th quarter 2016
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs021.html

King Arts * KA Scene Series * KSS007 1/9 Mark VI Moving Gantry.
Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016
US$269.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kss007.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS039 * Diecast Action Monger.
Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016
US$309.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs39.html

King Arts - Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS011 * Diecast Action Hulkbuster-BD.
Pre-order, Available in 2nd quarter 2017.
US$799.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs011.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS041- Iron Man Mark 46.
Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016/1st quarter 2017.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs041.html

King Arts - KA Scene Series - KSS008 - 1/9 Mark IV rotating Gantry.
Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016/1st quarter 2017!
US$259.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kakss008.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS030- Iron Man Mark 38.
Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016 / 1st quarter 2017.
US$219.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs030.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS017- Iron Man Mark 16.
Pre-order, Available in 1st / 2nd quarter 2017.
US$159.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs017.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS023- Iron Man Mark 1.
Pre-order, Available in 1st/2nd quarter 2017!
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs023.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS042- Iron Man Mark 3 War Machine.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017!
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs042.html

Hot Toys MMS353D16 Movie Masterpiece Captain America: Civil War Iron Man Mark 46.
Pre-order, Available in 3rd quarter 2017!
US$344.99
http://www.robotkingdom.com/htmms353d16.html

________________________________________

Robotkingdom Crew
www.robotkingdom.com
