RobotKingdom.com Newsletter #1357

ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1357Hi,Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com Merry Christmas!1. Rogue One – A Star Wars Story Items Available NOW!2. For any customers who purchased the Hasbro Titans Return Wave 2 items with USD40 or above, will receive 1 Hasbro Exclusive Titans Return Wave 2 Sticker Per Order!3. Free TF Movie 3 Trading Cards for every orders and unsent Preorders!For every USD50 ordered, 4 pack of TF Movie 3 Trading card will be included.For over USD300 Order, A Card Album will also be included!If Any customers do not want the Free Gift Cards, please mention in the remarks section during check out.#1 Hot itemsTakara Transformers E-hobby Exclusive Transformers Legends Magna Convoy.Pre-order, Available in late May 2017.US$94.9Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire.Pre-order, Available in May 2017.US$109.9Transformers Legends LG-42 Godbomber.Pre-order, Available in May 2017.US$51.9Iron Factory IF-EX14 Ultimate Commander with EX-16A Alleria.Photos Updated!Pre-order, Start Shipping on 28th December 2016.US$54.9TFC Combiner Poseidon P-06 - Thousandkills.Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.US$69.9TFC Trinity Force TF-02 Red Knight.Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.US$69.9.Mech Planet T.H.S.-03 The Hot Soldiers.Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.US$10.9.Fans Want It FWI-4B Jetwing Upgrade Kit - Black ver.Pre-order, Available in early March 2017.US$35.9.DNA DESIGN DK-04 Fortress Maximus Upgrade Kits-2.Pre-order, Available in late March 2017.US$39.9.[Dr Wu] DW-P30 Power of Titans Clear Version.Pre-order, Available in early Jan 2017.US$7.9.[Dr Wu] DW-P30 Power of Titans Coloured Version.Pre-order, Available in early Jan 2017.US$8.9.Toy World TW-M07 Cosmo.Pre-order, Available in late December 2016.US$42.9.TFC Trinity Force TF-01 Raging Bull.Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.US$69.9GCreation GDW-01 (Masterpiece Size).Photos Updated!Latest Photo with Hasbro Trailer Updated!Pre-order Available in December 2016.US$119.9Unique Toys Palm Collection YM-02 Schunck and Betta.Pre-order Available in December 2016.US$31.9Planet X PX-11 Apocalypse.Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!Pre-order Available in end of Feburary 2017.US$279.9Planet X PX-11A Apocalypse Set A.Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!Pre-order Available end of January/end of Feburary 2017.Which set release first are not confirmed yet.US$149.9Planet X PX-11B Apocalypse Set B.Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!Pre-order Available end of January/end of Feburary 2017.Which set release first are not confirmed yet.US$149.9Iron Factory IF-EX19 Shadow Tengu.Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.US$29.9.Fans Toys FT-20A Terminus Giganticus.Pre-order, Available in June 2017.US$229.Fans Toys FT-20B Terminus Giganticus.Pre-order, Available in June 2017.US$179.9.Fans Toys FT-22 Koot.Pre-order, Available in July 2017.US$84.9.Fans Toys FT-27 Spindrift.Pre-order, Available in May 2017.US$55.9.Fans Toys FT-28 Hydra.Pre-order, Available in October 2017.US$124.9.Dark-ism - DI-F01 HR-face.Preorder! Available in February 2017.US$19.9.Dark-ism - DI-F02 NLD-face.Preorder! Available in February 2017.US$19.9.NECA - CINEMACHINES - Die Cast Collectibles - Terminator 2 Hunter Killer (Aerial).Preorder! Available in March 2017.US$24.9.NECA - CINEMACHINES - Die Cast Collectibles - Terminator 2 Hunter Killer (Tank).Preorder! Available in March 2017.US$39.9.________________________________________#3New ArrivalPlanet X - PX-01 GENESIS.Available NOW!US$299TFC Combiner Poseidon P-01 Mentarazor.Photos Updated!Available NOW!US$74.9Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai.Photos Updated!Available NOW!US$79.9Transformers Legends LG-36 Soundwave.Photos Updated!Available NOW!US$65.9Transformers Legends LG-37 Jaeger & Bluehorn.Photos Updated!Available NOW!US$15.9Transformers Legends LG-38 -Kontaru & ElffacePhotos Updated!Available NOW!US$15.9Transformers Legends LG-39 BrainstormPhotos Updated!Available NOW!US$32.9Star Wars Black Series 6" Figure Wave1 2017 Case of 6.Photos Updated!Available NOW!US$129.9Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6†Chirrut Imwe.Photos Updated!Available NOW!US$22.9Hasbro Asia Exclusive Masterpiece Soundwave with Exclusive Gift.Exclusive Gift Photos Updated!Available NOW!US$134.9.Hasbro Captain America Civil War Marvel Legends 6" Assortment 2017 Case of 8.Photos Updated!Available NOW!US$169.9Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" Wave 5 case of 6.Available NOW!US$129.9Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" DARTH REVAN.Available NOW!US$49.9Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" SABINE WREN.Available NOW!US$24.9Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" OBI WAN KENOBI.Available NOW!US$19.9Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA.Available NOW!US$17.5Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" SNOWTROOPER.Available NOW!US$19.9Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" AT AT DRIVER.Available NOW!US$19.9Hasbro Spiderman 2017 Marvel Legends Series 01 - Case of 8.Photos Updated!Available NOW!US$169.9Marvel Legends 3.75" Legends Assortment Wave 1 2017 Case of 8.Photos Updated!Available NOW!US$89.9King Arts - Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 45 Armor Figure.Available NOW!US$179.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS022- Iron Man Mark 4.Available NOW!US$129.9________________________________________#4Warehouse Found/Restock ItemsIron Factory IF-EX16 Pink Assasin.Pre-order Available in late December 2016.US$17.9Iron Factory IF-EX18 Lordscorpion.Pre-order Available in Jan 2017.US$59.9Hasbro Transformers Movie 3 DOTM - Deluxe Starscream.US$29.9Hasbro Transformers Movie 3 DOTM - Deluxe Jolt.US$14.9Hasbro Transformers Generation Platinum Edition Liokaiser.US$109.9SDCC 2016 Exclusive Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus.US$199Transformers Takaratomy Mall Exclusive United Warriors UW-EX Lynxmaster with an Exclusive coin.US$139.9Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-27 Ironhide (Rerun).US$79.9Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-29 Laserwave with Exclusive premium gun.US$134.9Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno with Asia Exclusive Diecast Figure.US$119.9Star Wars Walmart Exclusive Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Scarif Trooper.US$24.9Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story 3.75 Remote Control AT-ACT Playset.US$279.9Star Wars Walmart Exclusive Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Remote Control R2-D2.US$109.9________________________________________#5ecember Upcoming Items.Takara Transformers E-hobby Exclusive Transformers Legends Combo Bat.Pre-order, Available in late December 2016.US$57.9.Transform Dream Wave TCW-01 Upgrade Set.Pre-order. Available in December 2016.US$44.9Transform Dream Wave TCW-02 Upgrade Set.Pre-order. Available in December 2016.US$44.9Second Chance SC-03 Military Commander.Pre-order, Available in December 2017.US$45Fans Toys FT-16 Sovereign.Pre-order. Available in December 2016.US$129.9Hephaistos Works T-01 HM Garage for Titan Returns.Pre-order, Available in December 2016.US$26.9Art Storm ES GokinDancouga.Pre-order, Available in December 2016US$169.9TransFormMission TFM M-02 Carnage.Pre-order, Available in December 2016!US$79.9.Garatron G.O.D-01 Thunderstorm.Pre-order. Available in December 2016.US$159.9DX9 X18 Bumper.Pre-order, Available in December 2016.US$28.9.DX9 X19 Quaker.Pre-order, Available in December 2016.US$28.9.X-Transbots MX-III Eligos.Pre-order. Available in December 2016.US$149.9DX9 D10 Hanzo (Masterpiece Size).Pre-order, Available in December 2016.US$119.9.DX9 X16 X28 X 29 Box of 3.Pre-order, Available in December 2016.US$49.9.Yes Model YM-04 Spray.Preorder. Available in December 2016.US$79.9.Yes Model YM-06 Wail.Preorder. Available in December 2016.US$79.9.Toy World TW-M02A Jets.Preorder. Available in December 2016.US$89.9.Toy World TW-M02B Assault.Preorder. Available in December 2016.US$89.9.Toy World TW-M02C Elegy.Preorder. Available in December 2016.US$89.9.DNA DESIGN DK-02 Upgrade Kit for Fortress Maximus.Pre-order, Available in late December 2016.US$46.9.DNA DESIGN DK-02M Movable Hand Kits for Metroplex.Pre-order, Available in late December 2016.US$24.9.Fans Toys FT-08 Grinder.Pre-order, Available in December 2016!US$159.9KFC EAVI METAL Phase 11th, A type Stratotanker.Pre-order. Available in December 2016.US$119.9________________________________________#6Hot Upcoming Preorders! (By Month)Takara Diaclone Reboot - Dia-Naughts Set of 8.Pre-order. Available Jan 2017.US$25.9TransFormMission TFM M-04 Over Turn.Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016!US$79.9.TransFormMission TFM M-05 Revolt.Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016!US$79.9.TFC Combiner Poseidon P-05 Deathclaw.Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016.US$74.9.King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS025- Iron Man Mark 2.Pre-order. Available in 4th quarter 2016.US$179.9Action Toys Transformers 17" Ultimetal UM-02 Ultra Magnus.Pre-order, Available in 4th Quarter 2016.US$849Toys Alliance - Mega Action Series MAS-01 - Optimus Prime.Pre-order, Available in Jan 2016.US$159.9.Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-34 Masterpiece Cheetor.Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.US$57.9.Transformers Legends LG-40 AstrotrainPre-order, Available in Jan 2017.US$41.9Transformers Takaratomy Mall Exclusive United Warriors UW-EX Megatronia.Pre-order, Available in January 2017.US$139.9.Takara Diaclone Reboot - Diaclone Powered-Suit System Set A.Pre-order. Available January 2017!US$25.9Takara Diaclone Reboot - Diaclone Powered-Suit System Set B.Pre-order. Available January 2017!US$25.9Perfect Effect PE-DX06 Beast GoriraPre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.US$139.9DX9 X30 X31 X 32 Box of 3.Pre-order, Available in January 2017.US$49.9.Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-35 Masterpiece Grapple with Exclusive Gift.Pre-order, Available in February 2017.US$114.9Transformers Legends Series - LG41 Leo Prime / Lio ConvoyPreorder! Available in February 2017US$44.9.Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-01 - Classic Optimus PrimePreorder! Available in February 2017US$39.9.Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-02 – BumblebeePreorder! Available in February 2017US$29.9.Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-03 – MegatronPreorder! Available in February 2017US$44.9.Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-04 – ShockwavePreorder! Available in February 2017US$44.9.Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-05 – IronhidePreorder! Available in February 2017US$29.9.Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-06 – RatchetPreorder! Available in February 2017US$29.9.Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-07 – SoundwavePreorder! Available in February 2017US$44.9.Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-08 – StarscreamPreorder! Available in February 2017US$44.9.Transformers Takaratomy Mall Exclusive United Warriors UW-EX Baldigus.Photo Update!Preorder. Available in late March 2017.US$139.9.Takara Diaclone Reboot – DA-06 Dia-Battles V2 Cosmo Maneuver Type.Pre-order, Available in March 2017US$159.9.Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-09 - Dinobot Grimlock & Optimus PrimePreorder! Available in March 2017US$49.9.Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-10 - Dinobot Strafe & BumblebeePreorder! Available in March 2017US$35.9.Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-11 - Optimus PrimePreorder! Available in March 2017US$89.9.King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS062- Ant Man.Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.US$119.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS063- Yellow Jacket.Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.US$119.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS026- Captain America.Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.US$112.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS027- Iron Man Mark 30.Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.US$129.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS028- Iron Man Mark 33.Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.US$129.9Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron with Exclusive Gift.Photos Updated!Pre-order Available in April 2017.US$189.9Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-10 Masterpiece Convoy Rerun with Exclusive Gift.Pre-order Available in April 2017.US$184.5Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-11 Masterpiece Coronation Starscream Rerun with Exclusive Gift.Pre-order Available in April 2017.US$109.9Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Masterpiece Soundwave Rerun with Exclusive Gift.Pre-order Available in April 2017.US$129.9Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-15 Masterpiece Rumble & Ravage Rerun with Exclusive Gift.Pre-order Available in April 2017.US$34.9Fans Toys FT-10 Phoenix.Pre-order. Available in April 2017.US$179.9Fans Toys FT-25 Outrider.Pre-order, Available in May 2017.US$84.9.Fans Toys FT-21 Berserk.Pre-order, Available in June 2017.US$124.9.King Arts –Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 05 Armor Figure.Pre-order, Available in 2nd/3rdQuarter 2016.US$179.9King Arts –Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 07 Armor Figure.Pre-order, Available in 2nd/3rdQuarter 2016.US$179.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS033- Iron Man Mark 25 Striker .Pre-order. Available in3rd /4thQuarter 2016.US$159.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS034- Iron Man Mark 26 Gamma .Pre-order. Available in3rd /4thQuarter 2016.US$159.9King Arts - Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 15 Armor Figure.Pre-order. Available in 2nd/3rdQuarter 2016.US$159.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS021 * Iron Man Mark6.Pre-order, Available in 3rd/4th quarter 2016US$159.9King Arts * KA Scene Series * KSS007 1/9 Mark VI Moving Gantry.Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016US$269.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS039 * Diecast Action Monger.Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016US$309.9King Arts - Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS011 * Diecast Action Hulkbuster-BD.Pre-order, Available in 2nd quarter 2017.US$799.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS041- Iron Man Mark 46.Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016/1st quarter 2017.US$159.9King Arts - KA Scene Series - KSS008 - 1/9 Mark IV rotating Gantry.Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016/1st quarter 2017!US$259.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS030- Iron Man Mark 38.Pre-order, Available in 4th quarter 2016 / 1st quarter 2017.US$219.9.King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS017- Iron Man Mark 16.Pre-order, Available in 1st / 2nd quarter 2017.US$159.9.King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS023- Iron Man Mark 1.Pre-order, Available in 1st/2nd quarter 2017!US$159.9King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS042- Iron Man Mark 3 War Machine.Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017!US$159.9Hot Toys MMS353D16 Movie Masterpiece Captain America: Civil War Iron Man Mark 46.Pre-order, Available in 3rd quarter 2017!US$344.99________________________________________Remember to Like our facebook page, we will update the newest Transformers related news for you!And, don't forget to check our Just List Items & Restock items!Robotkingdom Crew