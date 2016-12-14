RobotKingdom.com Newsletter #1358

Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Friday, December 30th, 2016

Posted by: Dr Va'al

Hi,
Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com.
Happy New Year!

1. Rogue One â€“ A Star Wars Story Items Available NOW!

2. For any customers who purchased the Hasbro Titans Return Wave 2 items with USD40 or above, will receive 1 Hasbro Exclusive Titans Return Wave 2 Sticker Per Order!a
https://www.facebook.com/Robotkingdom/p ... 1532325559

3. Free TF Movie 3 Trading Cards for every orders and unsent Preorders!
For every USD50 ordered, 4 pack of TF Movie 3 Trading card will be included.
For over USD300 Order, A Card Album will also be included!

If Any customers do not want the Free Gift Cards, please mention in the remarks section during check out.

#1 Hot items

Marvel Legends Walgreens Exclusive 6" Black Panther.
Photos Updated!
Pre-order, Start Shipping on 1st Feb 2017
US$24.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/c2547h060.html

Fans Toys FT-16 Sovereign.
Pre-order. Available next Week!
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ftft16.html

TransFormMission TFM M-02 Carnage.
Pre-order, Available next Week!
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmm02.html

Yes Model YM-06 Wail.
Preorder. Available next Week!
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ym-06.html

Hasbro Transformer Movie 5 The Last Knight - Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet.
Pre-order, Start Shipping on 1st Feb 2017
US$79.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/c08780000.html

Robot in Disguise 2017 Legion Wave 01 Set of 4 (Hasbro).
Pre-order, Available in January 2017.
US$26.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b0065as0f.html

Robot in Disguise 2017 Crash Combiners Wave 01 Set of 2(Hasbro).
Pre-order, Available in January 2017.
US$33.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/c0628as00.html

Robot in Disguise Hyper Change Optimus Prime(Hasbro).
Pre-order, Available in January 2017.
US$21.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b0899es00.html

Hasbro Star Wars BOP IT BB-8.
Pre-order, Available in January 2017.
US$16.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/c02270000.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Assortment wave 1 2017 Set of 6.
Pre-order, Available in January 2017.
US$56.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b7072as02.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Assortment wave 2 2017 Set of 6.
Pre-order, Available in January 2017.
US$56.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b7072as03-4951.html

Fans Hobby MB-01 Archenemy.
Pre-order, Available in January 2017.
US$104.99
http://www.robotkingdom.com/fhmb01.html

Fans Hobby MB-02 Megatooth.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$104.99
http://www.robotkingdom.com/fhmb02.html

DNA DESIGN DS-01 SUSANOO.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$124.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ds01.html

C+ Custom THC-02 Upgrade Kit for CW/UW Defensor.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$62.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/thc02.html

C+ Custom THC-02B Upgrade Kit for CW Victorion.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$62.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/thc02b.html

Takara Transformers E-hobby Exclusive Transformers Legends Magna Convoy.
Pre-order, Available in late May 2017.
US$94.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflgmagnaconvoy.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$109.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp37.html

Transformers Legends LG-42 Godbomber.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$51.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg42.html

TFC Combiner Poseidon P-06 - Thousandkills.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$69.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfcpp06.html

TFC Trinity Force TF-02 Red Knight.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$69.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tf02rk.html

Fans Want It FWI-4B Jetwing Upgrade Kit - Black ver.
Pre-order, Available in early March 2017.
US$35.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/fwi-4b.html

DNA DESIGN DK-04 Fortress Maximus Upgrade Kits-2.
Pre-order, Available in late March 2017.
US$39.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dk04.html

GCreation GDW-01 (Masterpiece Size).
Photos Updated!Latest Photo with Hasbro Trailer Updated!
Pre-order Available in January 2017.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/gdw01.html

Planet X PX-11 Apocalypse.
Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!
Pre-order Available in end of Feburary 2017.
US$279.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/px-11.html

Planet X PX-11A Apocalypse Set A.
Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!
Pre-order Available end of January/end of Feburary 2017.
Which set release first are not confirmed yet.
US$149.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/px-11a.html

Planet X PX-11B Apocalypse Set B.
Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!
Pre-order Available end of January/end of Feburary 2017.
Which set release first are not confirmed yet.
US$149.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/px-11b.html

Iron Factory IF-EX19 Shadow Tengu.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$29.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ifex19.html

Fans Toys FT-20A Terminus Giganticus.
Photos Updated!
Pre-order, Available in June 2017.
US$229.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft20a.html

Fans Toys FT-20B Terminus Giganticus.
Photos Updated!
Pre-order, Available in June 2017.
US$179.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft20b.html

Fans Toys FT-22 Koot.
Pre-order, Available in July 2017.
US$84.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft22.html

Fans Toys FT-27 Spindrift.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$55.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft27.html

Fans Toys FT-28 Hydra.
Pre-order, Available in October 2017.
US$124.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft28.html

Dark-ism - DI-F01 HR-face.
Preorder! Available in February 2017.
US$19.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dif01.html

Dark-ism - DI-F02 NLD-face.
Preorder! Available in February 2017.
US$19.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dif02.html

NECA - CINEMACHINES - Die Cast Collectibles - Terminator 2 Hunter Killer (Aerial).
Preorder! Available in March 2017.
US$24.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/neca19510.html

NECA - CINEMACHINES - Die Cast Collectibles - Terminator 2 Hunter Killer (Tank).
Preorder! Available in March 2017.
US$39.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/neca19511.html

________________________________________

#2New Arrival

Iron Factory IF-EX14 Ultimate Commander with EX-16A Alleria.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$54.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ifex14.html

Takara Transformers E-hobby Exclusive Transformers Legends Combo Bat.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$57.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflgcombobat.html

DX9 D10 Hanzo (Masterpiece Size).
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$119.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9d10.html

Yes Model YM-04 Spray.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ym-04.html

TFC Combiner Poseidon P-01 Mentarazor.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$74.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfcpp01.html

Star Wars Black Series 6" Figure Wave1 2017 Case of 6.
Available NOW!
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0c.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6â€ Chirrut Imwe.
Available NOW!
US$22.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/c1365ax00.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" Wave 5 case of 6.
Available NOW!
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0f.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" DARTH REVAN.
Available NOW!
US$49.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fdr.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" SABINE WREN.
Available NOW!
US$24.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fsw.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" OBI WAN KENOBI.
Available NOW!
US$19.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fowk.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA.
Available NOW!
US$17.5
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fplo.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" SNOWTROOPER.
Available NOW!
US$19.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fst.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" AT AT DRIVER.
Available NOW!
US$19.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fatatd.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story Black Series 6" PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA.
USD19.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b3834as0fplo.html

Star Wars POTF Princess Leia in ceremonial dress with Medal of Honour
USD19.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/swpotfgcplom.html

Star Wars POTF Princess Leia Organa in Ewok Celebration Outfit with Slide
USD19.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/swpotfgcplo-1.html

Star Wars POTF Princess Leia Organa in Jabba's Prisoner
USD9.95
http://www.robotkingdom.com/swpotfgcplo.html

Star Wars SOTE Leia in Boushh Disguise with Blaster Rifle and Bounty Hunter Helmet
USD19.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/swsotel.html

Hasbro Star Wars 2012 Vintage 12" Figure Princess Leia.
USD109.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/sw2012v1201.html

Star Wars "Swing to Freedom" Luke Skywalker & Princess Leia Organa Action Figure Set.
USD29.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/swhlsplo.html

________________________________________
#3 Warehouse Found/Restock Items

Iron Factory IF-EX16 Pink Assasin.
Pre-order Available in Jan 2017.
US$17.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ifex16.html

Iron Factory IF-EX18 Lordscorpion.
Pre-order Available in Jan 2017.
US$59.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ifex18.html

Hasbro Star Wars 2012 Vintage 3.75 Figure Wave 5 case of 12.
US$399
http://www.robotkingdom.com/sw2012vinw5.html

Hasbro Star Wars 2012 Vintage 3.75 Figure Wave 1.5 case of 12.
US$199
http://www.robotkingdom.com/sw2012vinw1-5.html

Hasbro Transformers Movie 3 DOTM - Deluxe Starscream.
US$29.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dotmstarscream.html

Hasbro Transformers Movie 3 DOTM - Deluxe Jolt.
US$14.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dotmjolt.html

SDCC 2016 Exclusive Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus.
US$199
http://www.robotkingdom.com/sdcc16max.html

________________________________________
#5 January Upcoming Items.

Transformers Legends LG-40 Astrotrain
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.
US$41.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg40.html

Transformers Takaratomy Mall Exclusive United Warriors UW-EX Megatronia.
Pre-order, Available in January 2017.
US$139.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ttmeuwexmegatronia.html

Takara Diaclone Reboot - Diaclone Powered-Suit System Set A.
Pre-order. Available January 2017!
US$25.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/diaclone-psssa.html

Takara Diaclone Reboot - Diaclone Powered-Suit System Set B.
Pre-order. Available January 2017!
US$25.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/diaclone-psssb.html

Takara Diaclone Reboot - Dia-Naughts Set of 8.
Pre-order. Available Jan 2017.
US$25.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/diaclone-dns8.html

Toys Alliance - Mega Action Series MAS-01 - Optimus Prime.
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.
US$159.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tamas01op.html

[Dr Wu] DW-P30 Power of Titans Clear Version.
Pre-order, Available in early Jan 2017.
US$7.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dwp30c.html

[Dr Wu] DW-P30 Power of Titans Coloured Version.
Pre-order, Available in early Jan 2017.
US$8.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dwp30.html

Mech Planet T.H.S.-03 The Hot Soldiers.
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.
US$10.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/mpths03.html

Transform Dream Wave TCW-01 Upgrade Set.
Pre-order. Available in Jan 2017.
US$44.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tdwtcw01.html

Transform Dream Wave TCW-02 Upgrade Set.
Pre-order. Available in Jan 2017.
US$44.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tdwtcw02.html

Second Chance SC-03 Military Commander.
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.
US$45
http://www.robotkingdom.com/scsc03.html

Hephaistos Works T-01 HM Garage for Titan Returns.
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.
US$26.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/t01hm.html

Art Storm ES GokinDancouga.
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017
US$169.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/asesdancouga.html

Garatron G.O.D-01 Thunderstorm.
Pre-order. Available in Jan 2017.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/god01tds.html

DX9 X18 Bumper.
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.
US$28.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x18.html

DX9 X19 Quaker.
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.
US$28.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x19.html

X-Transbots MX-III Eligos.
Pre-order. Available in Jan 2017.
US$149.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/xtmxiiieligos.html

DX9 X16 X28 X 29 Box of 3.
Pre-order, Available in Jan 2017.
US$49.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x16-28-29.html

Toy World TW-M02A Jets.
Preorder. Available in Jan 2017.
US$89.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/twm02a.html

Toy World TW-M02B Assault.
Preorder. Available in Jan 2017.
US$89.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/twm02b.html

Toy World TW-M02C Elegy.
Preorder. Available in Jan 2017.
US$89.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/twm02c.html

DNA DESIGN DK-02 Upgrade Kit for Fortress Maximus.
Pre-order, Available in late Jan 2017.
US$46.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dk02.html

DNA DESIGN DK-02M Movable Hand Kits for Metroplex.
Pre-order, Available in late Jan 2017.
US$24.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dk02m.html

KFC EAVI METAL Phase 11th, A type Stratotanker.
Pre-order. Available in Jan 2017.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kfcpas.html

________________________________________

#4Hot Upcoming Preorders! (By Month)

Fans Toys FT-08 Grinder.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017!
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ftft08.html

TransFormMission TFM M-04 Over Turn.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017!
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmm04.html

TransFormMission TFM M-05 Revolt.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017!
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmm05.html

TFC Combiner Poseidon P-05 Deathclaw.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017!
US$74.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfcpp05.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS025- Iron Man Mark 2.
Pre-order. Available in 1st Quarter 2017!
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs025.html

Action Toys Transformers 17" Ultimetal UM-02 Ultra Magnus.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017!
US$849
http://www.robotkingdom.com/atuum.html

Perfect Effect PE-DX06 Beast Gorira
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$139.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/pedx06.html

DX9 X30 X31 X 32 Box of 3.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$49.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x303132.html

Toy World TW-M07 Cosmo.
Pre-order, Available in late 1st Quarter 2017.
US$42.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/twm07.html

TFC Trinity Force TF-01 Raging Bull.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$69.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tf01rb.html

Unique Toys Palm Collection YM-02 Schunck and Betta.
Pre-order Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$31.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/utpcym02.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-34 Masterpiece Cheetor.
Pre-order, Available in Feb 2017.
US$57.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp34.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-35 Masterpiece Grapple with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order, Available in February 2017.
US$114.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp35.html

Transformers Legends Series - LG41 Leo Prime / Lio Convoy
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg41.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-01 - Classic Optimus Prime
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$39.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb01.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-02 â€“ Bumblebee
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$29.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb02.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-03 â€“ Megatron
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb03.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-04 â€“ Shockwave
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb04.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-05 â€“ Ironhide
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$29.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb05.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-06 â€“ Ratchet
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$29.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb06.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-07 â€“ Soundwave
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb07.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-08 â€“ Starscream
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb08.html

Transformers Takaratomy Mall Exclusive United Warriors UW-EX Baldigus.
Photo Update!
Preorder. Available in late March 2017.
US$139.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ttmeuwexbaldigus.html

Takara Diaclone Reboot â€“ DA-06 Dia-Battles V2 Cosmo Maneuver Type.
Pre-order, Available in March 2017
US$159.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/takaradiaclonev2cmt.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-09 - Dinobot Grimlock & Optimus Prime
Preorder! Available in March 2017
US$49.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb09.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-10 - Dinobot Strafe & Bumblebee
Preorder! Available in March 2017
US$35.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb10.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-11 - Optimus Prime
Preorder! Available in March 2017
US$89.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb11.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS062- Ant Man.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs062.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS063- Yellow Jacket.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs063.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS026- Captain America.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$112.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs026.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS027- Iron Man Mark 30.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs027.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS028- Iron Man Mark 33.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs028.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron with Exclusive Gift.
Photos Updated!
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$189.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp36.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-10 Masterpiece Convoy Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$184.5
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp10tre2.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-11 Masterpiece Coronation Starscream Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$109.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp11re.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Masterpiece Soundwave Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp13re2.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-15 Masterpiece Rumble & Ravage Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$34.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp15re.html

Fans Toys FT-10 Phoenix.
Pre-order. Available in April 2017.
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft10.html

Fans Toys FT-25 Outrider.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$84.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft25.html

Fans Toys FT-21 Berserk.
Pre-order, Available in June 2017.
US$124.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft21.html

King Arts â€“Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 05 Armor Figure.
Pre-order, Available in 2017.
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kaaumm07af-4283.html

King Arts â€“Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 07 Armor Figure.
Pre-order, Available in 2017.
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kaaumm07af.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS033- Iron Man Mark 25 Striker .
Pre-order. Available in 2017.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs033.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS034- Iron Man Mark 26 Gamma .
Pre-order. Available in 2017.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs034.html

King Arts - Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 15 Armor Figure.
Pre-order. Available in 2017.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kaaumm15.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS021 * Iron Man Mark6.
Pre-order, Available in 2017
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs021.html

King Arts * KA Scene Series * KSS007 1/9 Mark VI Moving Gantry.
Pre-order, Available in 2017
US$269.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kss007.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS039 * Diecast Action Monger.
Pre-order, Available in 2017
US$309.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs39.html

King Arts - Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS011 * Diecast Action Hulkbuster-BD.
Pre-order, Available in 2nd quarter 2017.
US$799.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs011.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS041- Iron Man Mark 46.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs041.html

King Arts - KA Scene Series - KSS008 - 1/9 Mark IV rotating Gantry.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017!
US$259.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kakss008.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS030- Iron Man Mark 38.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$219.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs030.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS017- Iron Man Mark 16.
Pre-order, Available in 1st / 2nd quarter 2017.
US$159.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs017.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS023- Iron Man Mark 1.
Pre-order, Available in 1st/2nd quarter 2017!
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs023.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS042- Iron Man Mark 3 War Machine.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017!
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs042.html

Hot Toys MMS353D16 Movie Masterpiece Captain America: Civil War Iron Man Mark 46.
Pre-order, Available in 3rd quarter 2017!
US$344.99
http://www.robotkingdom.com/htmms353d16.html

________________________________________

Credit(s): Robot Kingdom
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

