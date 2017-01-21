Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

RobotKingdom.com Newsletter #1362

RobotKingdom.com Newsletter #1362

Friday, January 27th, 2017

Categories: Toy News, Sponsor News
Views: 1,395

ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1362

Hi,
Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com.

1. Chinese New Year is coming!
Robotkingdom crews will be off from 28th Jan to 1st Feb 2017.
RK crew will back to work on FEB 02 (Thursday).
Kung Hei Fat Choi!

2. Starting from now on, for all Star Wars orders over USD50 will come with a FREE plastic folder as GIFT! Including preorder unsent orders too, we will include free gift too.
These 2 types of files will be given out randomly. If you want a certain type, please include remarks during your order....
First come first serve until stock last!
https://www.facebook.com/Robotkingdom/p ... =3&theater

3. For any customers who purchased the Hasbro Titans Return items with USD40 or above, will receive 1 Hasbro Generations Exclusive Titans Return Sticker Per Order!
https://www.facebook.com/Robotkingdom/p ... 1532325559

4. Free TF Movie 3 Trading Cards for every orders and unsent Preorders!
For every USD50 ordered, 4 pack of TF Movie 3 Trading card will be included.
For over USD300 Order, A Card Album will also be included!

If Any customers do not want the Free Gift Cards, please mention in the remarks section during check out.

#1 Hot items

Transformers Legends Series LG-EX Head Master Set of 6.
Pre-order, Available in late Feb 2017
US$25.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/lgexheadmaster.html

Marvel Legends Walgreens Exclusive 6" Black Panther.
Pre-order, Start Shipping on 1st Feb 2017
US$24.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/c2547h060.html

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 Marvel Legends 6" Assortment 2017 wave 1 Case of 8.
Pre-order, Available in March 2017
US$169.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/gotgalaxy17w1.html

Takara Transformers E-hobby Exclusive Transformers Legends Magna Convoy.
Pre-order, Available in late May 2017.
US$94.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflgmagnaconvoy.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$109.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp37.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Optimus Primal Supreme Commander version with Exclusive Coin.
Photos Updated!
Pre-order, Available in June2017
US$89.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp38.html

Transformers Legends LG-42 Godbomber.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$51.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg42.html

TFC Combiner Poseidon P-06 - Thousandkills.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$69.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfcpp06.html

TFC Trinity Force TF-02 Red Knight.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$69.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tf02rk.html

Planet X PX-11 Apocalypse.
Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!
Pre-order Available in mid March 2017.
US$279.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/px-11.html

Planet X PX-11A Apocalypse Set A.
Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!
Pre-order Available mid Feburary 2017.
US$149.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/px-11a.html

Planet X PX-11B Apocalypse Set B.
Comparison Picture with PX-01 Updated!
Pre-order Available mid March 2017.
US$149.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/px-11b.html

________________________________________

#2New Arrival

Transformers Legends LG-40 Astrotrain
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$41.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg40.html

Transformers Takaratomy Mall Exclusive United Warriors UW-EX Megatronia.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$139.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ttmeuwexmegatronia.html

Generations 2017 Leader Titan Returns Wave 2 Skyshadow.
Photos Updated!
First Stocks Sold Out! Restock on 2nd Feb 2017!
US$49.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b7997as03.html

Generations 2017 Titans Return Voyager Wave 2 Broadside.
Photos Updated!
First Stocks Sold Out! Restock on 8th Feb 2017!
US$27.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b7769as06.html

Generations 2017 Deluxe Titans Return Wave 2 Case of 8.
Photos Updated!
First Stocks Sold Out! Restock on 2nd Feb 2017!
US$139.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b7762as04.html

Generations 2017 Legends Titans Return Wave 2 Set of 3.
Photos Updated!
First Stocks Sold Out! Restock on 2nd Feb 2017!
US$33.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b7771as05.html

Generations 2017 Legends Titans Return Wave 2 Set of 2.
Photos Updated!
First Stocks Sold Out! Restock on 2nd Feb 2017!
US$22.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b7771as052.html

Generations 2017 Titans Return Titan Master Wave 2 Set of 4.
Photos Updated!
First Stocks Sold Out! Restock on 2nd Feb 2017!
US$22.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b4697as03.html

Robot in Disguise 2017 Combiner Force Warriors Assortment wave 2 case of 8.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$134.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b0070as0h.html

Hot Toys MMS358 Captain America: Civil War Hawkeye.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$219.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/htmms358.html

Hottoys Movie Masterpiece Series MMS331 War Machine.
Photos Updated!
Available NOW!
US$379.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/htmms331.html

________________________________________
#3 Warehouse Found/Restock Items

2010 Legends Megatron
US$24.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/2010lgmgt.html

________________________________________
#5 Feb Upcoming Items.

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-34 Masterpiece Cheetor.
Pre-order, Available in Feb 2017.
US$57.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp34.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-35 Masterpiece Grapple with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order, Available in February 2017.
US$114.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp35.html

Transformers Legends Series - LG41 Leo Prime / Lio Convoy
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tflg41.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-01 - Classic Optimus Prime
Photos Updated!
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$39.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb01.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-02 â€“ Bumblebee
Photos Updated!
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$29.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb02.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-03 â€“ Megatron
Photos Updated!
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb03.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-04 â€“ Shockwave
Photos Updated!
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb04.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-05 â€“ Ironhide
Photos Updated!
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$29.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb05.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-06 â€“ Ratchet
Photos Updated!
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$29.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb06.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-07 â€“ Soundwave
Photos Updated!
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb07.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-08 â€“ Starscream
Photos Updated!
Preorder! Available in February 2017
US$44.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb08.html

Hasbro Transformer Movie 5 The Last Knight - Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet.
Pre-order, Start Shipping on 8th Feb 2017
US$79.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/c08780000.html

Star Wars Rogue One - A Star Wars Story 3.75 Assortment wave 2 2017 Set of 6.
Pre-order, Start Shipping on 8th Feb 2017
US$56.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/b7072as03-4951.html

DNA DESIGN DK-02 Upgrade Kit for Fortress Maximus.
Pre-order, Available in February 2017
US$46.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dk02.html

DNA DESIGN DK-02M Movable Hand Kits for Metroplex.
Pre-order, Available in February 2017
US$24.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dk02m.html

Dark-ism - DI-F01 HR-face.
Preorder! Available in February 2017.
US$19.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dif01.html

Dark-ism - DI-F02 NLD-face.
Preorder! Available in February 2017.
US$19.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dif02.html

________________________________________

#4Hot Upcoming Preorders! (By Month)

DX9 X21 Thorner.
Preorder. Available in 1st quarter 2017
US$27.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x21.html

DX9 X33 Sonic Wizard.
Preorder. Available in 1st quarter 2017
US$27.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x33.html

DX9 X16 X28 X 29 Box of 3.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017
US$49.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x16-28-29.html

DNA DESIGN DS-01 SUSANOO.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$124.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ds01.html

Toy World TW-M03 Crank.
Preorder. Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$64.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/twm03.html

Toy World TW-M04 Spanner.
Preorder. Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$64.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/twm04.html

Toy World TW-M07 Cosmo.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$42.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/twm07.html

Mech Planet T.H.S.-03 The Hot Soldiers.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$10.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/mpths03.html

C+ Custom THC-02 Upgrade Kit for CW/UW Defensor.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$62.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/thc02.html

C+ Custom THC-02B Upgrade Kit for CW Victorion.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$62.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/thc02b.html

Sparktoy ST-02
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/stst02.html

KFC EAVI METAL Phase 11th, A type Stratotanker.
Pre-order. Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kfcpas.html

Fans Toys FT-08 Grinder.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017!
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ftft08.html

TransFormMission TFM M-04 Over Turn.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017!
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmm04.html

TransFormMission TFM M-05 Revolt.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017!
US$79.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmm05.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS025- Iron Man Mark 2.
Pre-order. Available in 1st Quarter 2017!
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs025.html

Action Toys Transformers 17" Ultimetal UM-02 Ultra Magnus.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017!
US$849
http://www.robotkingdom.com/atuum.html

Perfect Effect PE-DX06 Beast Gorira
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$139.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/pedx06.html

DX9 X30 X31 X 32 Box of 3.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$49.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dx9x303132.html

Transform Dream Wave TCW-01 Upgrade Set.
Pre-order. Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$44.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tdwtcw01.html

Transform Dream Wave TCW-02 Upgrade Set.
Pre-order. Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$44.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tdwtcw02.html

Hephaistos Works T-01 HM Garage for Titan Returns.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$26.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/t01hm.html

TFC Trinity Force TF-01 Raging Bull.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$69.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tf01rb.html

Unique Toys Palm Collection YM-02 Schunck and Betta.
Pre-order Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$31.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/utpcym02.html

Transformers Takaratomy Mall Exclusive United Warriors UW-EX Baldigus.
Photo Update!
Preorder. Available in late March 2017.
US$139.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ttmeuwexbaldigus.html

Takara Diaclone Reboot â€“ DA-06 Dia-Battles V2 Cosmo Maneuver Type.
Pre-order, Available in March 2017
US$159.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/takaradiaclonev2cmt.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-09 - Dinobot Grimlock & Optimus Prime
Preorder! Available in March 2017
US$49.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb09.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-10 - Dinobot Strafe & Bumblebee
Preorder! Available in March 2017
US$35.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb10.html

Takara Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary Reissues MB-11 - Optimus Prime
Preorder! Available in March 2017
US$89.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tfmmb11.html

Fans Want It FWI-4B Jetwing Upgrade Kit - Black ver.
Pre-order, Available in early March 2017.
US$35.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/fwi-4b.html

DNA DESIGN DK-04 Fortress Maximus Upgrade Kits-2.
Pre-order, Available in late March 2017.
US$39.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/dk04.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS062- Ant Man.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs062.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS063- Yellow Jacket.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$119.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs063.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS026- Captain America.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$112.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs026.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS027- Iron Man Mark 30.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs027.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS028- Iron Man Mark 33.
Pre-order, Available in 1st Quarter 2017.
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs028.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron with Exclusive Gift.
Photos Updated!
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$189.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp36.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-10 Masterpiece Convoy Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$184.5
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp10tre2.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-11 Masterpiece Coronation Starscream Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$109.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp11re.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Masterpiece Soundwave Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$129.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp13re2.html

Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-15 Masterpiece Rumble & Ravage Rerun with Exclusive Gift.
Pre-order Available in April 2017.
US$34.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp15re.html

Fans Toys FT-10 Phoenix.
Pre-order. Available in April 2017.
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft10.html

Fans Toys FT-25 Outrider.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$84.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft25.html

Fans Toys FT-27 Spindrift.
Pre-order, Available in May 2017.
US$55.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft27.html

Fans Toys FT-21 Berserk.
Pre-order, Available in June 2017.
US$124.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft21.html

Fans Toys FT-20A Terminus Giganticus.
Photos Updated!
Pre-order, Available in June 2017.
US$229.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft20a.html

Fans Toys FT-20B Terminus Giganticus.
Photos Updated!
Pre-order, Available in June 2017.
US$179.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft20b.html

Fans Toys FT-22 Koot.
Pre-order, Available in July 2017.
US$84.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft22.html

Fans Toys FT-28 Hydra.
Pre-order, Available in October 2017.
US$124.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/ft28.html

King Arts â€“Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 05 Armor Figure.
Pre-order, Available in 2017.
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kaaumm07af-4283.html

King Arts â€“Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 07 Armor Figure.
Pre-order, Available in 2017.
US$179.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kaaumm07af.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS033- Iron Man Mark 25 Striker .
Pre-order. Available in 2017.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs033.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS034- Iron Man Mark 26 Gamma .
Pre-order. Available in 2017.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs034.html

King Arts - Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Scale Iron Man Mark 15 Armor Figure.
Pre-order. Available in 2017.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kaaumm15.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS021 * Iron Man Mark6.
Pre-order, Available in 2017
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs021.html

King Arts * KA Scene Series * KSS007 1/9 Mark VI Moving Gantry.
Pre-order, Available in 2017
US$269.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kss007.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS039 * Diecast Action Monger.
Pre-order, Available in 2017
US$309.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs39.html

King Arts - Avenegers Age of Ultron: 1/9 Diecast Figure Series * DFS011 * Diecast Action Hulkbuster-BD.
Pre-order, Available in 2nd quarter 2017.
US$799.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs011.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS041- Iron Man Mark 46.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs041.html

King Arts - KA Scene Series - KSS008 - 1/9 Mark IV rotating Gantry.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017!
US$259.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kakss008.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS030- Iron Man Mark 38.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017.
US$219.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs030.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series - DFS017- Iron Man Mark 16.
Pre-order, Available in 1st / 2nd quarter 2017.
US$159.9.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs017.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS023- Iron Man Mark 1.
Pre-order, Available in 1st/2nd quarter 2017!
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs023.html

King Arts - 1/9 Diecast Figure Series -DFS042- Iron Man Mark 3 War Machine.
Pre-order, Available in 1st quarter 2017!
US$159.9
http://www.robotkingdom.com/kadfs042.html

Hot Toys MMS353D16 Movie Masterpiece Captain America: Civil War Iron Man Mark 46.
Pre-order, Available in 3rd quarter 2017!
US$344.99
http://www.robotkingdom.com/htmms353d16.html

________________________________________

Remember to Like our facebook page, we will update the newest Transformers related news for you!
https://www.facebook.com/Robotkingdom

And, don't forget to check our Just List Items & Restock items!
http://www.robotkingdom.com/just-listed ... l?___SID=U

Robotkingdom Crew
www.robotkingdom.com
Credit(s): Robot Kingdom
