Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial

Transformers News: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial

Friday, January 6th, 2017 4:38PM CST

Categories: Toy News, Digital Media News
Posted by: Kurona   Views: 14,312

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Hasbro drops yet another TV ad on us today; but instead of Titans Returning, we get Combiners... forcing in the Robots in Disguise line; as they show off the crash combiners, the activators class and some rather impressive animation. Check it out embedded below!

Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850864)
Posted by RAR on January 6th, 2017 @ 4:58pm CST
The dust being thrown up around Prime looks terrific.
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850866)
Posted by ebo716 on January 6th, 2017 @ 5:33pm CST
Can the ones that form upper bodies only form that or can they also turn into legs?
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850870)
Posted by ThunderThruster on January 6th, 2017 @ 6:48pm CST
Those that become upper bodies can only be upper bodies, same for those that become legs
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850898)
Posted by william-james88 on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:05pm CST
ebo716 wrote:Can the ones that form upper bodies only form that or can they also turn into legs?

they only form the upper bodies and the others only form the legs. But at least they each have their own robot modes.
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850916)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:59pm CST
NEW TRANSFORMERS COMBINER FORCE CRASH COMBINERS!!!!

And Activators.

:P
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850918)
Posted by william-james88 on January 6th, 2017 @ 11:02pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:NEW TRANSFORMERS COMBINER FORCE CRASH COMBINERS!!!!

And Activators.

:P

It doesnt help that the gimick looked super weak in the ad. It's almost like nothing happened when he attached the smaller toy.
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850943)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:38am CST
william-james88 wrote:
ebo716 wrote:Can the ones that form upper bodies only form that or can they also turn into legs?

they only form the upper bodies and the others only form the legs. But at least they each have their own robot modes.


No they don't, they really are just "shirts" and "pants". They're nothing more than glorified G1 Duocons :shock:
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850949)
Posted by RAR on January 7th, 2017 @ 2:10am CST
<!-- ia0 -->1475770210-stormhammer-robot-mode.png<!-- ia0 -->

If you look at the 2:27 mark you can see the chap grabs a Sideswipe from the back of the stand in it's solo-robot mode.

Also if you look at the CGI mobile game models you can see the individual arms hanging off the models when they are combined. (especially on the jets)

I've also included the official Hasbro render of Storm hammer in their individual robot mode - check the rest of the images for some more.

So yep they do have 3 modes Either :

Vehicle/Robot & Upper Body
or
Vehicle/Robot & Lower body.
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850950)
Posted by Emerje on January 7th, 2017 @ 2:17am CST
At least the kid remembered to flip the feet down. He's one up on the photographers.

RAR wrote:If you look at the 2:27 mark you can see the chap grabs a Sideswipe from the back of the stand in it's solo-robot mode.

Also if you look at the CGI mobile game models you can see the individual arms hanging off the models when they are combined. (especially on the jets)

I've also included the official Hasbro render of Storm hammer in their individual robot mode - check the rest of the images for some more.

So yep they do have 3 modes Either :

Vehicle/Robot & Upper Body
or
Vehicle/Robot & Lower body.


We know they have bot modes, the question was if they could form both the top and bottom halves of the combined mode which they can't.

Emerje
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850980)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 7th, 2017 @ 9:16am CST
Emerje wrote:We know they have bot modes, the question was if they could form both the top and bottom halves of the combined mode which they can't.

Emerje
JelZe had just claimed otherwise in her previous post above. That's what RAR was responding to.
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850981)
Posted by william-james88 on January 7th, 2017 @ 9:27am CST
[quote="Emerje"
We know they have bot modes[/quote]
I don't think Jelze knows
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851008)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:26pm CST
william-james88 wrote:[quote="Emerje"
We know they have bot modes

I don't think Jelze knows[/quote]

I forgot, simply because the images for the smaller robot modes were smaller than the others and thus stood out less. I thus retract my statements and hide in shame :oops:
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851010)
Posted by griftimus prime on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:39pm CST
whoever did the cgi should be making a tf show. that would look great. it would take time. but it would look great.
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851016)
Posted by bluecatcinema on January 7th, 2017 @ 1:09pm CST
I really don't mind the simplicity of the process. These toys are for kids, after all. And we all know Hasbro has been simplifying transformations over the last couple of years.
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851070)
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 7th, 2017 @ 8:44pm CST
I didn't realize that there's a spring transformation component to the Crash Combiners. I'm really interested in them now.
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851105)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 7th, 2017 @ 10:52pm CST
We have a new sighting for you to check out today, this time in the form of a video showing that Combiner Force is hitting US retail! Youtuber Panda Prime Productions was kind enough to take this video from the local walmart, showing Combiner Force Beeswipe (Bumblebee and Sideswipe) And Prime Strong (Strongarm and Optimus Prime). In the video, it is shown that the figures appear to be going for around $9.84 per 2-pack, about the price of a 1-step changer. Now that you know they are hitting the shelves, go out and find yourselves some Combiner Force combiners!

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851119)
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 7th, 2017 @ 11:59pm CST
I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened.
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851121)
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:18am CST
rid new wave reviews


Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851122)
Posted by Zeedust on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:35am CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened.


I was under the impression that the stateside release of pretty much anything minicon-related got ruined by the first couple waves of minicons and deployers not selling so great.
Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851123)
Posted by Seibertron on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:51am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:We have a new sighting for you to check out today, this time in the form of a video showing that Combiner Force is hitting US retail! Youtuber Panda Prime Productions was kind enough to take this video from the local walmart, showing Combiner Force Beeswipe (Bumblebee and Sideswipe) And Prime Strong (Strongarm and Optimus Prime). In the video, it is shown that the figures appear to be going for around $9.84 per 2-pack, about the price of a 1-step changer. Now that you know they are hitting the shelves, go out and find yourselves some Combiner Force combiners!



Where in the US were these found?

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,840 pages were recently viewed by 822 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03921 seconds and was viewed 1 times on Monday, January 9th 2017 2:44pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.