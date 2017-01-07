Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial
Friday, January 6th, 2017 4:38PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Digital Media News
Posted by: Kurona Views: 14,312
Posted by RAR on January 6th, 2017 @ 4:58pm CST
Posted by ebo716 on January 6th, 2017 @ 5:33pm CST
Posted by ThunderThruster on January 6th, 2017 @ 6:48pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:05pm CST
ebo716 wrote:Can the ones that form upper bodies only form that or can they also turn into legs?
they only form the upper bodies and the others only form the legs. But at least they each have their own robot modes.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:59pm CST
And Activators.
Posted by william-james88 on January 6th, 2017 @ 11:02pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:NEW TRANSFORMERS COMBINER FORCE CRASH COMBINERS!!!!
And Activators.
It doesnt help that the gimick looked super weak in the ad. It's almost like nothing happened when he attached the smaller toy.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:38am CST
william-james88 wrote:ebo716 wrote:Can the ones that form upper bodies only form that or can they also turn into legs?
they only form the upper bodies and the others only form the legs. But at least they each have their own robot modes.
No they don't, they really are just "shirts" and "pants". They're nothing more than glorified G1 Duocons
Posted by RAR on January 7th, 2017 @ 2:10am CST
If you look at the 2:27 mark you can see the chap grabs a Sideswipe from the back of the stand in it's solo-robot mode.
Also if you look at the CGI mobile game models you can see the individual arms hanging off the models when they are combined. (especially on the jets)
I've also included the official Hasbro render of Storm hammer in their individual robot mode - check the rest of the images for some more.
So yep they do have 3 modes Either :
Vehicle/Robot & Upper Body
or
Vehicle/Robot & Lower body.
Posted by Emerje on January 7th, 2017 @ 2:17am CST
RAR wrote:If you look at the 2:27 mark you can see the chap grabs a Sideswipe from the back of the stand in it's solo-robot mode.
Also if you look at the CGI mobile game models you can see the individual arms hanging off the models when they are combined. (especially on the jets)
I've also included the official Hasbro render of Storm hammer in their individual robot mode - check the rest of the images for some more.
So yep they do have 3 modes Either :
Vehicle/Robot & Upper Body
or
Vehicle/Robot & Lower body.
We know they have bot modes, the question was if they could form both the top and bottom halves of the combined mode which they can't.
Emerje
Posted by Sabrblade on January 7th, 2017 @ 9:16am CST
Emerje wrote:We know they have bot modes, the question was if they could form both the top and bottom halves of the combined mode which they can't.JelZe had just claimed otherwise in her previous post above. That's what RAR was responding to.
Emerje
Posted by william-james88 on January 7th, 2017 @ 9:27am CST
We know they have bot modes[/quote]
I don't think Jelze knows
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:26pm CST
william-james88 wrote:[quote="Emerje"
We know they have bot modes
I don't think Jelze knows[/quote]
I forgot, simply because the images for the smaller robot modes were smaller than the others and thus stood out less. I thus retract my statements and hide in shame
Posted by griftimus prime on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:39pm CST
Posted by bluecatcinema on January 7th, 2017 @ 1:09pm CST
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 7th, 2017 @ 8:44pm CST
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 7th, 2017 @ 10:52pm CST
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 7th, 2017 @ 11:59pm CST
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:18am CST
Posted by Zeedust on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:35am CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened.
I was under the impression that the stateside release of pretty much anything minicon-related got ruined by the first couple waves of minicons and deployers not selling so great.
Posted by Seibertron on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:51am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:We have a new sighting for you to check out today, this time in the form of a video showing that Combiner Force is hitting US retail! Youtuber Panda Prime Productions was kind enough to take this video from the local walmart, showing Combiner Force Beeswipe (Bumblebee and Sideswipe) And Prime Strong (Strongarm and Optimus Prime). In the video, it is shown that the figures appear to be going for around $9.84 per 2-pack, about the price of a 1-step changer. Now that you know they are hitting the shelves, go out and find yourselves some Combiner Force combiners!
Where in the US were these found?