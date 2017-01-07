Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial

Friday, January 6th, 2017 4:38PM CST

14,312

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Hasbro drops yet another TV ad on us today; but instead of Titans Returning, we get Combiners... forcing in the Robots in Disguise line; as they show off the crash combiners, the activators class and some rather impressive animation. Check it out embedded below!





Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!



Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850864)

Posted by

The dust being thrown up around Prime looks terrific. Posted by RAR on January 6th, 2017 @ 4:58pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850866)

Posted by

Can the ones that form upper bodies only form that or can they also turn into legs? Posted by ebo716 on January 6th, 2017 @ 5:33pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850870)

Posted by

Those that become upper bodies can only be upper bodies, same for those that become legs Posted by ThunderThruster on January 6th, 2017 @ 6:48pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850898)

Posted by

ebo716 wrote: Can the ones that form upper bodies only form that or can they also turn into legs?

they only form the upper bodies and the others only form the legs. But at least they each have their own robot modes. they only form the upper bodies and the others only form the legs. But at least they each have their own robot modes. Posted by william-james88 on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:05pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850916)

Posted by

NEW TRANSFORMERS COMBINER FORCE CRASH COMBINERS!!!!



And Activators.



Posted by Sabrblade on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:59pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850918)

Posted by

Sabrblade wrote: NEW TRANSFORMERS COMBINER FORCE CRASH COMBINERS!!!!



And Activators.





It doesnt help that the gimick looked super weak in the ad. It's almost like nothing happened when he attached the smaller toy. It doesnt help that the gimick looked super weak in the ad. It's almost like nothing happened when he attached the smaller toy. Posted by william-james88 on January 6th, 2017 @ 11:02pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850943)

Posted by

william-james88 wrote: ebo716 wrote: Can the ones that form upper bodies only form that or can they also turn into legs?

they only form the upper bodies and the others only form the legs. But at least they each have their own robot modes.



No they don't, they really are just "shirts" and "pants". They're nothing more than glorified G1 Duocons No they don't, they really are just "shirts" and "pants". They're nothing more than glorified G1 Duocons Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:38am CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850949)

Posted by





If you look at the 2:27 mark you can see the chap grabs a Sideswipe from the back of the stand in it's solo-robot mode.



Also if you look at the CGI mobile game models you can see the individual arms hanging off the models when they are combined. (especially on the jets)



I've also included the official Hasbro render of Storm hammer in their individual robot mode - check the rest of the images for some more.



So yep they do have 3 modes Either :



Vehicle/Robot & Upper Body

or

Vehicle/Robot & Lower body. If you look at the 2:27 mark you can see the chap grabs a Sideswipe from the back of the stand in it's solo-robot mode.Also if you look at the CGI mobile game models you can see the individual arms hanging off the models when they are combined. (especially on the jets)I've also included the official Hasbro render of Storm hammer in their individual robot mode - check the rest of the images for some more.So yep they do have 3 modes Either :Vehicle/Robot & Upper BodyorVehicle/Robot & Lower body. Posted by RAR on January 7th, 2017 @ 2:10am CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850950)

Posted by





RAR wrote: If you look at the 2:27 mark you can see the chap grabs a Sideswipe from the back of the stand in it's solo-robot mode.



Also if you look at the CGI mobile game models you can see the individual arms hanging off the models when they are combined. (especially on the jets)



I've also included the official Hasbro render of Storm hammer in their individual robot mode - check the rest of the images for some more.



So yep they do have 3 modes Either :



Vehicle/Robot & Upper Body

or

Vehicle/Robot & Lower body.



We know they have bot modes, the question was if they could form both the top and bottom halves of the combined mode which they can't.



Emerje At least the kid remembered to flip the feet down. He's one up on the photographers.We know they have bot modes, the question was if they could form both the top and bottom halves of the combined mode which they can't.Emerje Posted by Emerje on January 7th, 2017 @ 2:17am CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850980)

Posted by

Emerje wrote: We know they have bot modes, the question was if they could form both the top and bottom halves of the combined mode which they can't.



Emerje JelZe had just claimed otherwise in her previous post above. That's what RAR was responding to. JelZe had just claimed otherwise in her previous post above. That's what RAR was responding to. Posted by Sabrblade on January 7th, 2017 @ 9:16am CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1850981)

Posted by

[quote="Emerje"

We know they have bot modes[/quote]

I don't think Jelze knows Posted by william-james88 on January 7th, 2017 @ 9:27am CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851008)

Posted by

william-james88 wrote: [quote="Emerje"

We know they have bot modes

I don't think Jelze knows[/quote]



I forgot, simply because the images for the smaller robot modes were smaller than the others and thus stood out less. I thus retract my statements and hide in shame I don't think Jelze knows[/quote]I forgot, simply because the images for the smaller robot modes were smaller than the others and thus stood out less. I thus retract my statements and hide in shame Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:26pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851010)

Posted by

whoever did the cgi should be making a tf show. that would look great. it would take time. but it would look great. Posted by griftimus prime on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:39pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851016)

Posted by

I really don't mind the simplicity of the process. These toys are for kids, after all. And we all know Hasbro has been simplifying transformations over the last couple of years. Posted by bluecatcinema on January 7th, 2017 @ 1:09pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851070)

Posted by

I didn't realize that there's a spring transformation component to the Crash Combiners. I'm really interested in them now. Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 7th, 2017 @ 8:44pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851105)

Posted by

We have a new sighting for you to check out today, this time in the form of a video showing that Combiner Force is hitting US retail! Youtuber Panda Prime Productions was kind enough to take this video from the local walmart, showing Combiner Force Beeswipe (Bumblebee and Sideswipe) And Prime Strong (Strongarm and Optimus Prime). In the video, it is shown that the figures appear to be going for around $9.84 per 2-pack, about the price of a 1-step changer. Now that you know they are hitting the shelves, go out and find yourselves some Combiner Force combiners!



Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 7th, 2017 @ 10:52pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851119)

Posted by

I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened. Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 7th, 2017 @ 11:59pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851121)

Posted by

rid new wave reviews





Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:18am CST

Re: Robots in Disguise (2015) Combiner Force toys TV Commercial (1851122)

Posted by

chuckdawg1999 wrote: I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened.



I was under the impression that the stateside release of pretty much anything minicon-related got ruined by the first couple waves of minicons and deployers not selling so great. I was under the impression that the stateside release of pretty much anything minicon-related got ruined by the first couple waves of minicons and deployers not selling so great. Posted by Zeedust on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:35am CST