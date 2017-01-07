Robots in Disguise Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with Stuntwing

Monday, January 16th, 2017 3:45PM CST

chuckdawg1999

This set is an interesting package. Drawing upon elements once found in MASK, Strongarm is a simplified transformer that springs up into a monster truck type vehicle. Trickout, Strongarms companion, is a fun little truck that serves its purpose. Most collectors will pass on this set, but kids will love it and it makes a fun desk toy.





Bumblebee and Stuntwing make a nice little pair in the Combiner Force sub-line of RID. Bumblebee's transformation is less involved than Strongarm's although, the activated vehicle mode isn't as fun. Stuntwing is a fun little minicon and makes a great blaster.





Credit(s): chuckdawg1999

