Robots in Disguise Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with Stuntwing
Monday, January 16th, 2017 3:45PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Reviews
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 2,752
This set is an interesting package. Drawing upon elements once found in MASK, Strongarm is a simplified transformer that springs up into a monster truck type vehicle. Trickout, Strongarms companion, is a fun little truck that serves its purpose. Most collectors will pass on this set, but kids will love it and it makes a fun desk toy.
Bumblebee and Stuntwing make a nice little pair in the Combiner Force sub-line of RID. Bumblebee's transformation is less involved than Strongarm's although, the activated vehicle mode isn't as fun. Stuntwing is a fun little minicon and makes a great blaster.
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:36pm CST