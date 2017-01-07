Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Robots in Disguise Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with Stuntwing

Transformers News: Robots in Disguise Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with Stuntwing

Monday, January 16th, 2017 3:45PM CST

Seibertronian chuckdawg1999 has provided us with 2 of his latest reviews for Robots in Disguise figures, this time in the form of Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with Stuntwing! These figures operate using Dark of the Moon era Stealth Force, with the vehicle mode exploding into battle mode, just this time the gimmick is minicon activated. These figures have also started to show up at retail as well. Check out Chuck's reviews below!

This set is an interesting package. Drawing upon elements once found in MASK, Strongarm is a simplified transformer that springs up into a monster truck type vehicle. Trickout, Strongarms companion, is a fun little truck that serves its purpose. Most collectors will pass on this set, but kids will love it and it makes a fun desk toy.



Bumblebee and Stuntwing make a nice little pair in the Combiner Force sub-line of RID. Bumblebee's transformation is less involved than Strongarm's although, the activated vehicle mode isn't as fun. Stuntwing is a fun little minicon and makes a great blaster.

chuckdawg1999
Re: Robots in Disguise Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with Stuntwing (1852744)
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:36pm CST
Anyone else think Strongarm's legs are just oversized versions of her Legion class figure with different wheels?

