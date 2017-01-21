Robots in Disguise Combiner Force 3-Step Thunderhoof and Grimlock Sighted

Monday, January 23rd, 2017 1:42PM CST

rodimusconvoy13 we have a new sighting for the Combiner Force toyline for you guys to check out. The new figures in question are 3-steps Grimlock and Thunderhoof in new Combiner Force packaging, which as a result includes some sort of action gimmick for each. Thunderhoof appears to be a repaint of his original 3-step version but with darker colors and some sort of gimmick involving a 'hyper hook' while Grimlock appears to be a whole new mold with a 'hyper swoop' gimmick (Dino-pun intended?). These figures were found in a Meijer in Ann Arbor, MI, so head on out and start hunting these new 3-steps!



Combiner Force Windblade review







The new one with the new face mask !!!



I'm interested to see what the new 3 steps are like the Bumblebee & Optimus are modified or new Mould and I wonder what Thunderhoof's hook is like in a practical sense.



I wonder if they'd make that shark that you can use as a bath toy ?

Still too red.

Kurona wrote:

... also, this conversation would probably better be suited to the thread actually dedicated to the animated series rather than the thread for it's toyline



Quite possibly - but that raises an interesting thought - why stop making the shows at all - just keep making them in blocks of 6 that tell a contained story - they can do that with Rescue Bots too and tie the mini-season into the theme of the toys.



Quite possibly - but that raises an interesting thought - why stop making the shows at all - just keep making them in blocks of 6 that tell a contained story - they can do that with Rescue Bots too and tie the mini-season into the theme of the toys.

The reason I was mentioning it in the 1st places was due to marketing of the toys - as I don't follow the show very closely so I'm mainly interested in it as a means as to how it's related to the Toyline and the way it's sold to us.

RAR wrote: I'm interested to see what the new 3 steps are like the Bumblebee & Optimus are modified or new Mould and I wonder what Thunderhoof's hook is like in a practical sense.



All new molds, I assure you. You can't really replace a gimmick of a toy with a new one. Thunderhoof on the other hand looks like a straight redeco of the 3-Step. What's interesting is that gimmick name has been trademarked.



:EDIT: OK, looking closer, I'm not so sure anymore... looks like they're retools after all.



[quote]I wonder if they'd make that shark that you can use as a bath toy ?[/quote]



All new molds, I assure you. You can't really replace a gimmick of a toy with a new one. Thunderhoof on the other hand looks like a straight redeco of the 3-Step. What's interesting is that gimmick name has been trademarked.

:EDIT: OK, looking closer, I'm not so sure anymore... looks like they're retools after all.

Hammerstrike? That would be interesting to see.

Robots in Disguise Hammerstrike Soapy ?



( a soapy is the collectors names for branded character shampoo or bubble bath Bottles in case anyone doesn't know)



It would be vinyl plastic and might even float - I can see that working might even work to some extent with robot mode Bisk and Thermidor too.



I can't see anyone making such a container that isn't someone like Grimlock or Bumblebee unfortunately even though the Aquatic Decepticons would be kind perfect for it.



Another daft idea that such a thing could be put too is to make them split up the middle - have a normal bottle inside and once that is removed use the rubbery shell as a Pretender. Though that might require a lot of close product Marketing to pull something like that off. and then there is the question - what to put on & in the shells ? Posted by RAR on January 23rd, 2017 @ 6:07pm CST

Well, I'm currently planning to buy a few NuRiD deluxes, and I'd like to see what the general consensus on these guys is:

Starscream (actually Skywarp, but very few people have him in hand so far, and Scream and Warp are basically the same thing)

Stormshot Posted by Autobot N on January 23rd, 2017 @ 8:36pm CST

Autobot N wrote: Well, I'm currently planning to buy a few NuRiD deluxes, and I'd like to see what the general consensus on these guys is:

Starscream (actually Skywarp, but very few people have him in hand so far, and Scream and Warp are basically the same thing)

Stormshot

I plan to buy Stormshot. I've heard good reviews on him, and he looks good.



I plan to buy Stormshot. I've heard good reviews on him, and he looks good.

The Starscream mold is pretty good too, so you can go for whoever there, but I think Scream wears it so much better

I've always been a Skywarp man (unless there's a Sunstorm version, of course), and Warp's paint apps look a lot better.

Stormshot is essentially borrowing Firefly's engineering and transformation with a new trick and removed Combining capability (... ironically considering the sub-line) in much the same way TR Chromedome does with Dead End. If you liked the Aerialbots, you'll like Stormshot - especially since he sort of refines their engineering into a better single product as he has no need to sacrifice anything for combination.

Luckily, I'm certainly a fan of the Aerialbots.

RAR wrote: Robots in Disguise Hammerstrike Soapy ?



( a soapy is the collectors names for branded character shampoo or bubble bath Bottles in case anyone doesn't know)



It would be vinyl plastic and might even float - I can see that working might even work to some extent with robot mode Bisk and Thermidor too.



I can't see anyone making such a container that isn't someone like Grimlock or Bumblebee unfortunately even though the Aquatic Decepticons would be kind perfect for it.



Too bad there's no aquatic Autobots in this show.



Too bad there's no aquatic Autobots in this show.

(Although if you shove it over to Rescue Bots, Heatwave and High Tide would be good options.)

Posted by















His guns are cool looking, and the way they combine is nice.







Hey N, I'm digging Stormshot. He has this real nice old time feel to me. Something about the simplicity and the colors. Just feels like a good ol' Transformer. His guns are cool looking, and the way they combine is nice.

Only thing I think could be better is his head should have been a ball joint. It's just a swivel, and hard to turn at that. With those shoulder stacks it's also impossible to turn his head 180 in alt mode. His face just sits there in the under carriage of the jet.

Autobot N wrote: Well, I'm currently planning to buy a few NuRiD deluxes, and I'd like to see what the general consensus on these guys is:

Starscream (actually Skywarp, but very few people have him in hand so far, and Scream and Warp are basically the same thing)

Stormshot



The Starscream mold is solid, but the plastic is very soft and I'm concerned about it holding up over time.



The Starscream mold is solid, but the plastic is very soft and I'm concerned about it holding up over time.

Stormshot is awesome, but really stands out in the RID line

Starscream is a great mold, on par with the best of RID with a fresh transformation we havent seen before (which is very impressive when you think of the 30 plus years of seekers) and how his chest is not fake. Like Chuck said, the only problem is the soft plastic used for the wings but thats because its considered a flying toy by Hasbro and has to answer to the drop test.

The Robots in Disguise Combiner team toys are coming! We know the next season will have some four member combiners with the likes of Menasor and a team Bee combiner and we were hoping we would get toys too. Well, a combiner set was found on a Toysrus database, which can be seen below. It gives us a few clues, the biggest being the price point of $50 in Canadian dollars, which is around the $40 USD price point, which is midway between Powersurge Optimus Prime and the other big power Surge figures but nowhere near the price point of a combining team done in a deluxe scale. So what we can expect is either a simplified combiner, like ROTF Devastator (done smaller) or a smaller scale combiner, made up of figures the size of the ones found in the battlepacks. These images were given to us by fellow Seibertronian Megazarak. Let us know what you think!

It's also totally possible that this is a smaller, legends-scale Combiner with it coming in a larger scale and hence larger price later - much like ROTF Devastator.

Kurona wrote: It's also totally possible that this is a smaller, legends-scale Combiner with it coming in a larger scale and hence larger price later - much like ROTF Devastator.

Then again its not far from the price point of 3 legends and a deluxe as a box set. I do foresee this being simlified in some way since I cant think of anything at that price point in RID that wasnt simplified.

william-james88 wrote: Kurona wrote: It's also totally possible that this is a smaller, legends-scale Combiner with it coming in a larger scale and hence larger price later - much like ROTF Devastator.

Then again its not far from the price point of 3 legends and a deluxe as a box set. I do foresee this being simlified in some way since I cant think of anything at that price point in RID that wasnt simplified.

I agree. I do see this as a sort of experiment to see if they can do combiners consistently again after the success of CW.

william-james88 wrote: The Robots in Disguise Combiner team toys are coming!



I can't seem to find it but last week I was looking at a site which contained the wave and assortment info for 2017 in the UK (it mentions Trypticon by name for release in the UK) for example and it had that combiner Force boxed set on the list too - I think it was pretty cheap like £30 or £35.00 if I recall.



I can't seem to find it but last week I was looking at a site which contained the wave and assortment info for 2017 in the UK (it mentions Trypticon by name for release in the UK) for example and it had that combiner Force boxed set on the list too - I think it was pretty cheap like £30 or £35.00 if I recall.

I thought I mentioned it at the time.