Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail
Saturday, January 7th, 2017 10:53PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 8,668
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 7th, 2017 @ 11:59pm CST
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:18am CST
Posted by Zeedust on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:35am CST
Posted by Seibertron on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:51am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:We have a new sighting for you to check out today, this time in the form of a video showing that Combiner Force is hitting US retail! Youtuber Panda Prime Productions was kind enough to take this video from the local walmart, showing Combiner Force Beeswipe (Bumblebee and Sideswipe) And Prime Strong (Strongarm and Optimus Prime). In the video, it is shown that the figures appear to be going for around $9.84 per 2-pack, about the price of a 1-step changer. Now that you know they are hitting the shelves, go out and find yourselves some Combiner Force combiners!
Where in the US were these found?
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:05am CST
Blurr looks cool too, although pity you couldn't fit a Titan Master sized figure in is car mode coz that canopy looks like it could open
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 8th, 2017 @ 8:27am CST
Pretty much, and it's very disappointing. I wanted some weapons minicons, but there are still hoards of wave 1 and 2 guys clogging the shelves. Nothing past that
Posted by RAR on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:07am CST
No shame to be claimed they really do not promote their individual robot modes at all ; they are not shown in the Advert video and they are only tiny blurbs on the boxes - and the only reason I knew myself was I saw that video posted on the Seibertron Youtube page that shows the Sideswipe in individual robot mode.
I would put this down as another example of the terrible product information Transformers has - especially on RID toys (the Instructions are border-line unreadable.) They are so small it's easier to look up a scan online that look at the actual packets.
Posted by DeathReviews on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:15am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:25am CST
Combiner Force Legion Wave 2 – Blurr, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Bisk
Combiner Force One-Step Changers Wave 2 – Blurr, a new version of Sideswipe, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Drift
Combiner Force Hyper Flip Wave 1 – Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, and Thunderhoof
Combiner Force Crash Combiners Wave 2 – Skyhammer and Stormsledge, Primestrong and Beeside.
Combiner Force Warrior Wave 2 – Blurr, Soundwave, Skywarp, Grimlock and Windblade.
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:46am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:03am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:13pm CST
We have video reviews of both coming from Chefatron who found them at Toysrus in the Phillipines.
Enjoy and let us know what you think!
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:17pm CST
Well, yes and no. It was released but I don't think it made it into all stores, the same thing with that other 4 pack with the weaponized Slipstream.
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:25pm CST
Erm....didn't Bumblebee21 already post these
Posted by Sabrblade on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:31pm CST
Posted by Emerje on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:45pm CST
Anyway, there's still people finding wave 1 Minicons in stores? I really haven't seen too many Minicons of any type lately. What I have seen is pegs full of Windblade and nothing else. Kids aren't being fooled by the bad paint job I guess.
Emerje
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:59pm CST
I still see them, but they've been mostly plucked dry after Christmas. Thank Goodness. Right now Walmart has them on Rollback... as "Weaponizer Minicon Asst." We never got past wave 2!
Posted by Sabrblade on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:05pm CST
Kurona wrote:I do hope that Windblade's better than the last...She has a new battle mask facesculpt!
https://www.allspark.com/forums/topic/99399-post-pictures-of-your-fan-modes/page-1186#entry3415671
https://www.allspark.com/forums/topic/99399-post-pictures-of-your-fan-modes/page-1187#entry3415881
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:10pm CST
She ain't messing around. Kind of want to pick her up now!
Posted by LE0KING on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:18pm CST
If they were going to give Windblade a new head anyway, why not just make her Maxima?