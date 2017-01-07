Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail

Transformers News: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail

Saturday, January 7th, 2017 10:53PM CST

Categories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 8,668

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

We have a new sighting for you to check out today, this time in the form of a video showing that Combiner Force is hitting US retail! Youtuber Panda Prime Productions was kind enough to take this video from the local walmart, showing Combiner Force Beeswipe (Bumblebee and Sideswipe) And Prime Strong (Strongarm and Optimus Prime). In the video, it is shown that the figures appear to be going for around $9.84 per 2-pack, about the price of a 1-step changer. Now that you know they are hitting the shelves, go out and find yourselves some Combiner Force combiners!

Credit(s): Panda Prime Productions
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851119)
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 7th, 2017 @ 11:59pm CST
I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened.
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851121)
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:18am CST
rid new wave reviews


Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851122)
Posted by Zeedust on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:35am CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened.


I was under the impression that the stateside release of pretty much anything minicon-related got ruined by the first couple waves of minicons and deployers not selling so great.
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851123)
Posted by Seibertron on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:51am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:We have a new sighting for you to check out today, this time in the form of a video showing that Combiner Force is hitting US retail! Youtuber Panda Prime Productions was kind enough to take this video from the local walmart, showing Combiner Force Beeswipe (Bumblebee and Sideswipe) And Prime Strong (Strongarm and Optimus Prime). In the video, it is shown that the figures appear to be going for around $9.84 per 2-pack, about the price of a 1-step changer. Now that you know they are hitting the shelves, go out and find yourselves some Combiner Force combiners!



Where in the US were these found?
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851126)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:05am CST
I agree with the reviewer that you do get that WFC/FOC/TFA vibe with Soundwave

Blurr looks cool too, although pity you couldn't fit a Titan Master sized figure in is car mode coz that canopy looks like it could open
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851140)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 8th, 2017 @ 8:27am CST
Zeedust wrote:
chuckdawg1999 wrote:I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened.


I was under the impression that the stateside release of pretty much anything minicon-related got ruined by the first couple waves of minicons and deployers not selling so great.

Pretty much, and it's very disappointing. I wanted some weapons minicons, but there are still hoards of wave 1 and 2 guys clogging the shelves. Nothing past that
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851152)
Posted by RAR on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:07am CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:
william-james88 wrote:[quote="Emerje"
We know they have bot modes

I don't think Jelze knows


I forgot, simply because the images for the smaller robot modes were smaller than the others and thus stood out less. I thus retract my statements and hide in shame :oops:[/quote]


No shame to be claimed they really do not promote their individual robot modes at all ; they are not shown in the Advert video and they are only tiny blurbs on the boxes - and the only reason I knew myself was I saw that video posted on the Seibertron Youtube page that shows the Sideswipe in individual robot mode.

I would put this down as another example of the terrible product information Transformers has - especially on RID toys (the Instructions are border-line unreadable.) They are so small it's easier to look up a scan online that look at the actual packets.
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851155)
Posted by DeathReviews on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:15am CST
Kickback? Why... for... me no find.... where ME am...?
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851156)
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:25am CST
From Cybertron Philipines, we have in package images for the upcoming second assortment of the Robots in Disguise Combiner Force toys. While many toys repeat, we do get the new warrior Decepticons like Soundwave and Skywarp, and Blurr gets 3 toys through different classes. You also get a new class replacing the 3 step changers called Hyper Flip. These seem to be new molds but they are very reminiscent of the 3 step changers. Also, the repacked Windblade seems to have different paint apps. Let us know what you think. Here is the breakdown:

Combiner Force Legion Wave 2 – Blurr, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Bisk
Combiner Force One-Step Changers Wave 2 – Blurr, a new version of Sideswipe, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Drift
Combiner Force Hyper Flip Wave 1 – Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, and Thunderhoof
Combiner Force Crash Combiners Wave 2 – Skyhammer and Stormsledge, Primestrong and Beeside.
Combiner Force Warrior Wave 2 – Blurr, Soundwave, Skywarp, Grimlock and Windblade.











Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851158)
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 10:46am CST
I do hope that Windblade's better than the last...
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851163)
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 11:03am CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened.

They were never found in the US?

On the flipside, you guys got the weapon minicon 4 pack, Canada never got it.
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851168)
Posted by william-james88 on January 8th, 2017 @ 12:13pm CST
Some of the most anticipated figures in the Robots in Diguise line are Warrior Blurr and Soundwave, especially since Blurr seems to be an interpretation of his Recue Bot look.

We have video reviews of both coming from Chefatron who found them at Toysrus in the Phillipines.

Enjoy and let us know what you think!



Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851184)
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:17pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
chuckdawg1999 wrote:I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened.

They were never found in the US?

On the flipside, you guys got the weapon minicon 4 pack, Canada never got it.


Well, yes and no. It was released but I don't think it made it into all stores, the same thing with that other 4 pack with the weaponized Slipstream.
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851185)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:25pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Some of the most anticipated figures in the Robots in Diguise line are Warrior Blurr and Soundwave, especially since Blurr seems to be an interpretation of his Recue Bot look.

We have video reviews of both coming from Chefatron who found them at Toysrus in the Phillipines.

Enjoy and let us know what you think!





Erm....didn't Bumblebee21 already post these :-?
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851187)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:31pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:
william-james88 wrote:Some of the most anticipated figures in the Robots in Diguise line are Warrior Blurr and Soundwave, especially since Blurr seems to be an interpretation of his Recue Bot look.

We have video reviews of both coming from Chefatron who found them at Toysrus in the Phillipines.

Enjoy and let us know what you think!





Erm....didn't Bumblebee21 already post these :-?
Not as a front page news post.
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851188)
Posted by Emerje on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:45pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
Emerje wrote:We know they have bot modes, the question was if they could form both the top and bottom halves of the combined mode which they can't.

Emerje
JelZe had just claimed otherwise in her previous post above. That's what RAR was responding to.


My fault, I misread her post as meaning they're only tops or bottoms, not both and thought RAR was replying to something else since Will had already just mentioned the bot modes.

Anyway, there's still people finding wave 1 Minicons in stores? I really haven't seen too many Minicons of any type lately. What I have seen is pegs full of Windblade and nothing else. Kids aren't being fooled by the bad paint job I guess.

Emerje
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851189)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 8th, 2017 @ 3:59pm CST
Emerje wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
Emerje wrote:We know they have bot modes, the question was if they could form both the top and bottom halves of the combined mode which they can't.

Emerje
JelZe had just claimed otherwise in her previous post above. That's what RAR was responding to.


My fault, I misread her post as meaning they're only tops or bottoms, not both and thought RAR was replying to something else since Will had already just mentioned the bot modes.

Anyway, there's still people finding wave 1 Minicons in stores? I really haven't seen too many Minicons of any type lately. What I have seen is pegs full of Windblade and nothing else. Kids aren't being fooled by the bad paint job I guess.

Emerje


I still see them, but they've been mostly plucked dry after Christmas. Thank Goodness. Right now Walmart has them on Rollback... as "Weaponizer Minicon Asst." We never got past wave 2! #-o
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851190)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:05pm CST
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851191)
Posted by Kurona on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:10pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
Kurona wrote:I do hope that Windblade's better than the last...
She has a new battle mask facesculpt! :shock:

https://www.allspark.com/forums/topic/99399-post-pictures-of-your-fan-modes/page-1186#entry3415671




https://www.allspark.com/forums/topic/99399-post-pictures-of-your-fan-modes/page-1187#entry3415881


:shock: She ain't messing around. Kind of want to pick her up now!
Re: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Crash Combiners Found at Retail (1851192)
Posted by LE0KING on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:18pm CST
Wow that blurr reminds me a lot of Prime Wheeljack. It's pretty awesome... I wasn't planning on buying anymore non-idw characters anymore, but I might have to pick this up.

If they were going to give Windblade a new head anyway, why not just make her Maxima?

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,751 pages were recently viewed by 796 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.04282 seconds and was viewed 1 times on Monday, January 9th 2017 2:45pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.