Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Skyhammer Review
Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 2:53PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Reviews
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 9,969
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
Robots in Disguise Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with Stuntwing22,529 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Best Deal Yet for Titans Return Fortress Maximus and Masterpiece Bumblebee at Toysrus CanadaPosted 6 hours ago
Hasbro Franchises Spotlight in Licensing Magazine, Featuring New UK Transformers Comics Magazine SeriesPosted 1 day ago
Posted by RAR on January 22nd, 2017 @ 3:11pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:RAR wrote:
Also that it is the last season as far as I can tell - not that I can say for certain but like Rescue Bots if it comes back it will do so after having stopped and having officially finished.
Right, it was Rescue Bots that was gonna be cancelled, not RiD
As far as I am aware it's both of them set to end in 2016/2017.
That said they did say something about doing a feature length RID offering - but I have a suspicion that was actually referring to Combiner Force before they hacked it up into little bits.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 22nd, 2017 @ 3:34pm CST
RAR wrote:JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:RAR wrote:
Also that it is the last season as far as I can tell - not that I can say for certain but like Rescue Bots if it comes back it will do so after having stopped and having officially finished.
Right, it was Rescue Bots that was gonna be cancelled, not RiD
As far as I am aware it's both of them set to end in 2016/2017.
That said they did say something about doing a feature length RID offering - but I have a suspicion that was actually referring to Combiner Force before they hacked it up into little bits.
Rescue bots has already ended. We have had no word on when RiD is ending
Posted by Sabrblade on January 22nd, 2017 @ 4:13pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:The Rescue Bots toyline is still going to continue, at least.RAR wrote:JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:RAR wrote:
Also that it is the last season as far as I can tell - not that I can say for certain but like Rescue Bots if it comes back it will do so after having stopped and having officially finished.
Right, it was Rescue Bots that was gonna be cancelled, not RiD
As far as I am aware it's both of them set to end in 2016/2017.
That said they did say something about doing a feature length RID offering - but I have a suspicion that was actually referring to Combiner Force before they hacked it up into little bits.
Rescue bots has already ended. We have had no word on when RiD is ending
Posted by RAR on January 22nd, 2017 @ 4:42pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
Rescue bots has already ended. We have had no word on when RiD is ending
Reply located here : https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/670035417210298386
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 22nd, 2017 @ 6:12pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 22nd, 2017 @ 6:29pm CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:Something I just noticed, the Crash Combiner line features two vehicles being "crashed" together to make something. I'm surprised there haven't been complaints about teaching children crashing is cool.Crashing vehicle toys have been a thing for long time now. The Incredible Crash Dummies, for instance, is a line centered around the gimmick of car crashing.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 22nd, 2017 @ 6:30pm CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:Something I just noticed, the Crash Combiner line features two vehicles being "crashed" together to make something. I'm surprised there haven't been complaints about teaching children crashing is cool.
There no such complaints with the Crash Test Dummies toy lines AFAIK.
Posted by william-james88 on January 22nd, 2017 @ 6:31pm CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:Something I just noticed, the Crash Combiner line features two vehicles being "crashed" together to make something. I'm surprised there haven't been complaints about teaching children crashing is cool.
Skyhamner doesnt crash together, one just docks into the other's backside.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 22nd, 2017 @ 7:04pm CST
william-james88 wrote:chuckdawg1999 wrote:Something I just noticed, the Crash Combiner line features two vehicles being "crashed" together to make something. I'm surprised there haven't been complaints about teaching children crashing is cool.
Skyhamner doesnt crash together, one just docks into the other's backside.
So do Sideswipe and Bumblebee, resulting in a lot fanfic writers screaming for joy
*ahem*
Anyway, I did some looking and that "mini-series" for the Mini-Con Weaponizers still counts as season 2. Season 3 is a full one as announced back in October.
Posted by RAR on January 22nd, 2017 @ 9:42pm CST
But the 2 seasons and the miniseries seem to meet the numeric description of the previous pre-release length of 46 eps for the show.
So what we have in 2017 is in addition to that - however long it is. might be nice if someone would actually tell someone one something about their plans for the show or how many episodes there is or even the titles - they have already changed their mind about 2017 being season 4 and now are saying it's season 3 and the 2016 winter run is just a "Mini-series".
It's annoying me a bit as the new eps are supposed to market the new toys - but they are not doing a lot of that.
Anyone wanna make some bets on how long season (they say) 3 (I say 4) is gonna be ?
I'm going with 4 to 6 eps. it might be longer if they tack the 2 muted TV movie concepts together which if they do I'll say 10 episodes.
Posted by Kurona on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:28pm CST
... also, this conversation would probably better be suited to the thread actually dedicated to the animated series rather than the thread for it's toyline
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:47pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:chuckdawg1999 wrote:Something I just noticed, the Crash Combiner line features two vehicles being "crashed" together to make something. I'm surprised there haven't been complaints about teaching children crashing is cool.
There no such complaints with the Crash Test Dummies toy lines AFAIK.
There was. The line didn't get pulled but parents weren't buying the toys for their kids. Al Rocker the weather man for the American morning show Today, publicly stated he didn't like the toys.
Posted by william-james88 on January 22nd, 2017 @ 11:00pm CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:
There was. The line didn't get pulled but parents weren't buying the toys for their kids. Al Rocker the weather man for the American morning show Today, publicly stated he didn't like the toys.
Its not the only line which encouraged crashing.
And fuck Al Rocker, he felt no pity for Harambe, he should stick to reporting the weather.
Plus, transforming and crashing has been used as a concept before this.
(go to the 1:50 mark)
Moving on, what's with the obsession here about RID being cancelled or not? How does it matter? It got a third season which is where all mainline TF shows have gotten more or less. It will one day end and another one will take its place to keep the brand alive among that demographic.
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 23rd, 2017 @ 3:56am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Madeus Prime has pointed us in the direction of another review, this time for the upcoming wave 2 Combiner Force Crash Combiner Skyhammer! Skyhammer is the fusion of Skysledge and Stormhammer in typical Crash Combiner fashion, and appears to be a pretty good figure with solid colors and a good looking combined mode. The figures themselves will be available soon at retail so keep your eyes peeled for this latest Crash Combiner set!
OMFG! that thing looks terrible! individual modes are just a 1 or 2 step brick!(i'm telling you now.....if Menasor's limbs are that bad....then i'll be giving it a huge miss)
the combined mode is pretty....meh! a kinda Optimus/Starsaber crossbreed.
Posted by -Kanrabat- on January 23rd, 2017 @ 4:38am CST
Because honestly, I think it work very well for SkyHammer and I'll buy it when I see it on the shelves.