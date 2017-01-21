Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Skyhammer Review

Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 2:53PM CST

9,969

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Just to add confusion there seems to be no-info I can find that says the 2017 season is longer than 6 episodes as well.



But the 2 seasons and the miniseries seem to meet the numeric description of the previous pre-release length of 46 eps for the show.



So what we have in 2017 is in addition to that - however long it is. might be nice if someone would actually tell someone one something about their plans for the show or how many episodes there is or even the titles - they have already changed their mind about 2017 being season 4 and now are saying it's season 3 and the 2016 winter run is just a "Mini-series".



It's annoying me a bit as the new eps are supposed to market the new toys - but they are not doing a lot of that.



Anyone wanna make some bets on how long season (they say) 3 (I say 4) is gonna be ?



I'm going with 4 to 6 eps. it might be longer if they tack the 2 muted TV movie concepts together which if they do I'll say 10 episodes.