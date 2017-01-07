Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased
So, are you ready for some combining to take place in Robots in Disguise? Ready for Team Bee to take the ultimate Team Building exercise? Ready for some Stunticons in a new show? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!
Posted by PrymeStriker on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:09pm CST
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:10pm CST
And they had better name him Ultra Bee
Posted by Sabrblade on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:10pm CST
And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:11pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.
And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.
It is weird. But hey, maybe him, optimus, Ratchet, and Windblade will form a whole other combiner!
Also, let's couple this combiner news to the fact that we are getting 3 new aerialbot toys. Possible RiD Superion?
Posted by Sabrblade on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:13pm CST
Him and three others who aren't in the show anymore?
And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.
It is weird. But hey, maybe him, optimus, Ratchet, and Windblade will form a whole other combiner!
Did you know Stormshot's on-package bio calls him an "aerialbot"?
Posted by Kurona on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:22pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.
And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.
It's possible one of them could be a smaller toy that's an optional attachment, ala the Legends figures in CW.
Does this seem really experimental to anyone else? Like, after they finally figured out how to do Combiners well, they're now aiming simpler and in a main line to see if it's possible for them to A) Do a full combiner in a main line, and B) be able to go back to doing Combiners without having the line dominated by them, like how they were in the G1 toyline and - dare I say it - Energon and FoC?
Posted by Deadput on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:24pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.
And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.
There could be more then one Con Combiner just like we got 3 Aerialbot so far with probably a 4th and maybe a 5th (Stormshot, Skysledge and Stormhammer the latter 2 who combine into Skyhammer just like how Bee and Sidewipe combine into a two bot combiner)
I think that maybe we get Combaticons who combine into Bruticus and if it had to be a 4 bot combiner they would probably leave out Blastoff which could be explained through this.
Yeah yeah the games and comics are not exactly connected perfectly but I think that it could be a reason if they go through a 4 bot Bruticus like a line from Swindle or Vortex saying "Yeah we lost one of our own in the great war just like how the Stunticons lost Breakdown here on Earth" plus it's not like Blastoff's fate after the games is going to be revealed or anything with High Moon gone.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:27pm CST
I did not no. I saw his alpine drift wavemate at TRU today, so I mustve just missed him, otherwise I would've see the toy at least.

But, i'm looking forward to season 3. All this combining stuff actually seems really cool
I did not no. I saw his alpine drift wavemate at TRU today, so I mustve just missed him, otherwise I would've see the toy at least.
But, i'm looking forward to season 3. All this combining stuff actually seems really cool
Posted by Sabrblade on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:31pm CST
Of course, this all was only executed in Aligned fiction, so it's neat to see the "Aerialbot = jetformer Autobot" label carried over further into RID 2015.
Posted by PrymeStriker on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:50pm CST
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:55pm CST
What if... They use Breakdown (screw being dead) or one of the other Stunticons uses his body type, and that one forms the pants like Grim and the other 3 make the rest?
Posted by Zeedust on January 21st, 2017 @ 4:04am CST
The Bee Team combiner, on the other hand, delights me. For some reason I just love combiners with mixed alt modes. Three cars and a dinosaur? Sounds fun.
Not that I'd get my hopes up for either of these with movie toys on the way, mind you. History could all too easily repeat.
Sabrblade wrote:And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.
He's always struck me as not being close to the rest of the team the way the first five members of the Bee Team are to each other.
Posted by Alpha Weltall on January 21st, 2017 @ 11:13am CST