Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Sabrblade wrote: Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.



And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.

There could be more then one Con Combiner just like we got 3 Aerialbot so far with probably a 4th and maybe a 5th (Stormshot, Skysledge and Stormhammer the latter 2 who combine into Skyhammer just like how Bee and Sidewipe combine into a two bot combiner)I think that maybe we get Combaticons who combine into Bruticus and if it had to be a 4 bot combiner they would probably leave out Blastoff which could be explained through this.Yeah yeah the games and comics are not exactly connected perfectly but I think that it could be a reason if they go through a 4 bot Bruticus like a line from Swindle or Vortex saying "Yeah we lost one of our own in the great war just like how the Stunticons lost Breakdown here on Earth" plus it's not like Blastoff's fate after the games is going to be revealed or anything with High Moon gone.