Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Friday, January 20th, 2017 8:57PM CST

Credit(s): Transformers Chile Facebook, asda UK Thanks towe have some very interesting and exciting news to bring to you. A bus has been photographed in Hong Kong from a member of the Transformers Chile Facebook group that has a pair of new 4-bot combiners on it: Team Bee and Menasor! Menasor looks to be a new take on his Combiner Wars design in Robots in Disguise style and a very thin waist. He also appears to only be composed of 4 Stunticons, as the side of the bus implies. The Team Bee Combiner (Ultra Bee?) has Bumblebee as the torso, Strongarm as the rightarm, Sideswipe as the left arm, and Grimlock forming both legs (Oh no: Dinobot in a Combiner!!). "Ultra Bee" was also sighted at a UK asda store, so it seems we are getting some Combiners really soon!So, are you ready for some combining to take place in Robots in Disguise? Ready for Team Bee to take the ultimate Team Building exercise? Ready for some Stunticons in a new show? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by

Well, sh*t. There we go, then. Posted by PrymeStriker on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:09pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by

I really want a good toy of both those combiners. Damn they look awesome.



Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:10pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by

Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.



Posted by Sabrblade on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:10pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by

Sabrblade wrote: Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.



And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.

It is weird. But hey, maybe him, optimus, Ratchet, and Windblade will form a whole other combiner!



Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:11pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by

D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Sabrblade wrote: Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.



And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.

Him and three others who aren't in the show anymore?



Did you know Stormshot's on-package bio calls him an "aerialbot"? Posted by Sabrblade on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:13pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by

Sabrblade wrote: Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.



And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.

It's possible one of them could be a smaller toy that's an optional attachment, ala the Legends figures in CW.



Posted by Kurona on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:22pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by

Sabrblade wrote: Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.



And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.



There could be more then one Con Combiner just like we got 3 Aerialbot so far with probably a 4th and maybe a 5th (Stormshot, Skysledge and Stormhammer the latter 2 who combine into Skyhammer just like how Bee and Sidewipe combine into a two bot combiner)



I think that maybe we get Combaticons who combine into Bruticus and if it had to be a 4 bot combiner they would probably leave out Blastoff which could be explained through this.









Posted by Deadput on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:24pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by

Sabrblade wrote: D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Also, let's couple this combiner news to the fact that we are getting 3 new aerialbot toys. Possible RiD Superion? Did you know Stormshot's on-package bio calls him an "aerialbot"?

I did not no. I saw his alpine drift wavemate at TRU today, so I mustve just missed him, otherwise I would've see the toy at least.



Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:27pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by





Of course, as established in previous Aligned media (WFC and Exodus in particular), the terms "Aerialbot" and "Seeker" refer to all flying jet-moded Transformers in general, with the book further establishing that they were all once Seekers in the pre-war factionless days, and when the factions rose up, the whole Seeker subgroup joined the Decepticons while any defectors who sided with the Autobots renamed themselves as "Aerialbots" (save for Jetfire, who considered himself still a Seeker but an Autobot one).

Of course, this all was only executed in Aligned fiction, so it's neat to see the "Aerialbot = jetformer Autobot" label carried over further into RID 2015. Posted by Sabrblade on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:31pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by

Oh, yeah, that's right. Breakdown pushed up lugnuts in Prime. That's why there's only four Stunticons. I forgot about that, considering Breakdown's model in the show was a little bit too busty to share size with the likes of Dead End or Dragstrip. His G1 connection to the Stunticons has been suppressed from my memory for eons thanks to Prime. Posted by PrymeStriker on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:50pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by

Interesting thought: Bee, Sides, and Strong are all about the same size, and Grim is much larger than them. As a result, Grim forms the pants down, while the other 3 make up the chest and arms.



Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:55pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased

Posted by





The Bee Team combiner, on the other hand, delights me. For some reason I just love combiners with mixed alt modes. Three cars and a dinosaur? Sounds fun.



Not that I'd get my hopes up for either of these with movie toys on the way, mind you. History could all too easily repeat.



Sabrblade wrote: And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.



He's always struck me as not being close to the rest of the team the way the first five members of the Bee Team are to each other. Menasor doesn't look bad, but do we need another one so soon? I know we've ditched the metal furries in favor of more G1 rehashes, but I can't help but wonder if other options (aside from Bruticus, which we had one of even more recently than Menasor) were ever seriously considered.The Bee Team combiner, on the other hand, delights me. For some reason I just love combiners with mixed alt modes. Three cars and a dinosaur? Sounds fun.Not that I'd get my hopes up for either of these with movie toys on the way, mind you. History could all too easily repeat.He's always struck me as not being close to the rest of the team the way the first five members of the Bee Team are to each other. Posted by Zeedust on January 21st, 2017 @ 4:04am CST