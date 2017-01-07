Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Friday, January 20th, 2017 8:57PM CST

Category: Cartoon News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 8,978

Thanks to StuartMaximus we have some very interesting and exciting news to bring to you. A bus has been photographed in Hong Kong from a member of the Transformers Chile Facebook group that has a pair of new 4-bot combiners on it: Team Bee and Menasor! Menasor looks to be a new take on his Combiner Wars design in Robots in Disguise style and a very thin waist. He also appears to only be composed of 4 Stunticons, as the side of the bus implies. The Team Bee Combiner (Ultra Bee?) has Bumblebee as the torso, Strongarm as the right Strongarm, Sideswipe as the left arm, and Grimlock forming both legs (Oh no: Dinobot in a Combiner!!). "Ultra Bee" was also sighted at a UK asda store, so it seems we are getting some Combiners really soon!

So, are you ready for some combining to take place in Robots in Disguise? Ready for Team Bee to take the ultimate Team Building exercise? Ready for some Stunticons in a new show? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Credit(s): Transformers Chile Facebook, asda UK
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853437)
Posted by PrymeStriker on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:09pm CST
Well, sh*t. There we go, then.
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853438)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:10pm CST
I really want a good toy of both those combiners. Damn they look awesome.

And they had better name him Ultra Bee
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853439)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:10pm CST
Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.

And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853440)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:11pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.

And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.

It is weird. But hey, maybe him, optimus, Ratchet, and Windblade will form a whole other combiner!

Also, let's couple this combiner news to the fact that we are getting 3 new aerialbot toys. Possible RiD Superion?
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853441)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:13pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.

And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.

It is weird. But hey, maybe him, optimus, Ratchet, and Windblade will form a whole other combiner!
Him and three others who aren't in the show anymore? ;)

D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Also, let's couple this combiner news to the fact that we are getting 3 new aerialbot toys. Possible RiD Superion?
Did you know Stormshot's on-package bio calls him an "aerialbot"?
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853443)
Posted by Kurona on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:22pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.

And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.

It's possible one of them could be a smaller toy that's an optional attachment, ala the Legends figures in CW.

Does this seem really experimental to anyone else? Like, after they finally figured out how to do Combiners well, they're now aiming simpler and in a main line to see if it's possible for them to A) Do a full combiner in a main line, and B) be able to go back to doing Combiners without having the line dominated by them, like how they were in the G1 toyline and - dare I say it - Energon and FoC?
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853444)
Posted by Deadput on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:24pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Weird how they're both four-bot combiners when the season 3 press release said the Decepticon combiner was five bots.

And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.


There could be more then one Con Combiner just like we got 3 Aerialbot so far with probably a 4th and maybe a 5th (Stormshot, Skysledge and Stormhammer the latter 2 who combine into Skyhammer just like how Bee and Sidewipe combine into a two bot combiner)

I think that maybe we get Combaticons who combine into Bruticus and if it had to be a 4 bot combiner they would probably leave out Blastoff which could be explained through this.




Yeah yeah the games and comics are not exactly connected perfectly but I think that it could be a reason if they go through a 4 bot Bruticus like a line from Swindle or Vortex saying "Yeah we lost one of our own in the great war just like how the Stunticons lost Breakdown here on Earth" plus it's not like Blastoff's fate after the games is going to be revealed or anything with High Moon gone.
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853445)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:27pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Also, let's couple this combiner news to the fact that we are getting 3 new aerialbot toys. Possible RiD Superion?
Did you know Stormshot's on-package bio calls him an "aerialbot"?

I did not no. I saw his alpine drift wavemate at TRU today, so I mustve just missed him, otherwise I would've see the toy at least.

But, i'm looking forward to season 3. All this combining stuff actually seems really cool
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853446)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:31pm CST
Of course, as established in previous Aligned media (WFC and Exodus in particular), the terms "Aerialbot" and "Seeker" refer to all flying jet-moded Transformers in general, with the book further establishing that they were all once Seekers in the pre-war factionless days, and when the factions rose up, the whole Seeker subgroup joined the Decepticons while any defectors who sided with the Autobots renamed themselves as "Aerialbots" (save for Jetfire, who considered himself still a Seeker but an Autobot one).

Of course, this all was only executed in Aligned fiction, so it's neat to see the "Aerialbot = jetformer Autobot" label carried over further into RID 2015. 8-)
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853451)
Posted by PrymeStriker on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:50pm CST
Oh, yeah, that's right. Breakdown pushed up lugnuts in Prime. That's why there's only four Stunticons. I forgot about that, considering Breakdown's model in the show was a little bit too busty to share size with the likes of Dead End or Dragstrip. His G1 connection to the Stunticons has been suppressed from my memory for eons thanks to Prime.
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853453)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:55pm CST
Interesting thought: Bee, Sides, and Strong are all about the same size, and Grim is much larger than them. As a result, Grim forms the pants down, while the other 3 make up the chest and arms.

What if... They use Breakdown (screw being dead) or one of the other Stunticons uses his body type, and that one forms the pants like Grim and the other 3 make the rest?
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853486)
Posted by Zeedust on January 21st, 2017 @ 4:04am CST
Menasor doesn't look bad, but do we need another one so soon? I know we've ditched the metal furries in favor of more G1 rehashes, but I can't help but wonder if other options (aside from Bruticus, which we had one of even more recently than Menasor) were ever seriously considered.

The Bee Team combiner, on the other hand, delights me. For some reason I just love combiners with mixed alt modes. Three cars and a dinosaur? Sounds fun.

Not that I'd get my hopes up for either of these with movie toys on the way, mind you. History could all too easily repeat.

Sabrblade wrote:And Drift gets left out of the Autobot one from some reason.


He's always struck me as not being close to the rest of the team the way the first five members of the Bee Team are to each other.
Re: Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased (1853528)
Posted by Alpha Weltall on January 21st, 2017 @ 11:13am CST
As for the combiners we've been dealt, I wonder if they'll go the Tobots route and make each component only go from vehicle to combined modes. I for one wouldn't mind since we already have at least six different molds of each of those Autobots already that go from robot to vehicle. It would also be interesting to see how Hasbro would handle something like that since they pretty much mastered highly articulated combiners without compromising any of the three modes too much at a normal price point. You'd think it would be an easier thing to do but who knows.

