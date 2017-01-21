Robots in Disguise Minicon 4 Packs Found at Burlington
Monday, January 30th, 2017 12:10AM CSTCategories: Toy News, Sightings, Store News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 1,075
With this in mind, head on out to Burlington and see if you can't find yourselves some cheap Transformers, and remember to keep sending us your sightings!
Posted by WreckerJack on January 30th, 2017 @ 1:04am CST