Robots in Disguise Minicon 4 Packs Found at Burlington

Seibertronianhas let us know that he has found some Robots in Disguise Minicon 4-packs at Burlington! This appears to be becoming a trend, seeing as how just earlier today we got word that G2 Bruticus had made its way to Burlington as well. This set of 4 minicons is the original boxed set, featuring Blizzard Strike Backtrack, Scorch Strike Beastbox, Blizzard Strike Swelter, and Scorch Strike Undertone, and was found at a $7.99 price point.With this in mind, head on out to Burlington and see if you can't find yourselves some cheap Transformers, and remember to keep sending us your sightings!