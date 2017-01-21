Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Robots in Disguise Minicon 4 Packs Found at Burlington

Robots in Disguise Minicon 4 Packs Found at Burlington

Monday, January 30th, 2017 12:10AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Sightings, Store News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 1,075

Seibertronian DestronMirage22 has let us know that he has found some Robots in Disguise Minicon 4-packs at Burlington! This appears to be becoming a trend, seeing as how just earlier today we got word that G2 Bruticus had made its way to Burlington as well. This set of 4 minicons is the original boxed set, featuring Blizzard Strike Backtrack, Scorch Strike Beastbox, Blizzard Strike Swelter, and Scorch Strike Undertone, and was found at a $7.99 price point.

With this in mind, head on out to Burlington and see if you can't find yourselves some cheap Transformers, and remember to keep sending us your sightings!

Credit(s): Burlington, DestronMirage22@Seibertron
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicon 4 Packs Found at Burlington (1855815)
Posted by WreckerJack on January 30th, 2017 @ 1:04am CST
Too bad I don't have one near me. I want undertone to put with RiD Ratchet. Also the spines on his sphere mode look neat.

