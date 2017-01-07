Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail

Friday, January 20th, 2017 9:00AM CST

4,698

Credit(s): Walmart, 5-below

We have three sightings for you minicon hunters and Combiner Force 3-step fans to check out.The first comes to us fromwho discovered that the wave 3 and 4 minicons that included the likes of Blizzard Slipstream, Hammer, and Swelter among others, have begun to show up at 5 below. This sighting was confirmed by yours truly, suggesting that this is indeed a widespread sale. So if you are interested in some minis that haven't hit regular retail, go find a 5 Below!The second sighting is fromwho has discovered that at least his Walmart is trying to rid itself of the minicons by placing them on a $2 sale. So check out your local Walmart to see if you can find some cheap minicons there!Finally,himself has reported that the new Combiner Force 3-step Optimus Prime and Bumblebee have been spotted at his Walmart in Mount Prospect, Illinois. These new figures are based on the designs of the previous 3-step changers, but they feature some new tricks in vehicle mode that resemble the minicon activators, just minus the minicon.Check out the sightings, and head to your locals stores to hunt down these new Robots in Disguise Products!