Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail

Friday, January 20th, 2017 9:00AM CST

We have three sightings for you minicon hunters and Combiner Force 3-step fans to check out.

The first comes to us from Carytheone who discovered that the wave 3 and 4 minicons that included the likes of Blizzard Slipstream, Hammer, and Swelter among others, have begun to show up at 5 below. This sighting was confirmed by yours truly, suggesting that this is indeed a widespread sale. So if you are interested in some minis that haven't hit regular retail, go find a 5 Below!

The second sighting is from Destronmirage who has discovered that at least his Walmart is trying to rid itself of the minicons by placing them on a $2 sale. So check out your local Walmart to see if you can find some cheap minicons there!

Finally, Seibertron himself has reported that the new Combiner Force 3-step Optimus Prime and Bumblebee have been spotted at his Walmart in Mount Prospect, Illinois. These new figures are based on the designs of the previous 3-step changers, but they feature some new tricks in vehicle mode that resemble the minicon activators, just minus the minicon.

Check out the sightings, and head to your locals stores to hunt down these new Robots in Disguise Products!

Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853400)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 20th, 2017 @ 6:24pm CST
RAR wrote:I find that really strange - it opens up such a lot of questions - such can Hasbro now reissue any and all of the clash-of-the-Transformers figures again if they want as the only thing that has changed was the passage of a year from 2016 to 2017 to explain the re-pack of Starscream


This has me curious: what is the product code for Combiner Force Starscream? Clash of the Transformers Starscream's is B7958/B7935 Asst. If the first B-number is the same, it's considered the same toy.
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853422)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:35pm CST
Here's a pic of Menasor on the side of a bus
<!-- ia0 -->FB_IMG_1484965708784.jpg<!-- ia0 -->
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853423)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:37pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Here's a pic of Menasor on the side of a bus

...well [bleep].
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853425)
Posted by Kurona on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:42pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Here's a pic of Menasor on the side of a bus
[attachment=0]FB_IMG_1484965708784.jpg[/attachment]

Well, this is... huge, in more than one way. Where'd you find this?
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853426)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:45pm CST
I'm sure that bus wasn't supposed to be used yet, and someone's in trouble. Also, Menasor and the Team Bee combiner are both four-bot, not five. Weird.
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853427)
Posted by Kurona on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:48pm CST
Sigma Magnus wrote:I'm sure that bus wasn't supposed to be used yet, and someone's in trouble. Also, Menasor and the Team Bee combiner are both four-bot, not five. Weird.

Yeah, and since the arms are both two clearly distinct components; this means that the last component is larger and becomes both legs mastodon-style. Which is... interesting.
I find it funny how they're not just doing Combiners in a main line so soon after CW, but specifically one of the Combiners from CW in the main line. I would've thought that'd be a bit repetitive for kids when it's not someone extremely popular like Optimus or Bumblebee, but... did Menasor just get really popular or something? He's starred in a lot of things by now. IDW CW, Machinima CW, in general was the main Decepticon combiner used in advertising... and now this.
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853428)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:53pm CST
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853429)
Posted by Emerje on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:53pm CST
Very interesting. Looks like they're made from four-member teams: three normal sized characters for the arms and torso and a larger character for everything below the waist. Autobots have Bee, Sideswipe, and Strongarm at the top and Grimlock on bottom.

Stunticons look to be Dragstrip, "Wildbreak", Motormaster, and Breakdown I guess as the legs? I wonder if they'll even make all this into figures?

Emerje
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853431)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:55pm CST
Kurona wrote:
Stuartmaximus wrote:Here's a pic of Menasor on the side of a bus
[attachment=0]FB_IMG_1484965708784.jpg[/attachment]

Well, this is... huge, in more than one way. Where'd you find this?
I'm thinking here.

And here is a better look at the Bee Team combiner.

Sigma Magnus wrote:I'm sure that bus wasn't supposed to be used yet, and someone's in trouble. Also, Menasor and the Team Bee combiner are both four-bot, not five. Weird.
Especially weird considering the press release for season 3 said that the Decepticon combiner was a five-bot one, right?
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853462)
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 20th, 2017 @ 11:22pm CST
Wow, I can't believe my post made the news page. That's so cool! No news credit though? :(
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853463)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 11:26pm CST
DestronMirage22 wrote:Wow, I can't believe my post made the news page. That's so cool! No news credit though? :(

Carytheone submitted the 5-below part first. Your post was pulled in as a roundup, but because Cary had posted something first, he got it. We can only give 1 news credit per news.

Don't worry though! Just keep sending us news and we will keep on posting it!

BTW, If you guys ever want to try out Crash Combiners, get PrimeStrong. He(?) is so much fun.



Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853465)
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 20th, 2017 @ 11:37pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
DestronMirage22 wrote:Wow, I can't believe my post made the news page. That's so cool! No news credit though? :(

Carytheone submitted the 5-below part first. Your post was pulled in as a roundup, but because Cary had posted something first, he got it. We can only give 1 news credit per news.

Don't worry though! Just keep sending us news and we will keep on posting it!

BTW, If you guys ever want to try out Crash Combiners, get PrimeStrong. He(?) is so much fun.





Ahh, I see now. No worries, it was a huge honor just to be included in the news post. :D

I like that PrimeStrong headsculpt. Reminds me alot of Star Convoy. Anybody else seeing it?
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853470)
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:13am CST
RAR wrote:I find that really strange - it opens up such a lot of questions - such can Hasbro now reissue any and all of the clash-of-the-Transformers figures again if they want as the only thing that has changed was the passage of a year from 2016 to 2017 to explain the re-pack of Starscream

That was why I was expecting him to be a slightly different colour (like Megatronus was) so as to not step on TRU's toes.

As now we will have the bizarre situation where the TRU exclusive Starscream will be on the shelf at the same time as the exact same Starscream is in another packet with the two packets being at two distinct prices for the same toy.

---

Anyway speaking of Starscream I just got the Legion class on he's really rather great - might even be the best legion in the entire RID Legion line.
He has knees and his wings are not blocked by the kibble like they are on the Warrior class. He's got a ton of joints on him too like multi-jointed shoulders - the only lack is his head doesn't turn other than that he's terrific.

I wonder if they'd consider making a One-step Starscream this year ?


During Beast Hunters Target had 3 BH Bumblebees on the shelf at the same time. If you include the original Bees as well there were 5
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853484)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 21st, 2017 @ 3:43am CST
Emerje wrote:Very interesting. Looks like they're made from four-member teams: three normal sized characters for the arms and torso and a larger character for everything below the waist. Autobots have Bee, Sideswipe, and Strongarm at the top and Grimlock on bottom.

Stunticons look to be Dragstrip, "Wildbreak", Motormaster, and Breakdown I guess as the legs? I wonder if they'll even make all this into figures?

Emerje



Well according to internet chatter....Breakdown is missing from this combiner(but we haven't got a clear look at who forms the legs yet?...if no Breakdown...then obviously it'll be Dead End)
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853493)
Posted by william-james88 on January 21st, 2017 @ 6:02am CST
Why wouldn't motormaster be the legs?

And D, how are the individual robot modes?
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853502)
Posted by Kurona on January 21st, 2017 @ 7:35am CST
william-james88 wrote:Why wouldn't motormaster be the legs?

And D, how are the individual robot modes?

Because he very much seems to be the torso.
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853504)
Posted by RAR on January 21st, 2017 @ 7:50am CST
I forgot to mention that there is a clearer image of the Bee combiner I posted news of it via TFW2005 by accident in the Rescue Bots Thread before the Menasor image on the bus showed up.

https://t.co/Um7HXPKLWi

In other news McDonald's has an RID Promotion.

https://t.co/5wbgDjiYcv

-------
The cartoon is the main marketing tool for your toyline so the Combiner Force thread seems to be essentially something like Predacons Rising that has been cut up into chunks so they can display it as a short season.

They are pushing a toyline yet they show was cancelled early and had a lot of episodes pulled - seems odd that the line is getting it's second wind just in them to be abandoned in terms of it's marketing back-stop "The Cartoon".

----

Also are those new 3-steps the same size as the old ones are still ?

----

I will be curious to find out if the stamp & tampograph Number on Warrior Class CF Starscream remains the same as COTT Starscream or not.
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853516)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 9:34am CST
william-james88 wrote:D, how are the individual robot modes?

Strongarm is ok. Prime looks shite. But they aren't about the the individual modes, so I'm good with it. Primestrong himself is really good looking. Excused the robots modes mostly
RAR wrote:I forgot to mention that there is a clearer image of the Bee combiner I posted news of it via TFW2005 by accident in the Rescue Bots Thread before the Menasor image on the bus showed up.

https://t.co/Um7HXPKLWi

That image was included in my post over in the cartoon discussion thread where the combiner news was made
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853519)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 21st, 2017 @ 9:50am CST
william-james88 wrote:Why wouldn't motormaster be the legs?

And D, how are the individual robot modes?


Well from the pic on the side of that bus...it looks like he's the torso, with the two halves of either Drag Strip or Wildbreaker forming both arms...which then leaves two unaccounted for((or one! depending on how his legs are formed & by which character(as the two halves of Grimlock appear to form both legs of that Bee combiner)....& if Menasor is a combiner of 4 or not?)).
Re: Robots in Disguise Minicons On Sale at Walmart, 5 Below; Combiner Force 3-Steps Found at Retail (1853522)
Posted by Kurona on January 21st, 2017 @ 9:59am CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:
william-james88 wrote:Why wouldn't motormaster be the legs?

And D, how are the individual robot modes?


Well from the pic on the side of that bus...it looks like he's the torso, with the two halves of either Drag Strip or Wildbreaker forming both arms...which then leaves two unaccounted for((or one! depending on how his legs are formed & by which character(as the two halves of Grimlock appear to form both legs of that Bee combiner)....& if Menasor is a combiner of 4 or not?)).

? The arms look to be two different cars rather than two halves of the same car.

