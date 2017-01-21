Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 3:50PM CST

7,842

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply



















Did any of you miss out on those Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes? For those that forgot (since this is from 2015), those were the shampoo bottle type Transformers that actually transformed. They were surprisingly fun and did what they were there to do, pleasing to a much younger audience. There is a review below as a refresher. These are back on the shelves now in case you missed the, packaged under the new Combiner Force subline, and they were found at a Toysrus in long Island by Scottimus Prime. They actually include the Titan change heroes and the older 3 step Sideswipe under the same wave.

Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!



Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854311)

Posted by

I've just seen a press walkabout vid of the London Toyfair & there's an RID poster outside a stall at 12:04mins into the vid(it's very brief), so hopefully tomorrow(or today) when the public are allowed in....someone will be sending pics & vids of what's on display at the RID stall...my guess is....hopefully Menasor will be there(if not....then he'll be at the German one at the start of next month)

Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 24th, 2017 @ 6:44pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854313)

Posted by

But Hasbro isnt at the show, so wouldnt the RID stuff just be random merch? Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 6:54pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854316)

Posted by

william-james88 wrote: But Hasbro isnt at the show, so wouldnt the RID stuff just be random merch?



Dunno pal? but hoping when the vids & pics start rolling in that we'll get our first look at the Menasor toy. Dunno pal? but hoping when the vids & pics start rolling in that we'll get our first look at the Menasor toy. Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:08pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854320)

Posted by





In case anyone wanted to see the new art on the Combiner Force released Warrior Grimlock: Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:43pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854321)

Posted by

Just remember, the Optimus Prime I reviewed was the second one I got, the first was broken in the box. The arm was snapped clean but held perfectly in place by the ties. Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:47pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854323)

Posted by

william-james88 wrote: But Hasbro isnt at the show, so wouldnt the RID stuff just be random merch?

Yep, if Hasbro isn't there then the toys wont be either. The poster seems to be advertising Cartoon Network products more than anything, there's even a matching Powerpuff Girls poster opposite it, both with big CN logos on them.



Emerje Yep, if Hasbro isn't there then the toys wont be either. The poster seems to be advertising Cartoon Network products more than anything, there's even a matching Powerpuff Girls poster opposite it, both with big CN logos on them.Emerje Posted by Emerje on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:49pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854329)

Posted by

I'm sorry to all of you RID fans, but I for one can not stand the Decepticon animal based alt-modes. I find it degrading to a (somewhat) honorable faction.



The only reason that I've been searching for these Tiny Titans guys is the fact that they brought back some G1 classics. I brushed this off the first time I saw it, but after looking closer and seeing Perceptor, I was sold. I spent... and hour at the store feeling all of the bags, but I've been successful and have gotten: Perceptor, Jazz, Prince Starscream, Windblade, Blaster, Galvatron, and Devastator. You can tell that I only got the ones that are currently known in the IDW comics, and not RID. I also was able to get a card of Inferno and Kickback because some fragging person slit the bags and left them behind.



I honestly hope that whoever did that, at least knows who they got, and not some little kid who has no respect for the meaning behind G1. If I spend hours feeling up the bags (and yes, I was feeling between their legs to try and find Prince Starscream's cape) then they should not be able to do what they did to cheat the rules of this twisted game.



I hate blind bags... Posted by Wayne2049 on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:08pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854342)

Posted by

Wayne2049 wrote: I'm sorry to all of you RID fans, but I for one can not stand the Decepticon animal based alt-modes. I find it degrading to a (somewhat) honorable faction.

I get that. But then I remember my favourite group of Decepticons were the Predacons, all ruthless beastial members of the faction which showed why it was so feared. And this beast theme is kept with RID. In any case, get warrior Fracture when you have a chance, he isnt beast themed and is a great Decepticon toy

[quote]

I hate blind bags...[/quote]

Me too. There are some new ones for the Lego Batman movie and some minifigures are awesome. But if there is no way of knowing what I am getting, then there is no way I am paying $5 everytime. I get that. But then I remember my favourite group of Decepticons were the Predacons, all ruthless beastial members of the faction which showed why it was so feared. And this beast theme is kept with RID. In any case, get warrior Fracture when you have a chance, he isnt beast themed and is a great Decepticon toy[quote]I hate blind bags...[/quote]Me too. There are some new ones for the Lego Batman movie and some minifigures are awesome. But if there is no way of knowing what I am getting, then there is no way I am paying $5 everytime. Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:20pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854402)

Posted by

Looks like I'm not wrong to only want this set. Actually looks worth it.



On another note I never thought a 5min review of such a simple toy could be so drawn out. Though it could just be that the reviewer is annoying to me. Posted by Underc3211 on January 25th, 2017 @ 4:54am CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854539)

Posted by

Ohh good, the transforming titans figured didnt sell the first time so someone decided they wanted to see if a new name would fix it, how brilliant

/s Posted by GalvatronG1 on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:09pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854575)

Posted by



http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/t ... 914/page-3







but if you zoom in on the lefthandside of the pic.....you can just make out a shelf filled with RID merch





now....whether like William James said that it's just random merch or already existing merch? is hard to determine from this pic. Ok on the continuing saga to try to bring to you anything from the London toyfair....i managed to find this on TFW2005but if you zoom in on the lefthandside of the pic.....you can just make out a shelf filled with RID merchnow....whether like William James said that it's just random merch or already existing merch? is hard to determine from this pic. Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:53pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854578)

Posted by

Stuartmaximus wrote:

now....whether like William James said that it's just random merch or already existing merch? is hard to determine from this pic.

I can tell you what it is, its die cast cars, thats what that company does. These arent from hasbro but instead from a licensed toy company that makes non transforming toys:











Those characters are non transforming figures. I can tell you what it is, its die cast cars, thats what that company does. These arent from hasbro but instead from a licensed toy company that makes non transforming toys:Those characters are non transforming figures. Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:57pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854582)

Posted by

william-james88 wrote: Stuartmaximus wrote:

now....whether like William James said that it's just random merch or already existing merch? is hard to determine from this pic.

I can tell you what it is, its die cast cars, thats what that company does. These arent from hasbro but instead from a licensed toy company that makes non transforming toys:











Those characters are non transforming figures.



Ah, ok, thanks Ah, ok, thanks Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:07pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854590)

Posted by

RAR wrote: I wasn't on my normal computer when I was looking at it so I can't look it up in the history unfortunately - but it was a link I found off the back of some news story on UK toyfair. I've back traced the usual sites and I can't seem to find where I saw it .. sorry about that.



I glad I found some of it though and that it was of some use.



Is it this?

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/r ... 0.1097594/ Is it this? Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:29pm CST

Re: Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail (1854592)

Posted by

Stuartmaximus wrote: RAR wrote: I wasn't on my normal computer when I was looking at it so I can't look it up in the history unfortunately - but it was a link I found off the back of some news story on UK toyfair. I've back traced the usual sites and I can't seem to find where I saw it .. sorry about that.



I glad I found some of it though and that it was of some use.



Is it this?

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/r ... 0.1097594/

Did you click the pic you linked to and check the top left corner?

You should see something familiar Did you click the pic you linked to and check the top left corner?You should see something familiar Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:32pm CST