Robots in Disguise Titan Change Heroes Repackaged and Spotted at Retail
Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 3:50PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 7,842
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 24th, 2017 @ 6:44pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 6:54pm CST
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:08pm CST
william-james88 wrote:But Hasbro isnt at the show, so wouldnt the RID stuff just be random merch?
Dunno pal? but hoping when the vids & pics start rolling in that we'll get our first look at the Menasor toy.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:43pm CST
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:47pm CST
Posted by Emerje on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:49pm CST
william-james88 wrote:But Hasbro isnt at the show, so wouldnt the RID stuff just be random merch?
Yep, if Hasbro isn't there then the toys wont be either. The poster seems to be advertising Cartoon Network products more than anything, there's even a matching Powerpuff Girls poster opposite it, both with big CN logos on them.
Emerje
Posted by Wayne2049 on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:08pm CST
The only reason that I've been searching for these Tiny Titans guys is the fact that they brought back some G1 classics. I brushed this off the first time I saw it, but after looking closer and seeing Perceptor, I was sold. I spent... and hour at the store feeling all of the bags, but I've been successful and have gotten: Perceptor, Jazz, Prince Starscream, Windblade, Blaster, Galvatron, and Devastator. You can tell that I only got the ones that are currently known in the IDW comics, and not RID. I also was able to get a card of Inferno and Kickback because some fragging person slit the bags and left them behind.
I honestly hope that whoever did that, at least knows who they got, and not some little kid who has no respect for the meaning behind G1. If I spend hours feeling up the bags (and yes, I was feeling between their legs to try and find Prince Starscream's cape) then they should not be able to do what they did to cheat the rules of this twisted game.
I hate blind bags...
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:20pm CST
Wayne2049 wrote:I'm sorry to all of you RID fans, but I for one can not stand the Decepticon animal based alt-modes. I find it degrading to a (somewhat) honorable faction.
I get that. But then I remember my favourite group of Decepticons were the Predacons, all ruthless beastial members of the faction which showed why it was so feared. And this beast theme is kept with RID. In any case, get warrior Fracture when you have a chance, he isnt beast themed and is a great Decepticon toy
Me too. There are some new ones for the Lego Batman movie and some minifigures are awesome. But if there is no way of knowing what I am getting, then there is no way I am paying $5 everytime.
Posted by Underc3211 on January 25th, 2017 @ 4:54am CST
On another note I never thought a 5min review of such a simple toy could be so drawn out. Though it could just be that the reviewer is annoying to me.
Posted by GalvatronG1 on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:09pm CST
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:53pm CST
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/t ... 914/page-3
but if you zoom in on the lefthandside of the pic.....you can just make out a shelf filled with RID merch
now....whether like William James said that it's just random merch or already existing merch? is hard to determine from this pic.
Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:57pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:
now....whether like William James said that it's just random merch or already existing merch? is hard to determine from this pic.
I can tell you what it is, its die cast cars, thats what that company does. These arent from hasbro but instead from a licensed toy company that makes non transforming toys:
Those characters are non transforming figures.
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:07pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Stuartmaximus wrote:
now....whether like William James said that it's just random merch or already existing merch? is hard to determine from this pic.
I can tell you what it is, its die cast cars, thats what that company does. These arent from hasbro but instead from a licensed toy company that makes non transforming toys:
Those characters are non transforming figures.
Ah, ok, thanks
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:29pm CST
RAR wrote:I wasn't on my normal computer when I was looking at it so I can't look it up in the history unfortunately - but it was a link I found off the back of some news story on UK toyfair. I've back traced the usual sites and I can't seem to find where I saw it .. sorry about that.
I glad I found some of it though and that it was of some use.
Is it this?
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/r ... 0.1097594/
Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:32pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:RAR wrote:I wasn't on my normal computer when I was looking at it so I can't look it up in the history unfortunately - but it was a link I found off the back of some news story on UK toyfair. I've back traced the usual sites and I can't seem to find where I saw it .. sorry about that.

I glad I found some of it though and that it was of some use.

Is it this?

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/r ... 0.1097594/
I glad I found some of it though and that it was of some use.
Is it this?
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/r ... 0.1097594/
Did you click the pic you linked to and check the top left corner?
You should see something familiar
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:46pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Stuartmaximus wrote:RAR wrote:I wasn't on my normal computer when I was looking at it so I can't look it up in the history unfortunately - but it was a link I found off the back of some news story on UK toyfair. I've back traced the usual sites and I can't seem to find where I saw it .. sorry about that.

I glad I found some of it though and that it was of some use.

Is it this?

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/r ... 0.1097594/
I glad I found some of it though and that it was of some use.
Is it this?
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/r ... 0.1097594/
Did you click the pic you linked to and check the top left corner?
You should see something familiar
Ah, right, lol
well...i dunno what RAR's referring to then