Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Robots in Disguise Warrior Alpine Strike Drift, Skywarp, Legion Blurr Reviews

Transformers News: Robots in Disguise Warrior Alpine Strike Drift, Skywarp, Legion Blurr Reviews

Monday, January 9th, 2017 2:15PM CST

Categories: Toy News, Reviews
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 394

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Seibertronian RAR has provided us with more reviews today, this time in the form of a pair of repaints along with a new legion class figure: Blurr! Warrior Alpine Strike Drift is a repaint of the warrior class figure in an homage to the IDW character of the same name. Skywarp is a repaint of the Warrior Starscream mold, looking very nice in his black and purple. And rounding out the crew is legion class Blurr, an all new mold and a potential piece of a Robots in Disguise/Rescue Bots toy crossover.

You can check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Alpine Strike Drift Review :



Warrior Skywarp review :



Legion Blurr Review :

Credit(s): Chefatron
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Robots in Disguise Warrior Alpine Strike Drift, Skywarp, Legion Blurr Reviews (1851338)
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:17pm CST
I just realised I don't know if Bisk is a 2017 Legion wave 1 or Legion wave 2 repack since he was skipped in the UK in the previous packaging style I hope he will get released in the new packaging either in wave 1 or 2 of Combiner Force Legions.

Maybe by the time he comes out I can actually find a Legion Ratchet that has two legs painted the same and not one thickly painted and one thinly painted - I've not seen such a common paint error since the Hasbro Asia Conehead 3 pack version of Thrust who had the same problem on his lift fans (I have two and they are both like that - but at least I can swap them now).

It would be great if they wrap Warrior Ratchet & Bisk back into a later wave too since both of those seem to have been skipped to - I remain a bit scared they might forget to do that though since Jazz was not reissued at all so far - where as Grimlock and Strongarm you can't escape from them.

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,840 pages were recently viewed by 822 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02821 seconds and was viewed 127 times on Monday, January 9th 2017 2:44pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.