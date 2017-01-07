Robots in Disguise Warrior Alpine Strike Drift, Skywarp, Legion Blurr Reviews
Monday, January 9th, 2017 2:15PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Reviews
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 394
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
You can check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!
Warrior Skywarp review :
Legion Blurr Review :
Most Popular Transformers News
Most Recent Transformers News
TFsource News! DX9 Carry and Terror, Titanika, Striker Noir, Sovereign, Gigapower, & TW Constructor!Posted 57 minutes ago
Rob Liefeld on Akiva Goldsman and Transformers, Hasbro / Paramount Shared UniversePosted 12 hours ago
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:17pm CST
Maybe by the time he comes out I can actually find a Legion Ratchet that has two legs painted the same and not one thickly painted and one thinly painted - I've not seen such a common paint error since the Hasbro Asia Conehead 3 pack version of Thrust who had the same problem on his lift fans (I have two and they are both like that - but at least I can swap them now).
It would be great if they wrap Warrior Ratchet & Bisk back into a later wave too since both of those seem to have been skipped to - I remain a bit scared they might forget to do that though since Jazz was not reissued at all so far - where as Grimlock and Strongarm you can't escape from them.