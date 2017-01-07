Robots in Disguise Warrior Alpine Strike Drift, Skywarp, Legion Blurr Reviews

Monday, January 9th, 2017 2:15PM CST

Seibertronianhas provided us with more reviews today, this time in the form of a pair of repaints along with a new legion class figure: Blurr! Warrior Alpine Strike Drift is a repaint of the warrior class figure in an homage to the IDW character of the same name. Skywarp is a repaint of the Warrior Starscream mold, looking very nice in his black and purple. And rounding out the crew is legion class Blurr, an all new mold and a potential piece of a Robots in Disguise/Rescue Bots toy crossover.You can check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

I just realised I don't know if Bisk is a 2017 Legion wave 1 or Legion wave 2 repack since he was skipped in the UK in the previous packaging style I hope he will get released in the new packaging either in wave 1 or 2 of Combiner Force Legions.



Maybe by the time he comes out I can actually find a Legion Ratchet that has two legs painted the same and not one thickly painted and one thinly painted - I've not seen such a common paint error since the Hasbro Asia Conehead 3 pack version of Thrust who had the same problem on his lift fans (I have two and they are both like that - but at least I can swap them now).



It would be great if they wrap Warrior Ratchet & Bisk back into a later wave too since both of those seem to have been skipped to - I remain a bit scared they might forget to do that though since Jazz was not reissued at all so far - where as Grimlock and Strongarm you can't escape from them.