Santiago Cabrera Interview, Talks About Transformers: The Last Knight

Spanish is my first language (out of 5), and reading the interview, I would like to point out there is more than meet the eyes...basically:-TRF, fights against "evil" transformers, so could be taken as NEST in ROTF... or against every single seibertronian, he didn't specified.-Also his character did survive the 5th movie, but is up to the story/budged/director, if he will be involved on next transformers movies.-there is also mention about Jun 23, as a premier, and the fact that their last filming day was Dec 10th....about Cabrera, he went for a different movie casting, but he got transformers 5 as an offer, instead. He said he didn't know about transformers (he didn't watch any previous movie), but he knew Mr. Bay's previous work (Armagedon, etc), and this movie will be the biggest project in his career.