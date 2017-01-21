Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Santiago Cabrera Interview, Talks About Transformers: The Last Knight

Monday, January 23rd, 2017 10:31AM CST

Categories: Live Action Movie News, People News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 6,757

A new interview has been sent to us via Seibertronian Stuartmaximus where Santiago Cabrera talks about his role in the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight movie. The interview was done in Spanish, so some translation is necessary if you don't speak the language. In the interview, Cabrera talks about how he was looking at movie roles, and joined up with Transformers when the casting director for another movie he was interested in pointed him in that direction.

While he did not know really anything about Transformers, he decided to give it a try. He would then attend an interview with Micheal Bay, who hired him on for the movie. Cabrera would talk about in the interview how this movie was a big opportunity for him, seeing as how it will be his first blockbuster and it is a largely successful movie series.

Cabrera would also go on to talk a little bit about his character in the movie.

Spoiler Alert Below!

In the movie, Cabrera's character is a retired military man who is now head of an organization called TRF that hunts down Earth-based Transformers, sort of like a successor to Cemetery Wind. It can be guessed that this organization is also home to former Major Lennox, who is returning in the movie and has been seen filming with Cabrera. Cabrera also let slip he would be down for returning in Transformers 6, suggesting his character would survive the film.

End Spoilers

You can find the whole interview by clicking the link above, and tell us what you think of this latest interview related to The Last Knight below!
Credit(s): Sabado El Mercurio
Re: Santiago Cabrera Interview, Talks About Transformers: The Last Knight (1854000)
Posted by BERSEKAEL on January 23rd, 2017 @ 3:56pm CST
Spanish is my first language (out of 5), and reading the interview, I would like to point out there is more than meet the eyes...

basically:

-TRF, fights against "evil" transformers, so could be taken as NEST in ROTF... or against every single seibertronian, he didn't specified.

-Also his character did survive the 5th movie, but is up to the story/budged/director, if he will be involved on next transformers movies.

-there is also mention about Jun 23, as a premier, and the fact that their last filming day was Dec 10th.
...

about Cabrera, he went for a different movie casting, but he got transformers 5 as an offer, instead. He said he didn't know about transformers (he didn't watch any previous movie), but he knew Mr. Bay's previous work (Armagedon, etc), and this movie will be the biggest project in his career. :CON:
Re: Santiago Cabrera Interview, Talks About Transformers: The Last Knight (1854182)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:37am CST
<!-- ia0 -->FB_IMG_1485270101130-1.jpg<!-- ia0 -->

