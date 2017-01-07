Scans of Comics for Takara Legends Chromedome, Highbrow and Mindwipe

LG32 Chromedome

Some thoughts about...Cool robot-mode. I like that he can pull off the heroic cartoon pose with the knees slightly arched back.

Face-sculpt is great.. faithful to the Japanese series. I'm a fan of "Rebirth" though; and Hasbro's sculpt feels closer to that. It's fine since both versions have faceplates (and even in the American series there were several characters with two head designs.

I went with Takara partly because of the arguably nicer colours of the body.

Wish he had twin guns instead of the seat-gun, or in addition to it. Like the original toy and cartoon. The gun doesn't look much like either.But the tank mode is pretty nifty.















Because of his chest he can hold his gun with two hands only like this, but it doesn't look too bad --









Transformation is fun and cool, my favourite part is the leg panels. Nice one.

The car mode is great, better than I expected actually. Love the golden rims!

But the coolest part is the driver's cabin. Yes, all the TR figures have this, but somehow it's the best in the car because it's a very basic Transformer/Autobot mode. And also the hatch is so luxurious.

His little drone buddy thing, Moguru, also has some swanky paint. That gold application on the drill is nice.

I like the canopy and those sculpted wheel details on the sides.

I like LG32 more than I had expected. And the chocolate / white chocolate colour scheme is rather neat.