Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Sneak Peek - IDW Optimus Prime #2 iTunes Preview

Transformers News: Sneak Peek - IDW Optimus Prime #2 iTunes Preview

Sunday, December 18th, 2016 2:49PM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 13,882

Via the usual iTunes screenshot uploads, we have an early look at the next issue of the new IDW Publishing Transformers ongoing series - Optimus Prime #2 - in which we meet the newcomers to Earth in their corkscrew ship. Check the three pages mirrored out below!

NEW CYBERTRON! A massive corkscrew-shaped space ship has drilled into Earth, bringing with it a surprising disruption to OPTIMUS PRIME's plans. Meanwhile—ARCEE fields a dangerous offer that may be too good to resist!


Transformers News: Sneak Peek - IDW Optimus Prime #2 iTunes Preview

Transformers News: Sneak Peek - IDW Optimus Prime #2 iTunes Preview

Transformers News: Sneak Peek - IDW Optimus Prime #2 iTunes Preview
Credit(s): iTunes
Re: Sneak Peek - IDW Optimus Prime #2 iTunes Preview (1847798)
Posted by Flashwave on December 18th, 2016 @ 11:26pm CST
Slag it, I read that entire preview parsing his name as "Rum Mage" and not the blatent "Rummage" Stupid, sneaky, tricky IDW and their tricks. And pulling a Bait and Switch by showing us the years-long teased Quintesson ship and then giving us the Junkions.
Re: Sneak Peek - IDW Optimus Prime #2 iTunes Preview (1847811)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on December 19th, 2016 @ 2:45am CST
Corkscrew ship? isn't that the same kinda ship that was in the original animated movie :-?
Re: Sneak Peek - IDW Optimus Prime #2 iTunes Preview (1847835)
Posted by #Sideways# on December 19th, 2016 @ 10:46am CST
Whew, the art is not the best. I can't tell what's happening half the time. Also, did Wreck-Gar just rip his own head off to prove a point?

But truly, I'm hoping that Wreck-Gar eventually could be the Deadpool of this universe: Breaking the fourth wall whenever possible and being rather insane comic relief.
Re: Sneak Peek - IDW Optimus Prime #2 iTunes Preview (1847858)
Posted by ricemazter on December 19th, 2016 @ 1:31pm CST
#Sideways# wrote:Whew, the art is not the best. I can't tell what's happening half the time. Also, did Wreck-Gar just rip his own head off to prove a point?

But truly, I'm hoping that Wreck-Gar eventually could be the Deadpool of this universe: Breaking the fourth wall whenever possible and being rather insane comic relief.


I'm not sure, but I think the problem might be the coloring rather than the line work. There's barely any contrast between shades. Everything has the same lighting despite being different colors. This isn't so much a problem with characters who aren't Junkions. The other Autobots are only made up of one or two primary colors anyway.
Re: Sneak Peek - IDW Optimus Prime #2 iTunes Preview (1847881)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on December 19th, 2016 @ 2:52pm CST
#Sideways# wrote:I'm hoping that Wreck-Gar eventually could be the Deadpool of this universe: Breaking the fourth wall whenever possible and being rather insane comic relief.

I kinda agree, given the vibe I'm getting from him.

