Sunbow Transformers 'Fire in the Sky' Original Audio

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 4:41PM CST

Transformers at the Moon are at it again with the recovering of old audio from the original G1 Sunbow cartoon, this time in the form of audio from episode 7 'Fire in the Sky!' This is a little bit of a unique situation, as the original audio was actually sent to the animators and just never used. Moonbug can explain below:
The audio is from an original slugged cassette and if from the sessions when Skyfire was still referred to as Jetfire. This audio was never used in the final released version.

From what we have been told by those in the industry, slugged tapes mean that the animation was done and thus any missing scene we find on those tapes means that there should (90% likelihood) have been animation produced that may still exist on a tape somewhere.

You can check out the video embedded below, along with a transcript of the missing dialogue. Enjoy!



#### Extended Scene ####
SKYWARP: We... we found something!
MEGATRON: So you did. Starscream, I want a clearer look.
STARSCREAM: You shall have it, leader.
MEGATRON: It appears to be a robot of unknown classification.

*NEW* RUMBLE: Look out -- You'll damage him! Let me do it ..
*NEW* STARSCREAM: Stay back! I've had enough of your bungling today! Wha---?!
*NEW* MEGATRON: Rumble's right -- I don't want the creature damaged. We may be able to revive him!
MEGATRON: With his size and probable strength, he will make an excellent Decepticon!

#### Extended Scene with switched audio ####
THUNDERCRACKER: Whatever it is, being on ice kept it fresh.
SKYWARP: But not perfect. Info center's down.
SOUNDWAVE: Also, cybermotor relays are useless **MOVED IN FINAL VERSION**
STARSCREAM: Then give him 50.000 volts to activate his memory monitor!
MEGATRON: Starscream, why are you so concerned about this creature?
STARSCREAM: Because I knew him once, a long time ago on Cybertron. Again! This time a million volts!

*NEW* THUNDERCRACKER: Converting wrist unit to nuclear-fusion cannon ... and ... firing!

STARSCREAM: Memory monitor activating!
MEGATRON: You knew him?
STARSCREAM: His name is Jetfire.

#### Extended Scene ####
STARSCREAM: Jetfire and I were both explorers from Cybertron.
MEGATRON:That must have been shortly before our final falling-out with the Autobots.

*NEW* MEGATRON: They refused to join us in our conquest of the universe so we declared war on them and all their weakling breed.

STARSCREAM: Yes. Skyfire and I were exploring what was an uncharted planet at that time. This one. Earth.

#### Extended Scene ####
JETFIRE: Aaahh... aahh... What happened? Starscream... it's you. You have... rescued me. But where am I? This is not Cybertron.
STARSCREAM: No. This is Earth, where you crashed many years ago.

*NEW* JETFIRE: How long have I been ... dysfunctional?
*NEW* STARSCREAM: Too long! Much has changed Jetfire.
*NEW* JETFIRE: But I will soon be operational again and we will resume our scientific explorations!

MEGATRON: I am Megatron, Jetfire.

#### Extended Scene ####
SKYFIRE: Destruction to all Autobots!

*NEW* IRONHIDE: He's a Decepticon!
*NEW* PRIME: Seek cover and return fire!
*NEW* IRONHIDE: You can dish it out, big fellah, but can you take it?!

SPARKPLUG WITWICKY: Hit the ice, Spike! He's gonna fire again!
SPIKE WITWICKY: Dad, help!!


#### Extended Scene ####
OPTIMUS PRIME:Possibly. There are hundreds of tunnels down here!
SPIKE WITWICKY: Please, help!

*NEW* SPARKPLUG: Can you hear us!

CLIFFJUMPER: Spike and Sparkplug!
OPTIMUS PRIME: Cliffjumper, be cautious!
Credit(s): Transformers At The Moon
Re: Sunbow Transformers 'Fire in the Sky' Original Audio
Posted by Insurgent on January 13th, 2017 @ 5:00am CST
This is worth listening to just to hear the characters using the name Jetfire.

