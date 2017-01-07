Sunbow Transformers 'Fire in the Sky' Original Audio

#### Extended Scene ####

SKYWARP: We... we found something!

MEGATRON: So you did. Starscream, I want a clearer look.

STARSCREAM: You shall have it, leader.

MEGATRON: It appears to be a robot of unknown classification.



*NEW* RUMBLE: Look out -- You'll damage him! Let me do it ..

*NEW* STARSCREAM: Stay back! I've had enough of your bungling today! Wha---?!

*NEW* MEGATRON: Rumble's right -- I don't want the creature damaged. We may be able to revive him!

MEGATRON: With his size and probable strength, he will make an excellent Decepticon!



#### Extended Scene with switched audio ####

THUNDERCRACKER: Whatever it is, being on ice kept it fresh.

SKYWARP: But not perfect. Info center's down.

SOUNDWAVE: Also, cybermotor relays are useless **MOVED IN FINAL VERSION**

STARSCREAM: Then give him 50.000 volts to activate his memory monitor!

MEGATRON: Starscream, why are you so concerned about this creature?

STARSCREAM: Because I knew him once, a long time ago on Cybertron. Again! This time a million volts!



*NEW* THUNDERCRACKER: Converting wrist unit to nuclear-fusion cannon ... and ... firing!



STARSCREAM: Memory monitor activating!

MEGATRON: You knew him?

STARSCREAM: His name is Jetfire.



#### Extended Scene ####

STARSCREAM: Jetfire and I were both explorers from Cybertron.

MEGATRON:That must have been shortly before our final falling-out with the Autobots.



*NEW* MEGATRON: They refused to join us in our conquest of the universe so we declared war on them and all their weakling breed.



STARSCREAM: Yes. Skyfire and I were exploring what was an uncharted planet at that time. This one. Earth.



#### Extended Scene ####

JETFIRE: Aaahh... aahh... What happened? Starscream... it's you. You have... rescued me. But where am I? This is not Cybertron.

STARSCREAM: No. This is Earth, where you crashed many years ago.



*NEW* JETFIRE: How long have I been ... dysfunctional?

*NEW* STARSCREAM: Too long! Much has changed Jetfire.

*NEW* JETFIRE: But I will soon be operational again and we will resume our scientific explorations!



MEGATRON: I am Megatron, Jetfire.



#### Extended Scene ####

SKYFIRE: Destruction to all Autobots!



*NEW* IRONHIDE: He's a Decepticon!

*NEW* PRIME: Seek cover and return fire!

*NEW* IRONHIDE: You can dish it out, big fellah, but can you take it?!



SPARKPLUG WITWICKY: Hit the ice, Spike! He's gonna fire again!

SPIKE WITWICKY: Dad, help!!





#### Extended Scene ####

OPTIMUS PRIME:Possibly. There are hundreds of tunnels down here!

SPIKE WITWICKY: Please, help!



*NEW* SPARKPLUG: Can you hear us!



CLIFFJUMPER: Spike and Sparkplug!

OPTIMUS PRIME: Cliffjumper, be cautious!

