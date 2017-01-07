Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Sunbow Transformers Recovered Deleted Audio from 'S.O.S. Dinobots'

Monday, January 9th, 2017 2:22AM CST

Thanks to fellow Seibertronian Moonbug, part of the dynamic duo behind Transformers @ the Moon, we have another addition to the growing series of deleted and recovered audio from the original G1 cartoon of the Transformers! Check out their latest below, from episode 6, S.O.S. Dinobots.



We're back with the next episode in our series looking at missing and altered scenes from the Transformers Generation One cartoon series.

This video primarily covers Episode 8 - S.O.S Dinobots and is taken from an unslugged tape of a recording where both Ken Samson and Casey Kasem were not present. However it starts with a single quote from a slugged tape of Fire in the Sky where you shall hear Starscream, voiced by Chris Latta, refer to Skyfire as Jetfire! Your ears are not deceiving you, the tape that we own is from a session that was recorded before Jetfire was renamed as Skyfire. We do not, at the time of this videos publication, own and unslugged audio from this episode and so we shall not be producing a dedicated video for that episode.

You can view the transcript of the video at http://pastebin.com/D08YNTwY as it is too long for YouTube's description section.

You can also download the full episode script thanks to Jim Sorenson and Chris McFeely


Posted by gothsaurus on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:30pm CST
Some talented people need to assemble all of these unused lines, assemble them into a coherent storyline, and animate a new episode of G1... or at least a cool radio show.

Maybe one of the old G1 crew could help provide some new lines to help tie it all together into a good plot.
Posted by jamarmiller on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:36pm CST
these guys are putting them back into the actual episodes https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpNLV ... w1zyO7bWdA

