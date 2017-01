Sunbow Transformers Recovered Deleted Audio from 'S.O.S. Dinobots'

We're back with the next episode in our series looking at missing and altered scenes from the Transformers Generation One cartoon series.This video primarily covers Episode 8 - S.O.S Dinobots and is taken from an unslugged tape of a recording where both Ken Samson and Casey Kasem were not present. However it starts with a single quote from a slugged tape of Fire in the Sky where you shall hear Starscream, voiced by Chris Latta, refer to Skyfire as Jetfire! Your ears are not deceiving you, the tape that we own is from a session that was recorded before Jetfire was renamed as Skyfire. We do not, at the time of this videos publication, own and unslugged audio from this episode and so we shall not be producing a dedicated video for that episode.You can view the transcript of the video at http://pastebin.com/D08YNTwY as it is too long for YouTube's description section.You can also download the full episode script thanks to Jim Sorenson and Chris McFeely