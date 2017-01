Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 4:06PM CST

2,575

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Anyone really desparate for Takara to release their cartoon-accurate-colours version of Titans Return Astrotrain? Well, thanks to fellow Seibertronian Cyberpath, perhaps this'll ease the wait - from the personal blog of alfes2010 , we have in-hand images of the figure split between two blog posts! Most notably we finally get a look at how the Headmaster's robot mode has been painted, and a little preview at his pack-in comic. Some of the more eagle-eyed among you might also notice the comic includes a picture of Sentinel Prime; Astrotrain's pretool in Hasbro's Titans Return line - given that the colour layouts seem to match Hasbro's figure exactly though, this seems to just be a neat little reference to the Hasbro toy rather than any hint Sentinel will be released in Takara's markets (but keep your eyes pealed just in case we're wrong about that). We've included a few key images in particular below, but click on the links to both blog posts to see Takara Astrotrain in all his in-hand glory!