Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures
Sunday, January 29th, 2017 4:06PM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: Kurona Views: 2,575
http://higekumatoytoy.blog60.fc2.com/bl ... -2743.html
http://higekumatoytoy.blog60.fc2.com/bl ... -2744.html
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 29th, 2017 @ 4:26pm CST
- Goshooter
- Bullhorn
- a yellow Cerebros
- a pink Repugnus?
- Soundwave
- a blue Shuffler?
- I guess a red Ptero/Swoop? I'm guessing that's supposed to be Terrosaur
- Brawn
Posted by Albatross250 on January 29th, 2017 @ 6:52pm CST