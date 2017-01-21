Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 4:06PM CST

2,575

Wow, never thought I'd see the Tera-Kura Co. one-up Axalon: mass-produced Astrotrain Transtectors (vs. mass-produced Nightbeat suits)! Nice nod to Astrotrain's role in the G1 episode "Triple Takeover". His army has different heads, but I'm having trouble identifying some of them: I do spot:



- Goshooter

- Bullhorn

- a yellow Cerebros

- a pink Repugnus?

- Soundwave

- a blue Shuffler?

- I guess a red Ptero/Swoop? I'm guessing that's supposed to be Terrosaur

- Brawn