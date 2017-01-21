Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures

Transformers News: Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 4:06PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Kurona   Views: 2,575

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Anyone really desparate for Takara to release their cartoon-accurate-colours version of Titans Return Astrotrain? Well, thanks to fellow Seibertronian Cyberpath, perhaps this'll ease the wait - from the personal blog of alfes2010, we have in-hand images of the figure split between two blog posts! Most notably we finally get a look at how the Headmaster's robot mode has been painted, and a little preview at his pack-in comic. Some of the more eagle-eyed among you might also notice the comic includes a picture of Sentinel Prime; Astrotrain's pretool in Hasbro's Titans Return line - given that the colour layouts seem to match Hasbro's figure exactly though, this seems to just be a neat little reference to the Hasbro toy rather than any hint Sentinel will be released in Takara's markets (but keep your eyes pealed just in case we're wrong about that ;) ). We've included a few key images in particular below, but click on the links to both blog posts to see Takara Astrotrain in all his in-hand glory!

http://higekumatoytoy.blog60.fc2.com/bl ... -2743.html
http://higekumatoytoy.blog60.fc2.com/bl ... -2744.html

Transformers News: Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures

Transformers News: Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures

Transformers News: Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures

Transformers News: Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures

Transformers News: Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures

Transformers News: Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!

Most Popular Transformers News

First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
43,493 views
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
40,178 views
More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys
33,262 views
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More
31,297 views
Top 5 Transformers Toys which are better than their Update
24,701 views
Leaked Designs for Transformers: The Last Knight Turbo Change Hound and Barricade
21,836 views
More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash
21,756 views
Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers
20,154 views

Most Recent Transformers News

Titans Return Wave 3 Sighted in Australia
Posted 2 hours ago
Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures
Posted 3 hours ago
Videos of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Deluxe Toys
Posted 3 hours ago
More In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Wave 4, Feat. Brawn, Krok, Broadside, Black Shadow
Posted 4 hours ago
Paramount Bought Super Bowl Ad, Transformers: The Last Knight or Baywatch Rumoured to Air
Posted 12 hours ago
TFNation 2017 Tickets and Hotel Bookings Open on February 1st, Information
Posted 13 hours ago
Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates
Posted 16 hours ago
Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Lost Light #2
Posted 1 day ago
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures (1855707)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 29th, 2017 @ 4:26pm CST
Wow, never thought I'd see the Tera-Kura Co. one-up Axalon: mass-produced Astrotrain Transtectors (vs. mass-produced Nightbeat suits)! Nice nod to Astrotrain's role in the G1 episode "Triple Takeover". His army has different heads, but I'm having trouble identifying some of them: I do spot:

- Goshooter
- Bullhorn
- a yellow Cerebros
- a pink Repugnus?
- Soundwave
- a blue Shuffler?
- I guess a red Ptero/Swoop? I'm guessing that's supposed to be Terrosaur
- Brawn
Re: Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures (1855742)
Posted by Albatross250 on January 29th, 2017 @ 6:52pm CST
I doubt that Astrotrain have a crown :lol:

Ending Soon On eBay

2016 Transformers TFCC Subscription Service 4.0 Pretender Bludgeon - Time Remaining: 15 days 2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds
10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Bludgeon Transformers TFCC subscription service 4.0 2016 - Time Remaining: 17 days 6 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds
Transformers Timelines Scourge Collectors Club Mail - Time Remaining: 20 days 3 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds
TFSS FISITRON (Ironfist); Transformers Subscription Service Collectors Club MISB - Time Remaining: 21 days 8 hours 55 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Jackpot by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 22 days 7 hours 1 minute 10 seconds
Transformers TREADSHOT TFCC FSS subscription figure with CATGUT Tread Shot - Time Remaining: 22 days 8 hours 49 minutes 13 seconds
Transformers REWIND FSS Collector's Club Subscription Exclusive NEW! Figure - Time Remaining: 22 days 8 hours 49 minutes 17 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

6,301 pages were recently viewed by 905 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03321 seconds and was viewed 99 times on Sunday, January 29th 2017 7:10pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.