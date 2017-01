Takara Legends Titan Masters Set Available for Preorder Online

Thursday, January 26th, 2017 9:25AM CST

Emerje wrote: To be able to get these for $25 must mean there'll be an Asia release. $25 is less than the exchange rate by about $1.50 and doesn't include any type of import markup. Keep an eye on TFSource and BBTS in the coming days.



Credit(s): robot kingdom

You remember the news of Takara releasing the Hasbro Titan Masters in better deco? It being a wonderfest and Cybertron Satelite exclusive spread some fear for the price. Satelite Exclusives have been very expensive in the past, especially for the west where with importing costs, like last year's Warrior Black Knight Bumblebee for $60 . However, the situation may not be so bleak this year because we have a listing from Robot Kingdom for this set and it is at the very reasonable price of 25$. Of course, the extra $20 it costs to ship it out anywhere is not as fun but fellow Seibertronian Emerje realized that for Robot Kingdom to sell it for this low compared to the Yen price it has in Japan must mean that this wont be exclusive afterall, and have a more readily available release from Hasbro Asia.So, instead of looking at $60 like previous Satelite exclusives, this would be more around the $40 price point. Would you get it for that?