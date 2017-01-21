Takara Legends Titan Masters Set Available for Preorder Online
Emerje wrote:To be able to get these for $25 must mean there'll be an Asia release. $25 is less than the exchange rate by about $1.50 and doesn't include any type of import markup. Keep an eye on TFSource and BBTS in the coming days.
So, instead of looking at $60 like previous Satelite exclusives, this would be more around the $40 price point. Would you get it for that?
Posted by Relic0037 on January 26th, 2017 @ 12:06pm CST
Posted by Wolfman Jake on January 26th, 2017 @ 12:22pm CST
Kurona wrote:Wolfman Jake wrote:Would anyone like to name all the bots in the picture other than the Autobot Headmaster quartet of Hardhead, Highbrow, Chromedome, and Brainstorm? Some of them are a bit obscure, and still others are quite obscured, but I'm sure there are some among us who are up to the challenge!
Cybertron Quickmix, Thrilling 30 Sandstorm, Universe 2008 Countdown, Cybertron Longrack, Thrilling 30 Crosscut; a user of the Generations Wreck-Gar mold (can't tell which one because I can only see their weapon)
Not a bad start. Thrilling 30 Sandstorm isn't quite right. Neither is Thrilling 30 Crosscut. I'll give you a hint on the Wreck-Gar mold. If you make a habit of passing your time on the internet, you may be said to have a(n) ------.