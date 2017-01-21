Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Takara Legends Titan Masters Set Available for Preorder Online

Transformers News: Takara Legends Titan Masters Set Available for Preorder Online

Thursday, January 26th, 2017 9:25AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 2,807

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

You remember the news of Takara releasing the Hasbro Titan Masters in better deco? It being a wonderfest and Cybertron Satelite exclusive spread some fear for the price. Satelite Exclusives have been very expensive in the past, especially for the west where with importing costs, like last year's Warrior Black Knight Bumblebee for $60. However, the situation may not be so bleak this year because we have a listing from Robot Kingdom for this set and it is at the very reasonable price of 25$. Of course, the extra $20 it costs to ship it out anywhere is not as fun but fellow Seibertronian Emerje realized that for Robot Kingdom to sell it for this low compared to the Yen price it has in Japan must mean that this wont be exclusive afterall, and have a more readily available release from Hasbro Asia.


Emerje wrote:To be able to get these for $25 must mean there'll be an Asia release. $25 is less than the exchange rate by about $1.50 and doesn't include any type of import markup. Keep an eye on TFSource and BBTS in the coming days.


Transformers News: Takara Legends Titan Masters Set Available for Preorder Online

So, instead of looking at $60 like previous Satelite exclusives, this would be more around the $40 price point. Would you get it for that?
Credit(s): robot kingdom
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!

Most Popular Transformers News

First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
35,313 views
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More
28,250 views
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
26,756 views
Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed
26,527 views
Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformers
24,301 views
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Skyhammer Review
22,798 views
Connecting all the Titans Return Bases So Far
21,532 views
Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured
20,646 views

Most Recent Transformers News

Leaked Designs for Transformers: The Last Knight Turbo Change Hound and Barricade
Posted 47 minutes ago
More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash
Posted 3 hours ago
Takara Legends Titan Masters Set Available for Preorder Online
Posted 4 hours ago
New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue
Posted 10 hours ago
Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight
Posted 20 hours ago
More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys
Posted 20 hours ago
BBTS Sponsor News: Harley Quinn, Wolverine, Star Wars, Aliens, TMNT, BTTF, Dragon Ball & More!
Posted 21 hours ago
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
Posted 1 day ago
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Takara Legends Titan Masters Set Available for Preorder Online (1854876)
Posted by Relic0037 on January 26th, 2017 @ 12:06pm CST
If you are able to order 2 or 3 items that are reasonably priced it can spread out that shipping cost a bit & make it a reasonable deal.
Re: Takara Legends Titan Masters Set Available for Preorder Online (1854878)
Posted by Wolfman Jake on January 26th, 2017 @ 12:22pm CST
Kurona wrote:
Wolfman Jake wrote:Would anyone like to name all the bots in the picture other than the Autobot Headmaster quartet of Hardhead, Highbrow, Chromedome, and Brainstorm? Some of them are a bit obscure, and still others are quite obscured, but I'm sure there are some among us who are up to the challenge! :)


Cybertron Quickmix, Thrilling 30 Sandstorm, Universe 2008 Countdown, Cybertron Longrack, Thrilling 30 Crosscut; a user of the Generations Wreck-Gar mold (can't tell which one because I can only see their weapon)


Not a bad start. Thrilling 30 Sandstorm isn't quite right. Neither is Thrilling 30 Crosscut. I'll give you a hint on the Wreck-Gar mold. If you make a habit of passing your time on the internet, you may be said to have a(n) ------.

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
2016 Transformers TFCC Subscription Service 4.0 Pretender Bludgeon - Time Remaining: 15 days 2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds
10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Bludgeon Transformers TFCC subscription service 4.0 2016 - Time Remaining: 17 days 6 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds
Transformers Timelines Scourge Collectors Club Mail - Time Remaining: 20 days 3 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds
TFSS FISITRON (Ironfist); Transformers Subscription Service Collectors Club MISB - Time Remaining: 21 days 8 hours 55 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

9,375 pages were recently viewed by 933 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.04088 seconds and was viewed 66 times on Thursday, January 26th 2017 1:12pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.