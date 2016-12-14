Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 2:41PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 15,284

Cyberpath has pointed us in the direction of a new picture straight from Takara of the upcoming Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor! The new picture features the beautifully painted figures with Jaguar and Condor attempting Energon-era combining or some sort of tiki-pole stance while Soundwave watches. All 3 figures are due out within the next week or so, so keep an eye on your pre-orders and be ready for Operation: Takara Legends!

Credit(s): TakaraTomy
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848128)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:50pm CST
Ok, is it just me, or does Condor have the same type of plastic marring that most (if not all) TR Laserbeaks have? On the piece that houses the 3mm jack?
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848152)
Posted by Cyberpath on December 20th, 2016 @ 5:03pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:


I kind of want that Apeface headmaster, to have as an extra master to man the drone-things; and because it's Apeface. But not for twelve bucks. Neither mode is cartoon accurate either. I think I'll wait for a full triple-changer figure.
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848183)
Posted by RAR on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:35pm CST
Did anyone ever figure out of the overscale KO's Concussion Rifle fits the Leader class or not ?

If it does whom might the existing blue gun suit as a re-purpose ??
I was thinking perhaps RID Warrior Optimus perhaps.
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848203)
Posted by fenrir72 on December 21st, 2016 @ 12:59am CST
RAR wrote:Did anyone ever figure out of the overscale KO's Concussion Rifle fits the Leader class or not ?

If it does whom might the existing blue gun suit as a re-purpose ??
I was thinking perhaps RID Warrior Optimus perhaps.


Which KO? :???:
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848264)
Posted by Black Hat on December 21st, 2016 @ 1:33pm CST
Late to the party I know, but I should be getting Legends Arcee for Christmas. Hooray!
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848283)
Posted by Dr Va'al on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:45pm CST
Via site sponsor RobotKingdom and their Facebook page, we have a new look at packaging shots of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, and LG39 Brainstorm - coming after the recent TF_pr images, too - and you can check out all of them mirrored below!



















Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848284)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:52pm CST
And the name for Brainstorm's Partner Drone is, fittingly, Synapse.
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848290)
Posted by william-james88 on December 21st, 2016 @ 3:24pm CST
Black Hat wrote:Late to the party I know, but I should be getting Legends Arcee for Christmas. Hooray!

Thats amazing, congrats!
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848291)
Posted by grimdragon2001 on December 21st, 2016 @ 3:27pm CST
ok, so i preordered Ginrai, Laserbeak and Convobat through TFscource, generally how long after the japanese release date do they normally get the Takara releases in?
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848298)
Posted by william-james88 on December 21st, 2016 @ 4:14pm CST
grimdragon2001 wrote:ok, so i preordered Ginrai, Laserbeak and Convobat through TFscource, generally how long after the japanese release date do they normally get the Takara releases in?

We have seen everything from a few days to over a month.
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848324)
Posted by RAR on December 21st, 2016 @ 5:27pm CST
If Takara had designed the mini-vehicle as specific companions from the outset -I get the impression they might have considered that such a vehicle might make a nice replacement part for any Transformer that uses a body part removal like Blurr and Brainstorm do. I can see that little vehicle fitting into the nose of the vehicle instead of the shield if that had been designed specifically for it.

Which as it isn't it possibly can't. (I don't know I can't check as I don't own that mould yet)
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848328)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 21st, 2016 @ 5:42pm CST
RAR wrote:If Takara had designed the mini-vehicle as specific companions from the outset -I get the impression they might have considered that such a vehicle might make a nice replacement part for any Transformer that uses a body part removal like Blurr and Brainstorm do. I can see that little vehicle fitting into the nose of the vehicle instead of the shield if that had been designed specifically for it.

Which as it isn't it possibly can't. (I don't know I can't check as I don't own that mould yet)


I wouldn't think so, as the vehicles are themed after specific characters from Wave 2 on (Apeface, Brawn). Wave 1 and its redecos was meant as original characters from the onset, hence the vehicles not matching all the time (the closest is Skytread with the Tank/Jet)

With Brainstorm the Wave 2 set (Rarigo and Synapse) is complete. Next up is wave 3: Pteranodon, Lion, Bug and Werewolf. I could see TakaraTomy being cheeky with calling the Pteranodon "Graphy" ;)
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848354)
Posted by Ultra Markus on December 21st, 2016 @ 9:08pm CST
it reminds me of how they used to package G1 figures ;)^
Re: Takara Tomy Legends Soundwave, Jaguar, and Condor New Image (1848403)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 22nd, 2016 @ 8:49am CST
Ugh. I wish someone would buy me that Ginrai cos the way that is beautifully displayed in truck mode like that makes it something I would love to tear off wrapping paper to reveal underneath.

