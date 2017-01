Takara Tomy Transformers Movie The Best Promotional Clip

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 7:41AM CST

4,307

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Credit(s): TFND

Courtesy of TFND over on Facebook, we have the first promotional video for the Takara Tomy Transformers Movie The Best line of toys, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the first live-action Transformers film - from Paramount and Michael Bay. The original video is Japan-locked on YouTube, but we do have the FB version of the clip, showing off Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Ratchet and Ironhide and the Decepticons Megatron, Starscream, Shockwave and Soundwave, right here below. Check it out!