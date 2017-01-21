Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Takara Tomy Transformers Movie The Best Promotional Clip

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 7:41AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 4,307

Courtesy of TFND over on Facebook, we have the first promotional video for the Takara Tomy Transformers Movie The Best line of toys, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the first live-action Transformers film - from Paramount and Michael Bay. The original video is Japan-locked on YouTube, but we do have the FB version of the clip, showing off Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Ratchet and Ironhide and the Decepticons Megatron, Starscream, Shockwave and Soundwave, right here below. Check it out!

Credit(s): TFND
Re: Takara Tomy Transformers Movie The Best Promotional Clip
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:02am CST
I do love stop-motion Transformer figure videos. If only I had the patience to do some myself. :)
Re: Takara Tomy Transformers Movie The Best Promotional Clip
Posted by TulioDude on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:41am CST
Nice commercial! I like the effort they made to recreate the 2007 deserts.
Re: Takara Tomy Transformers Movie The Best Promotional Clip
Posted by Sabrblade on January 24th, 2017 @ 11:36am CST
Anybody else notice how, despite the logo saying "Movie the Best" in both English and Katakana, the announcer consistently referred to the name instead as "Movie the Best Series"?

Also, unless it's for Armada Tidal Wave, I am still not used to hearing the Japanese verbally use the name "Shockwave" instead of "Laserwave". :oops:

And did anyone else catch the announcer calling Grimlock a "Legendary Dinobot" ("Densetsu no Dainobotto")?
Re: Takara Tomy Transformers Movie The Best Promotional Clip
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 11:41am CST
Sabrblade wrote:
And did anyone else catch the announcer calling Grimlock a "Legendary Dinobot" ("Densetsu no Dainobotto")?

isnt that what he is?
Re: Takara Tomy Transformers Movie The Best Promotional Clip
Posted by Sabrblade on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:04pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
And did anyone else catch the announcer calling Grimlock a "Legendary Dinobot" ("Densetsu no Dainobotto")?

isnt that what he is?
Yeah. I just didn't think Takara would integrate that into the toy's function.

