Takara Tomy Transformers Movie The Best Promotional Clip
Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 7:41AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 4,307
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:02am CST
Posted by TulioDude on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:41am CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 24th, 2017 @ 11:36am CST
Also, unless it's for Armada Tidal Wave, I am still not used to hearing the Japanese verbally use the name "Shockwave" instead of "Laserwave".
And did anyone else catch the announcer calling Grimlock a "Legendary Dinobot" ("Densetsu no Dainobotto")?
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 11:41am CST
And did anyone else catch the announcer calling Grimlock a "Legendary Dinobot" ("Densetsu no Dainobotto")?
isnt that what he is?
Posted by Sabrblade on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:04pm CST
