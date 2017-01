Takara Transformers Legends Individual Headmasters Chromedome, Hardhead, Brainstorm and More

Saturday, January 21st, 2017 10:29PM CST

Thanks to Taghobby we have some interesting and exciting news to bring to you today. Takar Tomy has shown us in a magazine scan that they will be doing the individual heads of 6 different figures based on their Hasbro Titan Master design. Those 6 figures would be:-Brainstorm with hishead-IDW Chromedome-Faceplated Hardhead-Grimlock AKA Clobber-Brawn-Flywheels AKA SkytreadThe figures themselves have the standard Takara detailing, something the Hasbro versions lacked, especially one the faces, and have been color coded for the Legends colors.The set will be available at Wonderfest 2017 in Japan on February 19, and will be going for 3240 yen. After the event ends February 25, it will be sold at Cybertron satellite stores.Check out the image below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!