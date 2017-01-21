Takara Transformers Legends Individual Headmasters Chromedome, Hardhead, Brainstorm and More
-Brainstorm with his Rebirth head
-IDW Chromedome
-Faceplated Hardhead
-Grimlock AKA Clobber
-Brawn
-Flywheels AKA Skytread
The figures themselves have the standard Takara detailing, something the Hasbro versions lacked, especially one the faces, and have been color coded for the Legends colors.
The set will be available at Wonderfest 2017 in Japan on February 19, and will be going for 3240 yen. After the event ends February 25, it will be sold at Cybertron satellite stores.
Check out the image below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:33pm CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:I have a premonition, the seven deities have spoken to me. Takara will do a possible limited edition set of Headmaster heads, the highlight of which are the Hasbro versions of Chromedome, Brainstorm, and Hardhead, color coded for the Legends bodies.
Ya know chuck, if you get that feeling, maybe you should contact news. It was only an hour between this post and the news breaking
Posted by Sabrblade on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:34pm CST
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:35pm CST
...also, is the Brawn head blue? And if so...why?
Posted by Sabrblade on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:39pm CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:44pm CST
Posted by Kurona on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:46pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:48pm CST
Kurona wrote:Have they given up on packaging Titan Masters with Legends figures, then? Or are there just so many different Titan Masters compared to Legends figures that they were left over with a few after pairing up every Legends mold with a Titan Master?
Its the second reason.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:56pm CST
Kurona wrote:Have they given up on packaging Titan Masters with Legends figures, then? Or are there just so many different Titan Masters compared to Legends figures that they were left over with a few after pairing up every Legends mold with a Titan Master?This appears to just be a way to get three Hasbro version heads out in Japan whose larger main line toys already have Japanese version heads, as well as three Titan Masters whose being body-less heads wouldn't make sense in the main line. Think of this as just something extra done in addition to the main line's offerings.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:56pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Kurona wrote:Have they given up on packaging Titan Masters with Legends figures, then? Or are there just so many different Titan Masters compared to Legends figures that they were left over with a few after pairing up every Legends mold with a Titan Master?
Its the second reason.
Actually it makes me wonder why Brawn is included, as he's the only non-repeat in the set. Is his pretool already lined up?
Posted by Sabrblade on January 21st, 2017 @ 11:00pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Well, it wouldn't make sense for him to be just a head in the main line. Putting him in this convention exclusive allows him to see some form of release in Japan while also allowing his Legends class mold to potentially get released in the main line.william-james88 wrote:Kurona wrote:Have they given up on packaging Titan Masters with Legends figures, then? Or are there just so many different Titan Masters compared to Legends figures that they were left over with a few after pairing up every Legends mold with a Titan Master?
Its the second reason.
Actually it makes me wonder why Brawn is included, as he's the only non-repeat in the set. Is his pretool already lined up?
Posted by Kurona on January 21st, 2017 @ 11:02pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Well, it wouldn't make sense for him to be just a head in the main line. Putting him in this convention exclusive allows him to see some form of release in Japan while also allowing his Legends class mold to potentially get released in the main line.william-james88 wrote:Kurona wrote:Have they given up on packaging Titan Masters with Legends figures, then? Or are there just so many different Titan Masters compared to Legends figures that they were left over with a few after pairing up every Legends mold with a Titan Master?
Its the second reason.
Actually it makes me wonder why Brawn is included, as he's the only non-repeat in the set. Is his pretool already lined up?
Why wouldn't it make sense?
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 21st, 2017 @ 11:03pm CST
Kurona wrote:Sabrblade wrote:JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Well, it wouldn't make sense for him to be just a head in the main line. Putting him in this convention exclusive allows him to see some form of release in Japan while also allowing his Legends class mold to potentially get released in the main line.william-james88 wrote:Kurona wrote:Have they given up on packaging Titan Masters with Legends figures, then? Or are there just so many different Titan Masters compared to Legends figures that they were left over with a few after pairing up every Legends mold with a Titan Master?
Its the second reason.
Actually it makes me wonder why Brawn is included, as he's the only non-repeat in the set. Is his pretool already lined up?
Why wouldn't it make sense?
Because everything needs an explanation in-story.
Posted by Kurona on January 21st, 2017 @ 11:07pm CST
Sigma Magnus wrote:Kurona wrote:Sabrblade wrote:JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Well, it wouldn't make sense for him to be just a head in the main line. Putting him in this convention exclusive allows him to see some form of release in Japan while also allowing his Legends class mold to potentially get released in the main line.william-james88 wrote:Kurona wrote:Have they given up on packaging Titan Masters with Legends figures, then? Or are there just so many different Titan Masters compared to Legends figures that they were left over with a few after pairing up every Legends mold with a Titan Master?
Its the second reason.
Actually it makes me wonder why Brawn is included, as he's the only non-repeat in the set. Is his pretool already lined up?
Why wouldn't it make sense?
Because everything needs an explanation in-story.
They can just put out any excuse plot. If they wanted to put them in the main line, they wouldn't let "oh well this doesn't make sense with the story" stop them when they have things like Megatron as a headmaster with a Galvatron transtector.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 21st, 2017 @ 11:10pm CST
Kurona wrote:Because every body-less head that Takara has included with a Legends class mold in the main line thus far has had precedence for being just a head. Cancer, Shūta, Bullhorn, Apeface, and Nightbeat are all pre-established Headmasters with no need to explain how they're just heads, as being "just heads" is a part of who and what they are (especially in Japan's take on Headmasters being heads piloting lifeless bodies rather than bodies who decapitate themselves). Brawn, Grimlock, and Flywheels, however, don't fall into that same preset category.Sabrblade wrote:JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Well, it wouldn't make sense for him to be just a head in the main line. Putting him in this convention exclusive allows him to see some form of release in Japan while also allowing his Legends class mold to potentially get released in the main line.william-james88 wrote:Kurona wrote:Have they given up on packaging Titan Masters with Legends figures, then? Or are there just so many different Titan Masters compared to Legends figures that they were left over with a few after pairing up every Legends mold with a Titan Master?
Its the second reason.
Actually it makes me wonder why Brawn is included, as he's the only non-repeat in the set. Is his pretool already lined up?
Why wouldn't it make sense?
Posted by Kurona on January 21st, 2017 @ 11:16pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Kurona wrote:Because every body-less head that Takara has included with a Legends class mold in the main line thus far has had precedence for being just a head. Cancer, Shūta, Bullhorn, Apeface, and Nightbeat are all pre-established Headmasters with no need to explain how they're just heads, as being "just heads" is a part of who and what they are (especially in Japan's take on Headmasters being heads piloting lifeless bodies rather than bodies who decapitate themselves). Brawn, Grimlock, and Flywheels, however, don't fall into that same preset category.Sabrblade wrote:JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Well, it wouldn't make sense for him to be just a head in the main line. Putting him in this convention exclusive allows him to see some form of release in Japan while also allowing his Legends class mold to potentially get released in the main line.william-james88 wrote:Kurona wrote:Have they given up on packaging Titan Masters with Legends figures, then? Or are there just so many different Titan Masters compared to Legends figures that they were left over with a few after pairing up every Legends mold with a Titan Master?
Its the second reason.
Actually it makes me wonder why Brawn is included, as he's the only non-repeat in the set. Is his pretool already lined up?
Why wouldn't it make sense?
Is there anything that necessitates that? It's just been a trend because the first line of Titan Masters happened to fit into that category. There's no reason they couldn't break that trend like in the US if they wanted to.
Plus, saying that they didn't warrant an explanation has one little contradiction -- Nightbeat. He's a new character for Japanese-speaking audiences and his comic had an explanation of who (or rather, what) he was in this.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 21st, 2017 @ 11:25pm CST
Kurona wrote:Is there anything that necessitates that? It's just been a trend because the first line of Titan Masters happened to fit into that category. There's no reason they couldn't break that trend like in the US if they wanted to.Keeping the confusing ones out of the main line avoids the confusion of "Wait, why is Grimlock just a head now?" and makes it so a new explanation doesn't need to be given for the main line (especially for someone like Grimlock who is supposed to stay whole, head and body, in future-setting JG1 fiction).
Kurona wrote:Plus, saying that they didn't warrant an explanation has one little contradiction -- Nightbeat. He's a new character for Japanese-speaking audiences and his comic had an explanation of who (or rather, what) he was in this.Considering how lore-rich a lot of the Legends line stuff has been, I feel confident in thinking that the line's intended Japanese audience of hardcore fans is at least aware of the American character origins for the Headmaster Juniors' original toy molds (as in, that Minerva's toy was originally Nightbeat), with possibly at least a rudimentary understanding of those characters (like, that Nightbeat is a detective).
Posted by fenrir72 on January 22nd, 2017 @ 12:15am CST
Takara really knows how to give good head......masters!
Posted by Ultra Markus on January 22nd, 2017 @ 12:27am CST
Posted by Cyberpath on January 22nd, 2017 @ 2:11am CST
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 22nd, 2017 @ 2:38am CST