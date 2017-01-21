Takara Transformers Legends Individual Headmasters Chromedome, Hardhead, Brainstorm and More

Kurona wrote: Sabrblade wrote: JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: william-james88 wrote: Kurona wrote: Have they given up on packaging Titan Masters with Legends figures, then? Or are there just so many different Titan Masters compared to Legends figures that they were left over with a few after pairing up every Legends mold with a Titan Master?

Its the second reason.



Actually it makes me wonder why Brawn is included, as he's the only non-repeat in the set. Is his pretool already lined up? Well, it wouldn't make sense for him to be just a head in the main line. Putting him in this convention exclusive allows him to see some form of release in Japan while also allowing his Legends class mold to potentially get released in the main line.

Why wouldn't it make sense?

Because every body-less head that Takara has included with a Legends class mold in the main line thus far has had precedence for being just a head. Cancer, Shūta, Bullhorn, Apeface, and Nightbeat are all pre-established Headmasters with no need to explain how they're just heads, as being "just heads" is a part of who and what they are (especially in Japan's take on Headmasters being heads piloting lifeless bodies rather than bodies who decapitate themselves). Brawn, Grimlock, and Flywheels, however, don't fall into that same preset category.