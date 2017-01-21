Takara Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmaster Set New Image
Monday, January 23rd, 2017 11:07AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 13,414
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
-Faceplated Hardhead
-IDW Chromedome
-Faceplated Brainstorm
-Flywheel (AKA Flywheels)
-Gong (AKA Brawn)
-Grimlock
These figures are a special set that will be sold at Wonderfest in February for 3000 yen. Leftovers will be made available at Japanese satellite stores. Check out the new images, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!
Most Popular Transformers News
Most Recent Transformers News
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and MorePosted 3 hours ago
Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) Asia Exclusive BananasPosted 6 hours ago
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:09am CST
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 23rd, 2017 @ 12:34pm CST
Posted by TF-fan kev777 on January 23rd, 2017 @ 12:50pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Aye wasn't there talk on here(or on the hasbro tr thread) ages ago in the run up to Titans Return suggesting the possibility of individually released TM's(heads) or even in a pack? & now such a release is limited to Wonderfest! + it's a pity that Hasbro never jumped at the chance to release such a thing(instead we got the TM's with their weird vehicle/weapon type things)
Actually, I think the little vehicles have been pretty outstanding in most cases, especially the beast ones. And the weapon modes are nice since most of the Legends class figures from CW and TR don't have any weapons.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 23rd, 2017 @ 1:29pm CST
Posted by fenrir72 on January 23rd, 2017 @ 8:05pm CST
Speaking of which, Metro Wars happened after the Legends timeline and it was Twincast who commanded Metroflex against Metrotitan.
So somewhere along the way, the mass shifting transtector of his will be lost and he'll be back to normal size.
Posted by Randomhero on January 23rd, 2017 @ 9:36pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:So Gong's blue helmet was not a mistake, it's intentional. But why? It couldn't be based on his original packaging art, which had blue to evoke the shininess, right?
Maybe that?
Posted by Sabrblade on January 23rd, 2017 @ 10:56pm CST
fenrir72 wrote:Didn't Twincast take over as Commander of Autobot City in HM (and Metro Wars)? So the Hm of Broadcast is a shoe in for Takara Metroflex. Too bad you can't connect the play sets to the latter.Oh dear. I think you just uncovered a continuity hiccup between Andrew Hall's "Metrowars" manga and Hayato Sakamoto's Legends manga.
Speaking of which, Metro Wars happened after the Legends timeline and it was Twincast who commanded Metroflex against Metrotitan.
So somewhere along the way, the mass shifting transtector of his will be lost and he'll be back to normal size.
Posted by SW's SilverHammer on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:15am CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 24th, 2017 @ 10:56am CST
SW's SilverHammer wrote:Does anyone think there's a possibility that if Takara does Lightfoot, they'll throw a curveball and deco the figure like MTMTE getaway?Considering that the base mold doesn't physically resemble any iteration of Getaway or Lightfoot (being just Chromedome's body in Getaway colors), with the head being the only aspect that really looks anything like the Getaway or Ligthfoot, but which Takara would probably end up retooling anyway since it doesn't already look like Lightfoot's animation model head, I really can't see the media-slavish Takara doing their own release of Lightfoot in the same vein as Hasbro's [strike]Getaway[/strike] Breakaway.