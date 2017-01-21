Takara Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmaster Set New Image

Cyberpath has provided us with a few new images from



-Faceplated Hardhead

-IDW Chromedome

-Faceplated Brainstorm

-Flywheel (AKA Flywheels)

-Gong (AKA Brawn)

-Grimlock



These figures are a special set that will be sold at Wonderfest in February for 3000 yen. Leftovers will be made available at Japanese satellite stores. Check out the new images, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!











Re: Takara Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmaster Set New Image

Posted by

D-Maximus_Prime wrote:













Grimlock looking unusually flamboyant there... what would the other Dinobots say?



Brawn's head fits that Hardhead body alright. Grimlock looking unusually flamboyant there... what would the other Dinobots say?

Re: Takara Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmaster Set New Image

Posted by

Aye wasn't there talk on here(or on the hasbro tr thread) ages ago in the run up to Titans Return suggesting the possibility of individually released TM's(heads) or even in a pack? & now such a release is limited to Wonderfest! + it's a pity that Hasbro never jumped at the chance to release such a thing(instead we got the TM's with their weird vehicle/weapon type things)

Re: Takara Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmaster Set New Image

Posted by

Stuartmaximus wrote: Aye wasn't there talk on here(or on the hasbro tr thread) ages ago in the run up to Titans Return suggesting the possibility of individually released TM's(heads) or even in a pack? & now such a release is limited to Wonderfest! + it's a pity that Hasbro never jumped at the chance to release such a thing(instead we got the TM's with their weird vehicle/weapon type things)



Actually, I think the little vehicles have been pretty outstanding in most cases, especially the beast ones. And the weapon modes are nice since most of the Legends class figures from CW and TR don't have any weapons.

Re: Takara Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmaster Set New Image

Posted by

So Gong's blue helmet was not a mistake, it's intentional. But why? It couldn't be based on his original packaging art, which had blue to evoke the shininess, right?

Re: Takara Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmaster Set New Image

Posted by

Didn't Twincast take over as Commander of Autobot City in HM (and Metro Wars)? So the Hm of Broadcast is a shoe in for Takara Metroflex. Too bad you can't connect the play sets to the latter.



Speaking of which, Metro Wars happened after the Legends timeline and it was Twincast who commanded Metroflex against Metrotitan.



So somewhere along the way, the mass shifting transtector of his will be lost and he'll be back to normal size. Posted by fenrir72 on January 23rd, 2017 @ 8:05pm CST

Re: Takara Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmaster Set New Image

Posted by

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: So Gong's blue helmet was not a mistake, it's intentional. But why? It couldn't be based on his original packaging art, which had blue to evoke the shininess, right?











Maybe that?

Re: Takara Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmaster Set New Image

Posted by

fenrir72 wrote: Didn't Twincast take over as Commander of Autobot City in HM (and Metro Wars)? So the Hm of Broadcast is a shoe in for Takara Metroflex. Too bad you can't connect the play sets to the latter.



Speaking of which, Metro Wars happened after the Legends timeline and it was Twincast who commanded Metroflex against Metrotitan.



Oh dear. I think you just uncovered a continuity hiccup between Andrew Hall's "Metrowars" manga and Hayato Sakamoto's Legends manga.

Re: Takara Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmaster Set New Image

Posted by

Does anyone think there's a possibility that if Takara does Lightfoot, they'll throw a curveball and deco the figure like MTMTE getaway?